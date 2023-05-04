Ticket Alert: Aerosmith, Ed Sheeran, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 5
MUSIC
Aerosmith: PEACE OUT The Farewell Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Nov 28)
Audacity Throwdown: Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, and More
Accesso Showare Center (Sat July 8)
Ayron Jones
Neumos (Thurs June 22)
Bishop Briggs & Misterwives
Showbox SoDo (Sun Oct 15)
Cannons
The Showbox (Fri Aug 25)
Chromeo
Showbox SoDo (Mon Sept 25)
Cowboy Junkies
Neptune Theatre (July 14-15)
Dean Lewis
Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 25)
French 79
Neumos (Thurs Nov 2)
Highly Suspect
The Showbox (Sat Dec 9)
Joan Osborne
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 8)
Killer Mike and the Midnight Revival
The Showbox (Thurs July 27)
King Krule
Paramount Theatre (Wed Sept 20)
Ray LaMontagne: Just Passing Through Tour
Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 8)
The Rockfords
The Showbox (Sat July 29)
Shawn James
Neumos (Tues Sept 19)
St. Paul & The Broken Bones
Moore Theatre (Wed Nov 15)
The Temptations & The Four Tops
Paramount Theatre (Feb 10, 2024)
Tom Odell
The Showbox (Fri Oct 27)
Weyes Blood
Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 29)
Wizkid
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Nov 16)
Young Fathers
The Showbox (Wed Sept 27)
COMEDY
Demetri Martin: The Joke Machine Tour
*late show added*
Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 11)
Hannah Berner
Like
Joe Gatto
Like
Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here
Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 1)
Misfit: A Gary Gulman Stand Up Comedy and Book Tour
Like
Please Don’t Destroy
Like
READINGS & TALKS
Neil deGrasse Tyson
Paramount Theatre (April 15-16, 2024)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Ed Sheeran: Subtract Tour
Paramount Theatre (Fri Aug 25)
Tangerine Dream
Like
Todrick Hall
Like
ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
Like
PERFORMANCE
Ancient Aliens Live
Moore Theatre (Thurs Sept 14)
Yvie Oddly presents Strange Love
Like
PODCASTS
Fake Doctors, Real Friends
Moore Theatre (Sat June 10)
COMMUNITY
In Memoriam of Rachel Marshall
In Memoriam of Rachel Marshall

Benaroya Hall (Fri May 19)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Sept 7)
On sale Fri May 12 (Verified Fan presale registration open now)