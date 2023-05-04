EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Aerosmith, Ed Sheeran, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Ray LaMontagne and More Event Updates for May 4
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
May 4, 2023
Like
Share
After 50+ years in the music biz, Aerosmith is peacing out.
Aerosmith will walk this way on their Farewell tour and you won’t want to miss a thing! Pop prince Ed Sheeran has also announced a rare intimate performance at the Paramount in support of his new album, Subtract. Plus, Ray LaMontagne will play a fan-selected setlist in Seattle. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 5

MUSIC

Aerosmith: PEACE OUT The Farewell Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Nov 28)

Audacity Throwdown: Tim McGraw, Russell Dickerson, and More Add to a List
Accesso Showare Center (Sat July 8)

Ayron Jones Add to a List
Neumos (Thurs June 22)

Bishop Briggs & Misterwives Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Oct 15)

Cannons Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri Aug 25)

Chromeo Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Mon Sept 25)

Cowboy Junkies Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (July 14-15)

Dean Lewis Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 25)

French 79 Add to a List
Neumos (Thurs Nov 2)

Highly Suspect Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat Dec 9)

Joan Osborne Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 8)

Killer Mike and the Midnight Revival Add to a List
The Showbox (Thurs July 27)

King Krule Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Wed Sept 20)

Ray LaMontagne: Just Passing Through Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 8)

The Rockfords Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat July 29)

Shawn James Add to a List
Neumos (Tues Sept 19)

St. Paul & The Broken Bones Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Wed Nov 15)

The Temptations & The Four Tops Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Feb 10, 2024)

Tom Odell Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri Oct 27)

Weyes Blood Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 29)

Wizkid Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Nov 16)

Young Fathers Add to a List
The Showbox (Wed Sept 27)

COMEDY

Demetri Martin: The Joke Machine Tour Add to a List *late show added*
Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 11)

Hannah Berner Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri Oct 13)

Joe Gatto Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Dec 14)

Michelle Wolf: It's Great to Be Here Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 1)

Misfit: A Gary Gulman Stand Up Comedy and Book Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Sept 29)

Please Don’t Destroy Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sun June 25)

READINGS & TALKS

Neil deGrasse Tyson Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (April 15-16, 2024)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Ed Sheeran: Subtract Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri Aug 25)

Tangerine Dream Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Sept 25)

Todrick Hall Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sun Sept 10)

ZOSO: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs June 1)

PERFORMANCE

Ancient Aliens Live Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Sept 14)

Yvie Oddly presents Strange Love Add to a List
The Crocodile (Mon Nov 20)

PODCASTS

Fake Doctors, Real Friends Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat June 10)

COMMUNITY

In Memoriam of Rachel Marshall
 Add to a List Benaroya Hall (Fri May 19)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

50 Cent: The Final Lap Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Sept 7)
On sale Fri May 12 (Verified Fan presale registration open now)

