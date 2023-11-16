EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🍁 Fall
🦃 November Events
👀 2023 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Alanis Morissette, AJR, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, More Event Updates for November 16
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
November 16, 2023
|
Like
Alanis Morissette will embark on her Triple Moon tour in summer 2024.
We’re here to remind you that Alanis Morissette is coming to town next summer with Joan Jett & the Blackhearts and Morgan Wade. Electropop brothers AJR have also penned in a local stop on their Maybe Man tour. And, get your Christmas list ready—Hozier, Chicago and Earth, Wind & Fire, Kenny Chesney, Melanie Martinez, and Thirty Seconds To Mars have all dropped tour dates. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17

MUSIC

AJR Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Apr 26, 2024)

Alanis Morissette Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Aug 3, 2024)

Andy Frasco & The U.N. Remind List
The Crocodile (Apr 10, 2024)

Ash Remind List
The Crocodile (May 16, 2024)

Belle & Sebastian Remind List
Moore Theatre (May 19, 2024)

Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mar 13, 2024)

Chase Rice Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Feb 10, 2024)

Chastity Belt Remind List
The Crocodile (Apr 18, 2024)

Chicago And Earth, Wind & Fire: Heart & Soul Tour 2024 Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sep 3, 2024)

DeVotchKa Remind List
The Showbox (Feb 14, 2024)

Dr. Fresch & Habstrakt Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mar 9, 2024)

Dombresky Remind List
The Showbox (Jan 14, 2024)

An Evening with Mike Doughty and Ghost of Vroom Remind List
Neumos (Apr 3, 2024)

Hozier - Unreal Unearth Tour 2024 Remind List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Sept 6, 2024)

Jon Batiste Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Feb 17, 2024) 

Kenny Chesney: Sun Goes Down Tour Remind List
Lumen Field (July 13, 2024) 

Los Campesinos! Remind List
The Crocodile (June 24, 2024)

Mannequin Pussy Remind List
The Crocodile (Apr 30, 2024)

Matisyahu Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 27, 2024) 

Melanie Martinez Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (May 10, 2024)

MitiS Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mar 15, 2024)

Mom Jeans Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Apr 7, 2024)

The Murder City Devils Remind List
The Crocodile (Feb 3, 2024)

Osees Remind List
Neumos (Sept 6-7, 2024)
On sale at 9 am

PEEKABOO Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Apr 6, 2024)

Peter Hook & The Light Remind List
The Showbox (Sept 25, 2024) 

Poolside Remind List
The Showbox (Feb 2, 2024)

Priscilla Block Remind List
The Showbox (Feb 15, 2024)

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets Remind List
The Showbox (May 24, 2024)

SiM: PLAYDEAD World Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 19, 2024)

Starset Remind List
The Showbox (Apr 23, 2024) 

Superchunk & Fucked Up Remind List
The Crocodile (Feb 7, 2024)

Thirty Seconds To Mars Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (July 26, 2024)

Tiny Habits Remind List
Neumos (Mar 12, 2024)

Turnpike Troubadours & Cody Jinks Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Mar 7, 2024) 

COMEDY

Bianca Del Rio: Dead Inside Comedy Tour Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Apr 17, 2024) 

David Spade: Catch Me Inside Remind List
Moore Theatre (Feb 17, 2024) 

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head Tour Remind List
Paramount Theatre (May 8, 2024)

Ralph Barbosa Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 26, 2024)

Sheng Wang Remind List
Neptune Theatre (May 16-17, 2024) 

Tom Segura Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Apr 6, 2024)

Trevor Noah: Off The Record Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Mar 24, 2024)
Sixth show added

PERFORMANCE

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mar 7, 2024)

PODCASTS

Stuff You Should Know Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Jan 24, 2024) 

ON SALE NOW

PERFORMANCE

Disney's Aladdin Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Apr 24-28, 2024)

PODCASTS

Leo Skepi: Confidence Unleashed Remind List
The Neptune (Jan 6, 2024)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

SPORTS

Seattle Mariners 2024 Home Games Remind List
T-Mobile Park (Mar 28-Sept 29, 2024) 
On sale Tues Nov 21

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

STG has announced that their summer music and arts festival THING will not return to Fort Worden for a fourth year in 2024. The festival’s new location has yet to be announced. 

Homegrown physical media store Scarecrow Video recently celebrated its 35th anniversary; why not take seven minutes to learn more about its history?

You Might Also Like

Ticket Alert: Alanis Morissette, AJR, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, More Event Updates for November 16
Your Guide to Thanksgiving 2023 Food in Seattle
Cafe Flora, Zylberschtein's, and More
The Top 47 Events in Seattle This Week: Nov 13–19, 2023
SYML, Iliza, and More Top Picks
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Nov 10–12, 2023
Diwali: Lights of India, Station Space Grand Opening, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: West African Food, Cake, and Sticky Ribs
November 10, 2023 Edition
Ticket Alert: Green Day, Tate McRae, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, More Event News and Updates for November 9

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me