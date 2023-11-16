Ticket Alert: Alanis Morissette, AJR, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, More Event Updates for November 16

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17

MUSIC

AJR

Climate Pledge Arena (Apr 26, 2024)

Alanis Morissette

White River Amphitheatre (Aug 3, 2024)

Andy Frasco & The U.N.

The Crocodile (Apr 10, 2024)

Ash

The Crocodile (May 16, 2024)

Belle & Sebastian

Moore Theatre (May 19, 2024)

Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert

Moore Theatre (Mar 13, 2024)

Chase Rice

Showbox SoDo (Feb 10, 2024)

Chastity Belt

The Crocodile (Apr 18, 2024)

Chicago And Earth, Wind & Fire: Heart & Soul Tour 2024

Climate Pledge Arena (Sep 3, 2024)

DeVotchKa

The Showbox (Feb 14, 2024)

Dr. Fresch & Habstrakt

Showbox SoDo (Mar 9, 2024)

Dombresky

The Showbox (Jan 14, 2024)

An Evening with Mike Doughty and Ghost of Vroom

Neumos (Apr 3, 2024)

Hozier - Unreal Unearth Tour 2024

Gorge Amphitheatre (Sept 6, 2024)

Jon Batiste

Paramount Theatre (Feb 17, 2024)

Kenny Chesney: Sun Goes Down Tour

Lumen Field (July 13, 2024)

Los Campesinos!

The Crocodile (June 24, 2024)

Mannequin Pussy

The Crocodile (Apr 30, 2024)

Matisyahu

Neptune Theatre (Feb 27, 2024)

Melanie Martinez

Climate Pledge Arena (May 10, 2024)

MitiS

Showbox SoDo (Mar 15, 2024)

Mom Jeans

Showbox SoDo (Apr 7, 2024)

The Murder City Devils

The Crocodile (Feb 3, 2024)

Osees

Neumos (Sept 6-7, 2024)

On sale at 9 am

PEEKABOO

Showbox SoDo (Apr 6, 2024)

Peter Hook & The Light

The Showbox (Sept 25, 2024)

Poolside

The Showbox (Feb 2, 2024)

Priscilla Block

The Showbox (Feb 15, 2024)

Psychedelic Porn Crumpets

The Showbox (May 24, 2024)

SiM: PLAYDEAD World Tour

Neptune Theatre (Apr 19, 2024)

Starset

The Showbox (Apr 23, 2024)

Superchunk & Fucked Up

The Crocodile (Feb 7, 2024)

Thirty Seconds To Mars

White River Amphitheatre (July 26, 2024)

Tiny Habits

Neumos (Mar 12, 2024)

Turnpike Troubadours & Cody Jinks

Tacoma Dome (Mar 7, 2024)

COMEDY

Bianca Del Rio: Dead Inside Comedy Tour

Paramount Theatre (Apr 17, 2024)

David Spade: Catch Me Inside

Moore Theatre (Feb 17, 2024)

Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head Tour

Paramount Theatre (May 8, 2024)

Ralph Barbosa

Neptune Theatre (Apr 26, 2024)

Sheng Wang

Neptune Theatre (May 16-17, 2024)

Tom Segura

Climate Pledge Arena (Apr 6, 2024)

Trevor Noah: Off The Record

Paramount Theatre (Mar 24, 2024)

Sixth show added

PERFORMANCE

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience

Moore Theatre (Mar 7, 2024)

PODCASTS

Stuff You Should Know

Paramount Theatre (Jan 24, 2024)

ON SALE NOW

PERFORMANCE

Disney's Aladdin

Paramount Theatre (Apr 24-28, 2024)

PODCASTS

Leo Skepi: Confidence Unleashed

The Neptune (Jan 6, 2024)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

SPORTS

Seattle Mariners 2024 Home Games

T-Mobile Park (Mar 28-Sept 29, 2024)

On sale Tues Nov 21

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

STG has announced that their summer music and arts festival THING will not return to Fort Worden for a fourth year in 2024. The festival’s new location has yet to be announced.

Homegrown physical media store Scarecrow Video recently celebrated its 35th anniversary; why not take seven minutes to learn more about its history?