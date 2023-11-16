Ticket Alert: Alanis Morissette, AJR, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 17
MUSIC
AJR
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Apr 26, 2024)
Alanis Morissette
Remind
Like
List
White River Amphitheatre (Aug 3, 2024)
Andy Frasco & The U.N.
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Apr 10, 2024)
Ash
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (May 16, 2024)
Belle & Sebastian
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (May 19, 2024)
Cat Power Sings Dylan: The 1966 Royal Albert Hall Concert
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Mar 13, 2024)
Chase Rice
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Feb 10, 2024)
Chastity Belt
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Apr 18, 2024)
Chicago And Earth, Wind & Fire: Heart & Soul Tour 2024
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sep 3, 2024)
DeVotchKa
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Feb 14, 2024)
Dr. Fresch & Habstrakt
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Mar 9, 2024)
Dombresky
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Jan 14, 2024)
An Evening with Mike Doughty and Ghost of Vroom
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Apr 3, 2024)
Hozier - Unreal Unearth Tour 2024
Remind
Like
List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Sept 6, 2024)
Jon Batiste
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (Feb 17, 2024)
Kenny Chesney: Sun Goes Down Tour
Remind
Like
List
Lumen Field (July 13, 2024)
Los Campesinos!
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (June 24, 2024)
Mannequin Pussy
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Apr 30, 2024)
Matisyahu
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 27, 2024)
Melanie Martinez
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (May 10, 2024)
MitiS
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Mar 15, 2024)
Mom Jeans
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Apr 7, 2024)
The Murder City Devils
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Feb 3, 2024)
Osees
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Sept 6-7, 2024)
On sale at 9 am
PEEKABOO
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Apr 6, 2024)
Peter Hook & The Light
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Sept 25, 2024)
Poolside
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Feb 2, 2024)
Priscilla Block
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Feb 15, 2024)
Psychedelic Porn Crumpets
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (May 24, 2024)
SiM: PLAYDEAD World Tour
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 19, 2024)
Starset
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Apr 23, 2024)
Superchunk & Fucked Up
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Feb 7, 2024)
Thirty Seconds To Mars
Remind
Like
List
White River Amphitheatre (July 26, 2024)
Tiny Habits
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Mar 12, 2024)
Turnpike Troubadours & Cody Jinks
Remind
Like
List
Tacoma Dome (Mar 7, 2024)
COMEDY
Bianca Del Rio: Dead Inside Comedy Tour
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (Apr 17, 2024)
David Spade: Catch Me Inside
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Feb 17, 2024)
Hasan Minhaj: Off With His Head Tour
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (May 8, 2024)
Ralph Barbosa
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 26, 2024)
Sheng Wang
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (May 16-17, 2024)
Tom Segura
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Apr 6, 2024)
Trevor Noah: Off The Record
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (Mar 24, 2024)
Sixth show added
PERFORMANCE
Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Mar 7, 2024)
PODCASTS
Stuff You Should Know
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (Jan 24, 2024)
ON SALE NOW
PERFORMANCE
Disney's Aladdin
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (Apr 24-28, 2024)
PODCASTS
Leo Skepi: Confidence Unleashed
Remind
Like
List
The Neptune (Jan 6, 2024)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
SPORTS
Seattle Mariners 2024 Home Games
Remind
Like
List
T-Mobile Park (Mar 28-Sept 29, 2024)
On sale Tues Nov 21
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
STG has announced that their summer music and arts festival THING will not return to Fort Worden for a fourth year in 2024. The festival’s new location has yet to be announced.
Homegrown physical media store Scarecrow Video recently celebrated its 35th anniversary; why not take seven minutes to learn more about its history?