Ticket Alert: Anderson .Paak, André 3000, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, More Event Updates for June 27

Plus, More Event Updates for June 27



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 28

MUSIC

Amigo The Devil with Blitzen Trapper

The Showbox (Mon Nov 25)

Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals

White River Amphitheatre (Thurs Sept 19)

André 3000: New Blue Sun Live In Concert

Paramount Theatre (Wed Oct 9)

BEAT - Belew/Vai/Levin/Carey play 80s King Crimson

Moore Theatre (Tues Nov 26)

The Black Dahlia Murder & Dying Fetus: Beg To Serve Tour

Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 13)

COIN: I'm Not Afraid Of Tour Anymore

Moore Theatre (Feb 14, 2025)

Destroy Boys

The Crocodile (Fri Oct 25)

Exodus

El Corazón (Tues Dec 3)

Grateful Shred & Circles Around the Sun

Neptune Theatre (Sat Sept 14)

Ha*Ash - Haashville Tour

Moore Theatre (Apr 25, 2025)

JD McPherson

The Crocodile (Tues Nov 19)

Kate Bollinger

Madame Lou’s (Fri Nov 15)

LP Giobbi

The Showbox (Sun Nov 24)

Melt

Neumos (Fri Oct 18)

Night Tempo

Neptune Theatre (Sun Sept 8)

PROF

Showbox SoDo (Sun Sept 29)

Sabrina Carpenter: Short N’ Sweet Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Nov 6)

Sango with Rochelle Jordan

Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 22)

Sexyy Red 4 President Tour

WaMu Theater (Thurs Aug 22)

Show Me The Body

The Showbox (Tues Oct 8)

Soul Coughing

The Showbox (Wed Sept 18)

SPEED

Neumos (Tues Sept 10)

​​Throwback Summer Festival

Tacoma Dome (Fri Aug 23)

Tycho: Infinite Health Tour

Showbox SoDo (Thurs Sept 19)

Vundabar

Neumos (Thurs Oct 31)

The Wldlfe

Neumos (Tues Nov 12)

PERFORMANCE

Dan and Phil - TERRIBLE INFLUENCE

Moore Theatre (Sun Oct 6)

On sale at noon

PODCASTS

P1 with Matt & Tommy Live

Neptune Theatre (Mon Oct 14)

READINGS & TALKS

Jenny Slate: LIFEFORM Tour

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Oct 24)

Sharon McMahon: The Small & The Mighty Book Tour

Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 30)

SPORTS

Battle in Seattle: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs Kentucky Wildcats

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Dec 7)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

200 Stab Wounds

Neumos (Tues Aug 27)

Black Ends + Zookraught + Anthers

Neumos (Tues Sept 19)

Hailey Whitters

The Showbox (Sun Oct 20)

Hayden James

Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 15)

Subtronics - Cyclops Dome 2

Tacoma Dome (Nov 15–17)

COMEDY

Foil Arms & Hog: Skittish

Moore Theatre (Mon Nov 18)

Max Amini Live in Seattle!

Moore Theatre (Sun Sept 29)

Max Fosh - Loophole

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Nov 7)

PODCASTS

Two Hot Takes Podcast: No Takes Left Behind

Neptune Theatre (Sat Oct 12)

HOLIDAYS

A John Waters Christmas

Neptune Theatre (Dec 3–4)

ON SALE SOON

READINGS & TALKS

Hillary Clinton Live

Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 20)

On sale Fri July 12

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

AZ

Madame Lou’s (Sun July 28)

Canceled

Neil Young & Crazy Horse: Love Earth Tour

Gorge Amphitheatre (Fri July 26)

Canceled

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

ArtsWest has announced its 2024-25 season of productions, including interpretations of Obie Award-winner Guards at the Taj and audience fave Snowed In (Again) .

Intiman Theatre’s 2024-25 season will include the Intiman Cabaret, a “brand new experience that will showcase work from Seattle and beyond in an intimate setting,” plus Hotel Gatsby - A BeautyBoiz Macabre Creation , Scott Shoemaker's :PROBED! , Cherdonna's Favorite Things , and Black Nativity .