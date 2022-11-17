Ticket Alert: Ari Lennox, Aly & AJ, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18
MUSIC
Ari Lennox: Age/Sex/Location Tour
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Feb 9, 2023)
August Burns Red
Like
Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (March 5, 2023)
The Backseat Lovers: Waiting To Spill Tour
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (April 19, 2023)
Ben Rector
Like
Add to a List
Moore Theatre (March 9, 2023)
Boogie T: Monster Energy Outbreak Tour
Like
Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (March 24, 2023)
Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Aug 10, 2023)
Eric Bellinger
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Feb 2, 2023)
Fruit Bats
Like
Add to a List
The Showbox (May 26, 2023)
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Like
Add to a List
Carnation Farms (June 16-18)
Marauda: Rage Room Tour
Like
Add to a List
The Showbox (April 14, 2023)
New Found Glory: Make The Most Of It Acoustic Tour
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 7, 2023)
On sale at 9 am
Night Bass New Year’s Eve: AC Slater, Kaleena Zanders, Shift K3Y, and Jack Beats
Like
Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Dec 31)
Of The Tree: Codex Natura Tour
Like
Add to a List
The Showbox (March 17, 2023)
Paolo Nutini
Like
Add to a List
The Showbox (March 19, 2023)
PUP & Joyce Manor
Like
Add to a List
The Showbox (March 15-16)
Riverside
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (March 1, 2023)
Spiritbox: Eternal Blue Tour
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (April 11, 2023)
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour
Like
Add to a List
Lumen Field (July 23, 2023)
Tennis: Pollen Tour
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (April 21, 2023)
COMEDY
Kevin James: The Irregardless Tour
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (March 24, 2023)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Aly & AJ: With Love From
Like Add to a List Paramount Theatre (Apr 2, 2023)
Ladytron
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (May 10, 2023)
Mod Sun
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Feb 22, 2023)
Shygirl
Like
Add to a List
*second newly night added*
Neumos (March 17-18)
SPORTS & RECREATION
All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite
Like
Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Jan 4, 2023)
PERFORMANCE
Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations
Like Add to a List Paramount Theatre (Jan 24-Feb 5, 2023)
ON SALE SOON
FOOD & DRINK
Canlis New Year's Eve Party
Like
Add to a List
On sale Dec 1 at noon
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Lainey Wilson
Like
Add to a List
Moved to Showbox SoDo from The Showbox (Jan 5, 2023)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Ticketmaster has canceled the general public onsale for Taylor Swift's Like Add to a List The Eras tour, extending the Swifties’ “great war” with the ticketing giant. A new date has not yet been announced.