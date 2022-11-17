Ticket Alert: Ari Lennox, Aly & AJ, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and More Event Updates for Nov 17



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

MUSIC

Ari Lennox: Age/Sex/Location Tour

Paramount Theatre (Feb 9, 2023)

August Burns Red

Showbox SoDo (March 5, 2023)

The Backseat Lovers: Waiting To Spill Tour

Paramount Theatre (April 19, 2023)

Ben Rector

Moore Theatre (March 9, 2023)

Boogie T: Monster Energy Outbreak Tour

Showbox SoDo (March 24, 2023)

Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell

Paramount Theatre (Aug 10, 2023)

Eric Bellinger

Neumos (Feb 2, 2023)

Fruit Bats

The Showbox (May 26, 2023)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard

Carnation Farms (June 16-18)

Marauda: Rage Room Tour

The Showbox (April 14, 2023)

New Found Glory: Make The Most Of It Acoustic Tour

Neptune Theatre (Feb 7, 2023)

On sale at 9 am

Night Bass New Year’s Eve: AC Slater, Kaleena Zanders, Shift K3Y, and Jack Beats

Showbox SoDo (Sat Dec 31)

Of The Tree: Codex Natura Tour

The Showbox (March 17, 2023)

Paolo Nutini

The Showbox (March 19, 2023)

PUP & Joyce Manor

The Showbox (March 15-16)

Riverside

Neumos (March 1, 2023)

Spiritbox: Eternal Blue Tour

Neptune Theatre (April 11, 2023)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour

Lumen Field (July 23, 2023)

Tennis: Pollen Tour

Paramount Theatre (April 21, 2023)

COMEDY

Kevin James: The Irregardless Tour

Paramount Theatre (March 24, 2023)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Aly & AJ: With Love From

Paramount Theatre (Apr 2, 2023)

Ladytron

Neptune Theatre (May 10, 2023)

Mod Sun

Neumos (Feb 22, 2023)

Shygirl *second newly night added*

Neumos (March 17-18)

SPORTS & RECREATION

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite

Climate Pledge Arena (Jan 4, 2023)

PERFORMANCE

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

Paramount Theatre (Jan 24-Feb 5, 2023)

ON SALE SOON

FOOD & DRINK

Canlis New Year's Eve Party

On sale Dec 1 at noon

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Lainey Wilson

Moved to Showbox SoDo from The Showbox (Jan 5, 2023)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Ticketmaster has canceled the general public onsale for Taylor Swift's The Eras tour, extending the Swifties’ “great war” with the ticketing giant. A new date has not yet been announced.