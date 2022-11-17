Show Me
Event News

Ticket Alert: Ari Lennox, Aly & AJ, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard and More Event Updates for Nov 17
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
November 17, 2022
Ari Lennox has compared her album Age/Sex/Location to the memoir Eat, Pray, Love. (Ari Lennox via Facebook)
Neo-soul superstar Ari Lennox will head out on her Age/Sex/Location tour next year, supporting her new album of the same name. Pop sister duo Aly & AJ will also stop by on their With Love From tour. Plus, psych rock ensemble King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard will take over Carnation Farms with a three-night stint next June. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 18

MUSIC

Ari Lennox: Age/Sex/Location Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Feb 9, 2023)

August Burns Red Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (March 5, 2023)

The Backseat Lovers: Waiting To Spill Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (April 19, 2023)

Ben Rector Add to a List
Moore Theatre (March 9, 2023)

Boogie T: Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (March 24, 2023)

Buddy Guy: Damn Right Farewell Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Aug 10, 2023)

Eric Bellinger Add to a List
Neumos (Feb 2, 2023)

Fruit Bats Add to a List
The Showbox (May 26, 2023)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Add to a List
Carnation Farms (June 16-18)

Marauda: Rage Room Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (April 14, 2023)

New Found Glory: Make The Most Of It Acoustic Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 7, 2023)
On sale at 9 am

Night Bass New Year’s Eve: AC Slater, Kaleena Zanders, Shift K3Y, and Jack Beats Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Dec 31)

Of The Tree: Codex Natura Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (March 17, 2023)

Paolo Nutini Add to a List
The Showbox (March 19, 2023)

PUP & Joyce Manor Add to a List
The Showbox (March 15-16)

Riverside Add to a List
Neumos (March 1, 2023)

Spiritbox: Eternal Blue Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (April 11, 2023)

Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour Add to a List
Lumen Field (July 23, 2023)

Tennis: Pollen Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (April 21, 2023)

COMEDY

Kevin James: The Irregardless Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (March 24, 2023)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Aly & AJ: With Love From
 Add to a List Paramount Theatre (Apr 2, 2023)

Ladytron Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (May 10, 2023)

Mod Sun Add to a List
Neumos (Feb 22, 2023)

Shygirl Add to a List *second newly night added*
Neumos (March 17-18)

SPORTS & RECREATION

All Elite Wrestling: Dynamite Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Jan 4, 2023)

PERFORMANCE

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations
 Add to a List Paramount Theatre (Jan 24-Feb 5, 2023)

ON SALE SOON

FOOD & DRINK

Canlis New Year's Eve Party Add to a List
On sale Dec 1 at noon

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Lainey Wilson Add to a List
Moved to Showbox SoDo from The Showbox (Jan 5, 2023)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Ticketmaster has canceled the general public onsale for Taylor Swift's Add to a List The Eras tour, extending the Swifties’ “great war” with the ticketing giant. A new date has not yet been announced.

