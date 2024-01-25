Ticket Alert: Avril Lavigne, Sunny Day Real Estate, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Watershed Announces its 2024 Lineup and More Event Updates for January 25

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 26

MUSIC

The 502s – Great American Road Trip

Neptune Theatre (Sat May 11)

Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties

Neumos (Thurs May 2)

On sale at noon

Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits Tour

White River Amphitheatre (Sat May 25)

Bayside

Showbox SoDo (Wed Apr 24)

The Black Crowes: Happiness Bastards Tour '24

McCaw Hall (Mon Apr 15)

Botch: A Weekend of Dead Ends

The Showbox (June 14-15)

Cavetown & Mother Mother with Destroy Boys

Woodland Park Zoo (Sun June 16)

Chicano Batman

Moore Theatre (Thurs June 20)

Connor Price

The Showbox (Thurs May 2)

Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary Tour

Moore Theatre (Sun Oct 20)

The Doobie Brothers 2024

White River Amphitheatre (Sat June 15)

Erick the Architect

Neumos (Wed Apr 17)

Eyedress

The Showbox (Wed Mar 13)

Fruit Bats

The Crocodile (May 17-18)

HOT 103.7 Presents Something Sexy For The City

Tacoma Dome (Fri May 3)

Jimmy Chamberlin Complex

Neumos (Mon Mar 18)

Kameron Marlowe

Showbox SoDo (Sun Apr 21)

King Buzzo & Trevor Dunn

Neumos (Sat Aug 10)

The Last Dinner Party

The Showbox (Thurs Apr 11)

Lawrence - The Family Business Tour

Moore Theatre (Tues Oct 15)

Prateek Kuhad: Silhouettes Tour

Moore Theatre (Tues May 7)

Sematary and The Haunted Mound

Showbox SoDo (Wed May 15)

Sunny Day Real Estate – Diary 30th Anniversary Tour

The Showbox (Aug 20 & 23)

TiaCorine

Neumos (Wed Mar 27)

The Wallflowers

Edmonds Center for the Arts (Wed May 29)

Watershed Festival

Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 2-4)

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal

The Crocodile (Fri Mar 29)

X Ambassadors

The Showbox (Sat May 11)

Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience

Neptune Theatre (Sat June 8)

COMEDY

David Nihill: Shelf Help Tour

Neptune Theatre (Sun Mar 13)

Early show added

PERFORMANCE

Dina Martina: Sub-Standards

Vashon Center for the Arts (Sat Apr 6)

On sale at noon

READINGS & TALKS

Esther Perel

Paramount Theatre (Mon Sept 16)

Dr. Jane Goodall

Moore Theatre (Sat Mar 30)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

The Amity Affliction

The Showbox (Tues Apr 30)

White Rabbit Group 14 Year Anniversary with Mura Masa

Magnuson Park Hangar 30 (Sat Feb 24)

FOOD & DRINK

The Grand Tasting

Lumen Field Event Center (Mar 16-17)

PERFORMANCE

Girl From The North Country

Paramount Theatre (June 25-30)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Dave Matthews Band

Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 30-Sept 1)

On sale Fri Feb 16

ITZY: Born to Be World Tour

WaMu Theater (Thurs June 6)

On sale Fri Feb 2 at 3 pm

Shannon and The Clams

Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 16)

On sale Wed Jan 31

Timber! Outdoor Music Festival 2024

Tolt-MacDonald Park (July 25-27)

Early bird tickets on sale Thurs Feb 1 at 6 pm