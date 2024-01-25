Ticket Alert: Avril Lavigne, Sunny Day Real Estate, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 26
MUSIC
The 502s – Great American Road Trip
Neptune Theatre (Sat May 11)
Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties
Neumos (Thurs May 2)
On sale at noon
Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits Tour
White River Amphitheatre (Sat May 25)
Bayside
Showbox SoDo (Wed Apr 24)
The Black Crowes: Happiness Bastards Tour '24
McCaw Hall (Mon Apr 15)
Botch: A Weekend of Dead Ends
The Showbox (June 14-15)
Cavetown & Mother Mother with Destroy Boys
Woodland Park Zoo (Sun June 16)
Chicano Batman
Moore Theatre (Thurs June 20)
Connor Price
The Showbox (Thurs May 2)
Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary Tour
Moore Theatre (Sun Oct 20)
The Doobie Brothers 2024
White River Amphitheatre (Sat June 15)
Erick the Architect
Neumos (Wed Apr 17)
Eyedress
The Showbox (Wed Mar 13)
Fruit Bats
The Crocodile (May 17-18)
HOT 103.7 Presents Something Sexy For The City
Tacoma Dome (Fri May 3)
Jimmy Chamberlin Complex
Neumos (Mon Mar 18)
Kameron Marlowe
Showbox SoDo (Sun Apr 21)
King Buzzo & Trevor Dunn
Neumos (Sat Aug 10)
The Last Dinner Party
The Showbox (Thurs Apr 11)
Lawrence - The Family Business Tour
Moore Theatre (Tues Oct 15)
Prateek Kuhad: Silhouettes Tour
Moore Theatre (Tues May 7)
Sematary and The Haunted Mound
Showbox SoDo (Wed May 15)
Sunny Day Real Estate – Diary 30th Anniversary Tour
The Showbox (Aug 20 & 23)
TiaCorine
Neumos (Wed Mar 27)
The Wallflowers
Edmonds Center for the Arts (Wed May 29)
Watershed Festival
Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 2-4)
Wicca Phase Springs Eternal
The Crocodile (Fri Mar 29)
X Ambassadors
The Showbox (Sat May 11)
Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience
Neptune Theatre (Sat June 8)
COMEDY
David Nihill: Shelf Help Tour
Neptune Theatre (Sun Mar 13)
Early show added
PERFORMANCE
Dina Martina: Sub-Standards
Vashon Center for the Arts (Sat Apr 6)
On sale at noon
READINGS & TALKS
Esther Perel
Paramount Theatre (Mon Sept 16)
Dr. Jane Goodall
Moore Theatre (Sat Mar 30)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
The Amity Affliction
The Showbox (Tues Apr 30)
White Rabbit Group 14 Year Anniversary with Mura Masa
Magnuson Park Hangar 30 (Sat Feb 24)
FOOD & DRINK
The Grand Tasting
Lumen Field Event Center (Mar 16-17)
PERFORMANCE
Girl From The North Country
Paramount Theatre (June 25-30)
ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
Dave Matthews Band
Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 30-Sept 1)
On sale Fri Feb 16
ITZY: Born to Be World Tour
WaMu Theater (Thurs June 6)
On sale Fri Feb 2 at 3 pm
Shannon and The Clams
Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 16)
On sale Wed Jan 31
Timber! Outdoor Music Festival 2024
Remind
Tolt-MacDonald Park (July 25-27)
Early bird tickets on sale Thurs Feb 1 at 6 pm