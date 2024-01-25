EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Avril Lavigne, Sunny Day Real Estate, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Watershed Announces its 2024 Lineup and More Event Updates for January 25
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
January 25, 2024
|
Like
Avril Lavigne won't make things complicated on her Greatest Hits tour. (Avril Lavigne via Facebook)
Say “see ya l8er” to Avril Lavigne as she heads out on her Greatest Hits tour this spring. Seattle-based emo rockers Sunny Day Real Estate are also getting retrospective, celebrating the 30th anniversary of their debut album. Plus, the Gorge’s country music fest Watershed has announced its 2024 lineup with headliners Old Dominion, Luke Bryan, and Hardy. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 26

MUSIC

The 502s – Great American Road Trip Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat May 11)

Aaron West and the Roaring Twenties Remind List
Neumos (Thurs May 2)
On sale at noon

Avril Lavigne: The Greatest Hits Tour Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Sat May 25)

Bayside Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Apr 24)

The Black Crowes: Happiness Bastards Tour '24 Remind List
McCaw Hall (Mon Apr 15)

Botch: A Weekend of Dead Ends Remind List
The Showbox (June 14-15)

Cavetown & Mother Mother with Destroy Boys Remind List
Woodland Park Zoo (Sun June 16)

Chicano Batman Remind List
Moore Theatre (Thurs June 20)

Connor Price Remind List
The Showbox (Thurs May 2)

Croce Plays Croce 50th Anniversary Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun Oct 20)

The Doobie Brothers 2024 Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Sat June 15)

Erick the Architect Remind List
Neumos (Wed Apr 17)

Eyedress Remind List
The Showbox (Wed Mar 13)

Fruit Bats Remind List
The Crocodile (May 17-18)

HOT 103.7 Presents Something Sexy For The City Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Fri May 3)

Jimmy Chamberlin Complex Remind List
Neumos (Mon Mar 18)

Kameron Marlowe Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Apr 21)

King Buzzo & Trevor Dunn Remind List
Neumos (Sat Aug 10)

The Last Dinner Party Remind List
The Showbox (Thurs Apr 11)

Lawrence - The Family Business Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Tues Oct 15)

Prateek Kuhad: Silhouettes Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Tues May 7)

Sematary and The Haunted Mound Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Wed May 15)

Sunny Day Real Estate – Diary 30th Anniversary Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Aug 20 & 23)

TiaCorine Remind List
Neumos (Wed Mar 27)

The Wallflowers Remind List
Edmonds Center for the Arts (Wed May 29)

Watershed Festival Remind List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 2-4)

Wicca Phase Springs Eternal Remind List
The Crocodile (Fri Mar 29)

X Ambassadors Remind List
The Showbox (Sat May 11)

Zoso: The Ultimate Led Zeppelin Experience Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat June 8)

COMEDY

David Nihill: Shelf Help Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Mar 13)
Early show added

PERFORMANCE

Dina Martina: Sub-Standards Remind List
Vashon Center for the Arts (Sat Apr 6)
On sale at noon

READINGS & TALKS

Esther Perel Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Mon Sept 16)

Dr. Jane Goodall Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat Mar 30)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

The Amity Affliction Remind List
The Showbox (Tues Apr 30)

White Rabbit Group 14 Year Anniversary with Mura Masa Remind List
Magnuson Park Hangar 30 (Sat Feb 24)

FOOD & DRINK

The Grand Tasting Remind List
Lumen Field Event Center (Mar 16-17)

PERFORMANCE

Girl From The North Country Remind List
Paramount Theatre (June 25-30)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Dave Matthews Band Remind List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 30-Sept 1)
On sale Fri Feb 16

ITZY: Born to Be World Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Thurs June 6)
On sale Fri Feb 2 at 3 pm

Shannon and The Clams Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 16)
On sale Wed Jan 31

Timber! Outdoor Music Festival 2024 Remind List
Tolt-MacDonald Park (July 25-27)
Early bird tickets on sale Thurs Feb 1 at 6 pm

