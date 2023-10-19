EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Bad Bunny, Jacob Collier, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Sasha Colby and More Event Updates for October 19
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
October 19, 2023
|
Like
Megastar Bad Bunny's recently released album Nadie Sabe Lo Que Va a Pasar Mañana explores different genres. (Bad Bunny via Facebook)
Criminally talented Latin trap rapper Bad Bunny has proved that he is indeed “Mr. October” with the announcement of his Most Wanted tour. Genre-bending musician Jacob Collier will travel across the pond next spring to get the audience involved during one of his signature energetic performances. Plus, RuPaul's Drag Race season 15 winner (and your favorite drag queen’s favorite drag queen) Sasha Colby will sashay into town to “feel the power.” Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

MUSIC

Beartooth Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Feb 27, 2024)

Benise - Fiesta! Remind List
Neptune Theatre (July 26, 2024) 

COBRAH Remind List
Neumos (Feb 23, 2024)

Destroyer (Solo) Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Mar 5, 2024)

Love & Special Sauce 30th Anniversary Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Mar 9, 2024)

Helado Negro Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 25, 2024)

It’s (Still) Alright: The Lone Bellow Trio 10 Year Anniversary Tour Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Mar 27-28, 2024)

Jacob Collier Remind List
Paramount Theatre (May 26, 2024)

Machine Head Remind List
The Showbox (Jan 22, 2024)

Otoboke Beaver Remind List
The Crocodile (Feb 20-21, 2024)

Our Last Night Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Apr 26, 2024)

Parker McCollum: Burn It Down Tour Remind List
Angel of the Winds Arena (Jan 19, 2024)

The Record Company - Roll With It Tour Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Mar 9, 2024)

Umphrey's McGee Remind List
The Showbox (Mar 17, 2024)

Waterparks Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Feb 26, 2024)

WRG Presents ISOxo - kidsgonemad! Tour Remind List
Magnuson Park Hangar 30 (Jan 27, 2024)

COMEDY

Christina P. Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 17, 2024)

Salon of Shame #105 Remind List
Theatre Off Jackson (Tues Nov 14)

PERFORMANCE

Dancing with the Stars: Live! Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Mar 11, 2024)

Sasha Colby: Stripped Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (April 13, 2024)

SPORTS

Continental Tire Seattle Tip-Off: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UConn Huskies Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Dec 15)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Alkaline Trio Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mar 23, 2024)

††† (Crosses) Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mar 11, 2024)

DJ Pauly D Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Jan 20, 2024)

Gloria Trevi - Mi Soundtrack Us Tour 2024 Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Sep 22, 2024)

Qveen Herby Remind List
The Crocodile (Jan 20, 2024)

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum Remind List
The Crocodile (Mar 3, 2024)

VAV Remind List
The Showbox (Jan 18, 2024) 

COMEDY

Becky Robinson: She Gone Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (May 10, 2024)

Jim Gaffigan Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Apr 11, 2024)
Third show added

PERFORMANCE

A Christmas Carol 2023 Remind List
ACT Theatre (Nov 25 - Dec 24)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Bad Bunny Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Mar 9, 2024)
Presale registration open now until Sun Oct 22; registration onsale Wed Oct 25

Blake Shelton: Back To The Honky Tonk Tour Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Mar 15, 2024)

Chelsea Cutler Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mar 14, 2024)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Dessa Remind List
The Crocodile (Jan 14, 2024)
Rescheduled from Oct 2023 

Pink: The Trustfall Tour Past Event List
Tacoma Dome
Postponed, new dates TBA

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Last Friday, Climate Pledge Arena announced that it has become the first arena in the world to receive a Zero Carbon Certification from the International Living Future Institute. To achieve this, Climate Pledge had to eliminate all fossil-fuels from the venue, operate on 100% renewable energy, and track, measure, and offset all carbon emitted from the building. Attaining certification was a goal of venue partners Oak View Group, Amazon, and the Seattle Kraken as part of its renovation and renaming. 

The historic Cinerama movie theater, which shuttered during the pandemic, will reopen under SIFF ownership. New “SIFF Cinema” signs were installed on the Belltown building’s facade last week; SIFF has clarified that the name on the signs is not final.

This year’s annual SMASH Benefit Remind List will honor the 35 Years of Sub Pop Records with performances from Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Naked Giants, Sea Lemon, Eva Walker, and more.

