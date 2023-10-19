Ticket Alert: Bad Bunny, Jacob Collier, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Sasha Colby and More Event Updates for October 19

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20

MUSIC

Beartooth

Showbox SoDo (Feb 27, 2024)

Benise - Fiesta!

Neptune Theatre (July 26, 2024)

COBRAH

Neumos (Feb 23, 2024)

Destroyer (Solo)

Tractor Tavern (Mar 5, 2024)

Love & Special Sauce 30th Anniversary Tour

The Showbox (Mar 9, 2024)

Helado Negro

Neptune Theatre (Feb 25, 2024)

It’s (Still) Alright: The Lone Bellow Trio 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Tractor Tavern (Mar 27-28, 2024)

Jacob Collier

Paramount Theatre (May 26, 2024)

Machine Head

The Showbox (Jan 22, 2024)

Otoboke Beaver

The Crocodile (Feb 20-21, 2024)

Our Last Night

Showbox SoDo (Apr 26, 2024)

Parker McCollum: Burn It Down Tour

Angel of the Winds Arena (Jan 19, 2024)

The Record Company - Roll With It Tour

Tractor Tavern (Mar 9, 2024)

Umphrey's McGee

The Showbox (Mar 17, 2024)

Waterparks

Showbox SoDo (Feb 26, 2024)

WRG Presents ISOxo - kidsgonemad! Tour

Magnuson Park Hangar 30 (Jan 27, 2024)

COMEDY

Christina P.

Neptune Theatre (Feb 17, 2024)

Salon of Shame #105

Theatre Off Jackson (Tues Nov 14)

PERFORMANCE

Dancing with the Stars: Live!

Paramount Theatre (Mar 11, 2024)

Sasha Colby: Stripped Tour

Neptune Theatre (April 13, 2024)

SPORTS

Continental Tire Seattle Tip-Off: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UConn Huskies

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Dec 15)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Alkaline Trio

Showbox SoDo (Mar 23, 2024)

††† (Crosses)

Moore Theatre (Mar 11, 2024)

DJ Pauly D

Showbox SoDo (Jan 20, 2024)

Gloria Trevi - Mi Soundtrack Us Tour 2024

White River Amphitheatre (Sep 22, 2024)

Qveen Herby

The Crocodile (Jan 20, 2024)

Sleepytime Gorilla Museum

The Crocodile (Mar 3, 2024)

VAV

The Showbox (Jan 18, 2024)

COMEDY

Becky Robinson: She Gone Tour

Neptune Theatre (May 10, 2024)

Jim Gaffigan

Paramount Theatre (Apr 11, 2024)

Third show added

PERFORMANCE

A Christmas Carol 2023

ACT Theatre (Nov 25 - Dec 24)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Bad Bunny

Climate Pledge Arena (Mar 9, 2024)

Presale registration open now until Sun Oct 22; registration onsale Wed Oct 25

Blake Shelton: Back To The Honky Tonk Tour

Tacoma Dome (Mar 15, 2024)

Chelsea Cutler

Showbox SoDo (Mar 14, 2024)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Dessa

The Crocodile (Jan 14, 2024)

Rescheduled from Oct 2023

Pink: The Trustfall Tour

Tacoma Dome

Postponed, new dates TBA

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Last Friday, Climate Pledge Arena announced that it has become the first arena in the world to receive a Zero Carbon Certification from the International Living Future Institute. To achieve this, Climate Pledge had to eliminate all fossil-fuels from the venue, operate on 100% renewable energy, and track, measure, and offset all carbon emitted from the building. Attaining certification was a goal of venue partners Oak View Group, Amazon, and the Seattle Kraken as part of its renovation and renaming.

The historic Cinerama movie theater, which shuttered during the pandemic, will reopen under SIFF ownership. New “SIFF Cinema” signs were installed on the Belltown building’s facade last week; SIFF has clarified that the name on the signs is not final.

This year’s annual SMASH Benefit will honor the 35 Years of Sub Pop Records with performances from Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Naked Giants, Sea Lemon, Eva Walker, and more.