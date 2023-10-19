Ticket Alert: Bad Bunny, Jacob Collier, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 20
MUSIC
Beartooth
Showbox SoDo (Feb 27, 2024)
Benise - Fiesta!
Neptune Theatre (July 26, 2024)
COBRAH
Neumos (Feb 23, 2024)
Destroyer (Solo)
Tractor Tavern (Mar 5, 2024)
Love & Special Sauce 30th Anniversary Tour
The Showbox (Mar 9, 2024)
Helado Negro
Neptune Theatre (Feb 25, 2024)
It’s (Still) Alright: The Lone Bellow Trio 10 Year Anniversary Tour
Tractor Tavern (Mar 27-28, 2024)
Jacob Collier
Paramount Theatre (May 26, 2024)
Machine Head
The Showbox (Jan 22, 2024)
Otoboke Beaver
The Crocodile (Feb 20-21, 2024)
Our Last Night
Showbox SoDo (Apr 26, 2024)
Parker McCollum: Burn It Down Tour
Angel of the Winds Arena (Jan 19, 2024)
The Record Company - Roll With It Tour
Tractor Tavern (Mar 9, 2024)
Umphrey's McGee
The Showbox (Mar 17, 2024)
Waterparks
Showbox SoDo (Feb 26, 2024)
WRG Presents ISOxo - kidsgonemad! Tour
Magnuson Park Hangar 30 (Jan 27, 2024)
COMEDY
Christina P.
Neptune Theatre (Feb 17, 2024)
Salon of Shame #105
Theatre Off Jackson (Tues Nov 14)
PERFORMANCE
Dancing with the Stars: Live!
Paramount Theatre (Mar 11, 2024)
Sasha Colby: Stripped Tour
Neptune Theatre (April 13, 2024)
SPORTS
Continental Tire Seattle Tip-Off: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UConn Huskies
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Dec 15)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Alkaline Trio
Showbox SoDo (Mar 23, 2024)
††† (Crosses)
Moore Theatre (Mar 11, 2024)
DJ Pauly D
Showbox SoDo (Jan 20, 2024)
Gloria Trevi - Mi Soundtrack Us Tour 2024
White River Amphitheatre (Sep 22, 2024)
Qveen Herby
The Crocodile (Jan 20, 2024)
Sleepytime Gorilla Museum
The Crocodile (Mar 3, 2024)
VAV
The Showbox (Jan 18, 2024)
COMEDY
Becky Robinson: She Gone Tour
Neptune Theatre (May 10, 2024)
Jim Gaffigan
Paramount Theatre (Apr 11, 2024)
Third show added
PERFORMANCE
A Christmas Carol 2023
ACT Theatre (Nov 25 - Dec 24)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Bad Bunny
Climate Pledge Arena (Mar 9, 2024)
Presale registration open now until Sun Oct 22; registration onsale Wed Oct 25
Blake Shelton: Back To The Honky Tonk Tour
Tacoma Dome (Mar 15, 2024)
Chelsea Cutler
Showbox SoDo (Mar 14, 2024)
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Dessa
The Crocodile (Jan 14, 2024)
Rescheduled from Oct 2023
Pink: The Trustfall Tour
Past Event
Like
List
Tacoma Dome
Postponed, new dates TBA
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Last Friday, Climate Pledge Arena announced that it has become the first arena in the world to receive a Zero Carbon Certification from the International Living Future Institute. To achieve this, Climate Pledge had to eliminate all fossil-fuels from the venue, operate on 100% renewable energy, and track, measure, and offset all carbon emitted from the building. Attaining certification was a goal of venue partners Oak View Group, Amazon, and the Seattle Kraken as part of its renovation and renaming.
The historic Cinerama movie theater, which shuttered during the pandemic, will reopen under SIFF ownership. New “SIFF Cinema” signs were installed on the Belltown building’s facade last week; SIFF has clarified that the name on the signs is not final.
This year’s annual SMASH Benefit Remind Like List will honor the 35 Years of Sub Pop Records with performances from Death Cab For Cutie’s Ben Gibbard, Naked Giants, Sea Lemon, Eva Walker, and more.