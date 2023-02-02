EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Beyoncé, John Mayer, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale

Plus, Druski and More Event Updates for February 2
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, and Lindsay Costello
February 2, 2023
Like
Share
Beyhive assemble: the Renaissance World Tour is coming to Seattle.
Get your Ticketmaster game plan ready: alien superstar Beyoncé has announced her Renaissance world tour and it’ll surely break your soul if you miss out on tickets. Pop bad boy John Mayer has plans to head out on tour this spring. Soft rock royalty Bryan Adams will take you back to the summer of ‘69 with help from hard rock icon Joan Jett. Plus, god-tier internet jokester Druski breaks into stand-up on his new tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

MUSIC

Banda MS Add to a List
WaMu Theatre (Fri Sept 22)

Beyond Wonderland Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheatre (June 17-18)
On sale at noon

Bryan Adams with Joan Jett and The Blackhearts Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Aug 3)

Caroline Polachek Add to a List *second night newly added*
Showbox SoDo (Fri May 5)

Hayley Kiyoko Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs May 11)

Hot Chip Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri May 19)

Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Tues May 16)

John Mayer: Solo Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Apr 11)

lovelytheband: if we’re being honest tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Mon June 12)

Lucero Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Apr 12)

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat May 27)

Mighty Poplar Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Tues May 23)
On sale at 9 am

Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper: Freaks On Parade Tour Add to a List
White River Amphitheatre (Wed Sept 20)

Shakti Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Wed Sept 6)

Thrice Add to a List
The Showbox (Thurs June 15)
On sale at 9 am

Trivium & Beartooth Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs June 15)

Watershed Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 4-6)

Y La Bamba Add to a List
Barboza (Thurs Apr 27)

Young the Giant & Milky Chance Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Fri Aug 11)

Yves Tumor: To Spite or Not To Spite Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sat May 20)

COMEDY

Druski: Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri July 7)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Bi-2 Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Tues May 16)

Covet Add to a List
Neumos (Sun Apr 9)

Starbucks 26th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri Mar 31)

Whitney Add to a List
The Crocodile (Sat Mar 25)

COMEDY

Jessica Kirson Add to a List *late show added*
Neptune Theatre (Sat Apr 1) 

Stavros Halkias: The Fat Rascal Tour Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Weds May 3)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour Add to a List
Lumen Field (Wed Sept 13)
Verified Fan presale registration open; presale starts Sat Feb 18

Seattle Men’s Chorus: Disney Pride in Concert Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (June 9-10)
On sale Sat Feb 4

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Opening at MoPOP on March 17, Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA Add to a List will invite visitors to peek behind the scenes of LAIKA film faves like Coraline, The Boxtrolls, and the forthcoming Wildwood. The exhibition will grant “unprecedented access” to the studio’s advanced production techniques, complete with puppets, set displays, and sneak peeks. 

