Ticket Alert: Beyoncé, John Mayer, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3
MUSIC
Banda MS
Like
Add to a List
WaMu Theatre (Fri Sept 22)
Beyond Wonderland
Like
Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheatre (June 17-18)
On sale at noon
Bryan Adams with Joan Jett and The Blackhearts
Like
Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Aug 3)
Caroline Polachek
Like
Add to a List
*second night newly added*
Showbox SoDo (Fri May 5)
Hayley Kiyoko
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs May 11)
Hot Chip
Like
Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri May 19)
Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Tues May 16)
John Mayer: Solo Tour
Like
Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Apr 11)
lovelytheband: if we’re being honest tour
Like
Add to a List
The Showbox (Mon June 12)
Lucero
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Apr 12)
Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán
Like
Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat May 27)
Mighty Poplar
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Tues May 23)
On sale at 9 am
Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper: Freaks On Parade Tour
Like
Add to a List
White River Amphitheatre (Wed Sept 20)
Shakti
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Wed Sept 6)
Thrice
Like
Add to a List
The Showbox (Thurs June 15)
On sale at 9 am
Trivium & Beartooth
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs June 15)
Watershed
Like
Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 4-6)
Y La Bamba
Like
Add to a List
Barboza (Thurs Apr 27)
Young the Giant & Milky Chance
Like
Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Fri Aug 11)
Yves Tumor: To Spite or Not To Spite
Like
Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sat May 20)
COMEDY
Druski: Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Tour
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri July 7)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Bi-2
Like
Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Tues May 16)
Covet
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Sun Apr 9)
Starbucks 26th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri Mar 31)
Whitney
Like
Add to a List
The Crocodile (Sat Mar 25)
COMEDY
Jessica Kirson
Like
Add to a List
*late show added*
Neptune Theatre (Sat Apr 1)
Stavros Halkias: The Fat Rascal Tour
Like
Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Weds May 3)
ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour
Like
Add to a List
Lumen Field (Wed Sept 13)
Verified Fan presale registration open; presale starts Sat Feb 18
Seattle Men’s Chorus: Disney Pride in Concert
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (June 9-10)
On sale Sat Feb 4
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Opening at MoPOP on March 17, Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA Like Add to a List will invite visitors to peek behind the scenes of LAIKA film faves like Coraline, The Boxtrolls, and the forthcoming Wildwood. The exhibition will grant “unprecedented access” to the studio’s advanced production techniques, complete with puppets, set displays, and sneak peeks.