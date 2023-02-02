Ticket Alert: Beyoncé, John Mayer, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale

Plus, Druski and More Event Updates for February 2

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 3

MUSIC

Banda MS

WaMu Theatre (Fri Sept 22)

Beyond Wonderland

Gorge Amphitheatre (June 17-18)

On sale at noon

Bryan Adams with Joan Jett and The Blackhearts

Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Aug 3)

Caroline Polachek *second night newly added*

Showbox SoDo (Fri May 5)

Hayley Kiyoko

Neptune Theatre (Thurs May 11)

Hot Chip

Moore Theatre (Fri May 19)

Jerry Harrison & Adrian Belew: Remain In Light

Neptune Theatre (Tues May 16)

John Mayer: Solo Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Apr 11)

lovelytheband: if we’re being honest tour

The Showbox (Mon June 12)

Lucero

Neptune Theatre (Wed Apr 12)

Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán

Moore Theatre (Sat May 27)

Mighty Poplar

Neptune Theatre (Tues May 23)

On sale at 9 am

Rob Zombie & Alice Cooper: Freaks On Parade Tour

White River Amphitheatre (Wed Sept 20)

Shakti

Paramount Theatre (Wed Sept 6)

Thrice

The Showbox (Thurs June 15)

On sale at 9 am

Trivium & Beartooth

Paramount Theatre (Thurs June 15)

Watershed

Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 4-6)

Y La Bamba

Barboza (Thurs Apr 27)

Young the Giant & Milky Chance

Marymoor Park (Fri Aug 11)

Yves Tumor: To Spite or Not To Spite

Showbox SoDo (Sat May 20)

COMEDY

Druski: Coulda, Woulda, Shoulda Tour

Paramount Theatre (Fri July 7)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Bi-2

Showbox SoDo (Tues May 16)

Covet

Neumos (Sun Apr 9)

Starbucks 26th Annual Hot Java Cool Jazz

Paramount Theatre (Fri Mar 31)

Whitney

The Crocodile (Sat Mar 25)

COMEDY

Jessica Kirson *late show added*

Neptune Theatre (Sat Apr 1)

Stavros Halkias: The Fat Rascal Tour

Moore Theatre (Weds May 3)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour

Lumen Field (Wed Sept 13)

Verified Fan presale registration open; presale starts Sat Feb 18

Seattle Men’s Chorus: Disney Pride in Concert

Paramount Theatre (June 9-10)

On sale Sat Feb 4

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Opening at MoPOP on March 17, Hidden Worlds: The Films of LAIKA will invite visitors to peek behind the scenes of LAIKA film faves like Coraline, The Boxtrolls, and the forthcoming Wildwood. The exhibition will grant “unprecedented access” to the studio’s advanced production techniques, complete with puppets, set displays, and sneak peeks.