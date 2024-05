Ticket Alert: Billie Eilish, Slipknot, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Pink and More Event Updates for May 2

Plus, Pink and More Event Updates for May 2



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 3

MUSIC

AJ Rafael

Neumos (Sat Sept 28)

American Aquarium

Neumos (Sun Nov 10)

On sale at 7 am

Animals As Leaders

The Showbox (Thurs Oct 31)

ATEEZ World Tour [Towards The Light : Will To Power]

Tacoma Dome (Sun July 14)

Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Dec 5-6)

On sale at noon

Carin León - Boca Chueca Tour 2024

Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Sept 8)

Colde 'BluePrint' North America Tour 2024

Moore Theatre (Fri Sept 20)

Fenix Flexin

Madame Lou’s (Tues June 11)

Griff

Showbox SoDo (Thurs Oct 3)

Have a Nice Life

The Showbox (Sun Sept 1)

IAMDDB

Neumos (Wed Nov 27)

On sale at 11 am

illuminati hotties

Neumos (Thurs Oct 3)

Joseph

Moore Theatre (Thurs Oct 10)

The Lemon Twigs

Barboza (Nov 15-16)

Leonid & Friends - A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 1)

Lil Darkie

Showbox SoDo (Thurs Nov 21)

Los Ángeles Azules

WaMu Theater (Sat Sept 21)

Lucky Daye - The Algorithm Tour

Showbox SoDo (Sun July 14)

Mass of the Fermenting Dregs

The Crocodile (Wed Sept 25)

The National Parks - Wild Spirit Tour

Neptune Theatre (Fri Sept 27)

On sale at 8 am

PartyNextDoor

Paramount Theatre (Wed July 3)

Porter Robinson SMILE! :D World Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 2)

The Rare Occasions

Neumos (Tues Sept 17)

Redd Kross

Tractor Tavern (Mon July 8)

Slipknot: "Here Comes The Pain" 25th Anniversary Tour

White River Amphitheatre (Sat Sept 7)

Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse In Concert

Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 17)

Sprints

Neumos (Thurs Oct 17)

Squeeze & Boy George

Marymoor Park (Thurs Aug 15)

Streetlight Manifesto

Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 6)

Testament & Kreator

Showbox SoDo (Mon Sept 16)

The White Buffalo + Shawn James

The Crocodile (Thurs Aug 15)

Wild Rivers: Everywhere We Go Tour

The Showbox (Sun Oct 6)

COMEDY

Brian Regan

Paramount Theatre (Sat Sept 14)

Dane Cook: Fresh New Flavor

Paramount Theatre (Sat Sept 7)

Kanan Gill: What Is This? World Tour 2024

Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 27)

Summer Jobs Tour: Andrew Dismukes, James Austin Johnson, Devon Walker

The Crocodile (Wed July 17)

FILM

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long

Paramount Theatre (Sat Aug 31)

PERFORMANCE

Pattie Gonia

The Showbox (Thurs June 27)

Penn & Teller

Paramount Theatre (Fri Oct 25)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Apes of the State

The Crocodile (Sat Sept 7)

Aurora Avenue

Neumos (Wed June 19)

Savage - Never Left Tour

The Crocodile (Sat July 20)

Gaelic Storm

Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 20)

Marcos Valle

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Sept 26)

Mike Sherm

The Showbox (Thurs June 20)

Nerd Halen

The Crocodile (Thurs Sept 5)

P!nk

Tacoma Dome (Sept 3-4)

slchld 'Apology' North America Tour

The Crocodile (Fri July 26)

Southern Culture on the Skids - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Show

Tractor Tavern (Fri Aug 30)

Stop Light Observations

The Crocodile (Fri Nov 1)

Tiny Desk Contest On The Road 2024

Nectar Lounge (Sun June 9)

Yonder Mountain String Band with special guest The Lil Smokies

The Crocodile (Thurs July 11)

FILM

Untitled Andrew Callaghan Film Screening and Moderated Q&A

Temple Theater (Fri July 19)

PARTIES & NIGHTLIFE

Queer Prom

The Crocodile (Sat June 22)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Barclay Crenshaw

The Showbox (Fri July 12)

Rescheduled from Apr 19 at Showbox SoDo

Microwave

The Showbox (Mon May 20)

Moved from Showbox SoDo

Searows

Neumos (Thurs June 13)

Moved from Barboza

Survive Said The Prophet

Neumos (Wed July 10)

Rescheduled from Apr 2

COMEDY

David Spade: Catch Me Inside

Moore Theatre (Sat Sept 14)

Rescheduled from Feb 17

PERFORMANCE

Life Be Lifin' Starring Monét X Change

Neptune Theatre

Rescheduled from Tues Apr 30 to Jan 9, 2025

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Following the news that Kim Petras had to pull out of her headlining spot at Capitol Hill Block Party due to health issues, it has been announced that alt-pop sensation Remi Wolf has been added to the lineup as a headliner.