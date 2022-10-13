Ticket Alert: Blink 182, Ed Sheeran, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Robin Pecknold and More Event Updates for Oct 6



ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

MUSIC

Dead & Company: The Final Tour

Gorge Amphitheatre (July 7-8, 2023)

Ed Sheeran: +–=÷x Tour

Lumen Field (Aug 26, 2023)

Ha*Ash: Mi Salida Contingo Tour

Moore Theatre (May 11, 2023)

J.I.D & Smino: Luv Is 4ever Tour

Paramount Theatre (Jan 22, 2023)

COMEDY

An Evening with David Nihill

Neptune Theatre (Feb 10, 2023)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Bikini Bottom Rave

The Showbox (Fri Nov 4)

DakhaBrakha

Moore Theatre (Mar 15, 2023)

Hoodoo Gurus

Neptune Theatre (May 20, 2023)

More Music @ The Moore

Moore Theatre (Mar 24, 2023)

Shrek Rave: Shrek The Halls

Showbox SoDo (Fri Dec 16)

sunn O)))

Neptune Theatre (Jan 28, 2023)

COMEDY

Chris D’Elia: Don’t Push Me Tour

McCaw Hall (Jan 21, 2023)

READINGS & TALKS

Robin Pecknold - Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes

Third Place Books - Seward Park (Fri Nov 4)

PERFORMANCE

DANCE This

Moore Theatre (July 14, 2023)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Tacoma Monster Jam

Tacoma Dome (Jan 13-15, 2023)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Blink-182

Climate Pledge Arena (June 25, 2023)

On sale Monday

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Destroy Lonely: No Stylist Tour

Moved to Showbox SoDo from The Showbox (Sun Dec 4)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Billed as a “chamber-festival-meets-recital series,” The Seattle Series is back for a second season with a lineup including Noah Geller and Henry Kramer , Efe Baltacigil, Zachary DePue, Benjamin Hochman, and Noah Geller , and Meeka Quan DiLorenzo, Rachel Barton Pine, and Jonathan Oddie .

The 59-year-old “street theater” company Bread and Puppet Theater, whose unique blend of papier maché puppetry, music, and slapstick comedy is internationally acclaimed, will head to Woodlawn Hall on October 21 as part of their national tour.

Village Theatre has renamed its Issaquah-based First Stage Theatre. The newly named Hunt Family Theatre honors longstanding executive producer Robb Hunt, who retired in June after 43 years of leadership.