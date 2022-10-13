Ticket Alert: Blink 182, Ed Sheeran, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14
MUSIC
Dead & Company: The Final Tour
Like
Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheatre (July 7-8, 2023)
Ed Sheeran: +–=÷x Tour
Like
Add to a List
Lumen Field (Aug 26, 2023)
Ha*Ash: Mi Salida Contingo Tour
Like
Add to a List
Moore Theatre (May 11, 2023)
J.I.D & Smino: Luv Is 4ever Tour
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Jan 22, 2023)
COMEDY
An Evening with David Nihill
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 10, 2023)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Bikini Bottom Rave
Like
Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri Nov 4)
DakhaBrakha
Like
Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Mar 15, 2023)
Hoodoo Gurus
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (May 20, 2023)
More Music @ The Moore
Like
Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Mar 24, 2023)
Shrek Rave: Shrek The Halls
Like
Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Dec 16)
sunn O)))
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Jan 28, 2023)
COMEDY
Chris D’Elia: Don’t Push Me Tour
Like
Add to a List
McCaw Hall (Jan 21, 2023)
READINGS & TALKS
Robin Pecknold - Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes
Like
Add to a List
Third Place Books - Seward Park (Fri Nov 4)
PERFORMANCE
DANCE This
Like
Add to a List
Moore Theatre (July 14, 2023)
SPORTS & RECREATION
Tacoma Monster Jam
Like
Add to a List
Tacoma Dome (Jan 13-15, 2023)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Blink-182
Like
Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (June 25, 2023)
On sale Monday
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Destroy Lonely: No Stylist Tour
Like
Add to a List
Moved to Showbox SoDo from The Showbox (Sun Dec 4)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Billed as a “chamber-festival-meets-recital series,” The Seattle Series is back for a second season with a lineup including Noah Geller and Henry Kramer Like Add to a List , Efe Baltacigil, Zachary DePue, Benjamin Hochman, and Noah Geller Like Add to a List , and Meeka Quan DiLorenzo, Rachel Barton Pine, and Jonathan Oddie Like Add to a List .
The 59-year-old “street theater” company Bread and Puppet Theater, whose unique blend of papier maché puppetry, music, and slapstick comedy is internationally acclaimed, will head to Woodlawn Hall Like Add to a List on October 21 as part of their national tour.
Village Theatre has renamed its Issaquah-based First Stage Theatre. The newly named Hunt Family Theatre Like Add to a List honors longstanding executive producer Robb Hunt, who retired in June after 43 years of leadership.