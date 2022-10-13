Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🎃 Halloween
💃🏽 Hispanic Heritage Month
🪔 Diwali
💀 Día de los Muertos
✨ Stranger Suggests
🎵 Live Music
🍜 Food & Drink
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Blink 182, Ed Sheeran, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Robin Pecknold and More Event Updates for Oct 6
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
October 13, 2022
Like
Share
Wait, Blink-182 is back together?! What's my age again??
Say it ain't so! For the first time in seven years, beloved pop-punk trio Blink-182 will reunite with all three original members...and they're going on tour! Pop prince Ed Sheeran has also announced a stop in Seattle next summer. Plus, jam band legends Dead & Company will hit the road one last time with a two-night stint at the Gorge on their final tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 14

MUSIC

Dead & Company: The Final Tour Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheatre (July 7-8, 2023)

Ed Sheeran: +–=÷x Tour Add to a List
Lumen Field (Aug 26, 2023)

Ha*Ash: Mi Salida Contingo Tour Add to a List
Moore Theatre (May 11, 2023)

J.I.D & Smino: Luv Is 4ever Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Jan 22, 2023)

COMEDY

An Evening with David Nihill Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 10, 2023)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Bikini Bottom Rave Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri Nov 4)

DakhaBrakha Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Mar 15, 2023)

Hoodoo Gurus Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (May 20, 2023)

More Music @ The Moore Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Mar 24, 2023)

Shrek Rave: Shrek The Halls Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Dec 16)

sunn O))) Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Jan 28, 2023)

COMEDY

Chris D’Elia: Don’t Push Me Tour Add to a List
McCaw Hall (Jan 21, 2023)

READINGS & TALKS

Robin Pecknold - Wading in Waist-High Water: The Lyrics of Fleet Foxes Add to a List
Third Place Books - Seward Park (Fri Nov 4)

PERFORMANCE

DANCE This Add to a List
Moore Theatre (July 14, 2023)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Tacoma Monster Jam Add to a List
Tacoma Dome (Jan 13-15, 2023)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Blink-182 Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (June 25, 2023)
On sale Monday

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Destroy Lonely: No Stylist Tour Add to a List
Moved to Showbox SoDo from The Showbox (Sun Dec 4)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Billed as a “chamber-festival-meets-recital series,” The Seattle Series is back for a second season with a lineup including Noah Geller and Henry Kramer Add to a List , Efe Baltacigil, Zachary DePue, Benjamin Hochman, and Noah Geller Add to a List , and Meeka Quan DiLorenzo, Rachel Barton Pine, and Jonathan Oddie Add to a List .

The 59-year-old “street theater” company Bread and Puppet Theater, whose unique blend of papier maché puppetry, music, and slapstick comedy is internationally acclaimed, will head to Woodlawn Hall Add to a List on October 21 as part of their national tour.

Village Theatre has renamed its Issaquah-based First Stage Theatre. The newly named Hunt Family Theatre Add to a List honors longstanding executive producer Robb Hunt, who retired in June after 43 years of leadership.

You Might Also Like

Ticket Alert: Blink 182, Ed Sheeran, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Robin Pecknold and More Event Updates for Oct 6
Ten Spooktacular Things to Do for Halloween 2022 in Seattle
Boo! Seattle, the Georgetown Morgue, and More Events
Where to Find Pumpkin Treats in Seattle for Fall 2022
Cookies, Ice Cream, and More
The Top 89 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 10-16, 2022
Refract, Seattle Queer Film Festival, and More Top Picks
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 7-9, 2022
Seattle for Abortion Rights, Depressed Cake Shop, and More Cheap &amp; Easy Events Under $15
Ticket Alert: Arctic Monkeys, Muse, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Bill Maher and More Event Updates for Oct 6

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!