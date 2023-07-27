EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
⚽️ World Cup
⛱ Summer
👀 2023 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: BOO Seattle, Devo, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Jimbo the Drag Clown and More Event Updates for July 27
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
July 27, 2023
|
Like
Cake boss Steve Aoki will pelt the crowd with a sweet treat at BOO Seattle. (Steve Aoki via Facebook)
Spooky season is on the horizon and the lineup for BOO Seattle has been unveiled! EDM heavyweights like Steve Aoki, Zedd, and Alesso will haunt Seattle this Halloweekend. And are you feeling the uncontrollable urge to see Devo? Luckily for you, the new wave icons are coming to town this fall. Plus, glam clown and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars audience fave Jimbo will bring the big top to Seattle on her Drag Circus World Tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 28

MUSIC

Action Bronson Presents: Dr. Bachlava and the Human Growth Hormone Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Oct 13)

ARMNHMR: 'Together As One' Tour Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Nov 18)

Barns Courtney Remind List
The Showbox (Wed Nov 8)

Between Friends Remind List
Neumos (Sun Nov 5)

BOO Seattle Remind List
WaMu Theater (Oct 27-28)
On sale at noon

CRi (Live) Remind List
Neumos (Fri Dec 1)

Devo Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Nov 7)

Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy Remind List
McCaw Hall (Jan 20, 2024)

Duster Remind List
The Showbox (Sat Oct 28)

The Garden Remind List
The Showbox (Oct 18-19)

The Infamous Stringdusters Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 11)

Mallrat Remind List
Neumos (Thurs Sept 14) 

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Sat Nov 25)

SLANDER Presents: Chimera Tour Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Fri Sept 8)

Tinlicker Remind List
The Showbox (Sat Oct 14)

We Are Scientists Remind List
The Crocodile (Mon Nov 20)

PERFORMANCE

Jimbo's Drag Circus World Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 2, 2024)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Mareux Remind List
The Crocodile (Sat Nov 4)

Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway Remind List
The Crocodile (Sun Oct 15)

PERFORMANCE

Tina - The Tina Turner Musical Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Sept 12-17)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Jonas Brothers: Five Albums. One Night. Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Nov 10)
On sale Fri Aug 4

FOOD & DRINK

19th Annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival Remind List
Seattle Center (Sept 29-20)
On sale Tues Aug 1

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Paramore Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Rescheduled to Wed Aug 9 from Mon July 24)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Jónsi: FLÓÐ (Flood) Remind List , the National Nordic Museum’s immersive, meditative exhibition by Icelandic artist and Sigur Rós musician Jónsi, has been extended through August 6.

You Might Also Like

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 28–30, 2023
Seafair Torchlight Parade, Vegan Street Fair, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
Ticket Alert: BOO Seattle, Devo, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Jimbo the Drag Clown and More Event Updates for July 27
Where to Get Your Fill of Summer Flavors in Seattle
Corn Pastries, Peach Ice Cream, and More
The Top 32 Events in Seattle This Week: July 24–30, 2023
Alicia Keys, Seattle Art Fair, and More Top Picks
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 21–23, 2023
Bite of Seattle, West Seattle Grand Parade, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: Hawaiian Snacks, Sushi, and All-You-Can-Eat Asian Barbecue
July 21, 2023 Edition

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me