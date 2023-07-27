Ticket Alert: BOO Seattle, Devo, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 28
MUSIC
Action Bronson Presents: Dr. Bachlava and the Human Growth Hormone
Showbox SoDo (Fri Oct 13)
ARMNHMR: 'Together As One' Tour
Showbox SoDo (Sat Nov 18)
Barns Courtney
The Showbox (Wed Nov 8)
Between Friends
Neumos (Sun Nov 5)
BOO Seattle
WaMu Theater (Oct 27-28)
On sale at noon
CRi (Live)
Neumos (Fri Dec 1)
Devo
Paramount Theatre (Tues Nov 7)
Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy
McCaw Hall (Jan 20, 2024)
Duster
The Showbox (Sat Oct 28)
The Garden
The Showbox (Oct 18-19)
The Infamous Stringdusters
Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 11)
Mallrat
Neumos (Thurs Sept 14)
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas
Paramount Theatre (Sat Nov 25)
SLANDER Presents: Chimera Tour
Tacoma Dome (Fri Sept 8)
Tinlicker
The Showbox (Sat Oct 14)
We Are Scientists
The Crocodile (Mon Nov 20)
PERFORMANCE
Jimbo's Drag Circus World Tour
Neptune Theatre (Apr 2, 2024)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Mareux
The Crocodile (Sat Nov 4)
Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
The Crocodile (Sun Oct 15)
PERFORMANCE
Tina - The Tina Turner Musical
Paramount Theatre (Sept 12-17)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Jonas Brothers: Five Albums. One Night.
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Nov 10)
On sale Fri Aug 4
FOOD & DRINK
19th Annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival
Seattle Center (Sept 29-20)
On sale Tues Aug 1
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Paramore
Climate Pledge Arena (Rescheduled to Wed Aug 9 from Mon July 24)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Jónsi: FLÓÐ (Flood) Remind Like List , the National Nordic Museum’s immersive, meditative exhibition by Icelandic artist and Sigur Rós musician Jónsi, has been extended through August 6.