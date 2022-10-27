Ticket Alert: Brandi Carlile & Joni Mitchell, Dermot Kennedy, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28
MUSIC
Brandi Carlile & Joni Mitchell: Echoes Through The Canyon
Like
Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheatre (June 9-10, 2023)
Caroline Rose
Like
Add to a List
The Showbox (Apr 28, 2023)
Claire Rosinkranz
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Mar 4, 2023)
Colony House
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Apr 4, 2023)
Dermot Kennedy: The Sonder Tour
Like
Add to a List
WaMu Theater (May 9, 2023)
Emma Ruth Rundle
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Mar 25, 2023)
Jake Wesley Rogers
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Mar 16, 2023)
Keshi: Hell & Back Tour
Like
Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Apr 3, 2023)
Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Like
Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Mar 25, 2023)
YG: The Red Cup Tour
Like
Add to a List
WaMu Theatre (Jan 26, 2023)
COMEDY
Doug Stanhope
Like
Add to a List
*tickets for newly added second show on sale Friday*
Neptune Theatre (March 25-26, 2023)
Sam Morril: The Class Act Tour
Like
Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Feb 3, 2023)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Andrea Bocelli
Like
Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (May 14, 2023)
On sale Mon Oct 31
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Additional tickets have been released to catch Mark Normand’s stand-up performance Like Add to a List tonight, Thursday, October 27, at the Moore Theatre. Snag yours before they’re gone!