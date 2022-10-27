Show Me
Event News

Ticket Alert: Brandi Carlile & Joni Mitchell, Dermot Kennedy, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, YG and More Event Updates for Oct 27
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
October 27, 2022
Folk/jazz legend and overall national treasure Joni Mitchell has announced her first headlining show in over 20 years, alongside beloved singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile. (Joni Mitchell via Facebook)
Folk/jazz legend and overall national treasure Joni Mitchell has announced her first headlining show in over 20 years, alongside beloved singer-songwriter Brandi Carlile. Pop sensations  Dermot Kennedy and Keshi have also announced tour stops in Seattle for next year. Plus, Billboard charting rapper YG will swing through on his Red Cup tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 28

MUSIC

Brandi Carlile & Joni Mitchell: Echoes Through The Canyon Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheatre (June 9-10, 2023)

Caroline Rose Add to a List
The Showbox (Apr 28, 2023)

Claire Rosinkranz Add to a List
Neumos (Mar 4, 2023)

Colony House Add to a List
Neumos (Apr 4, 2023)

Dermot Kennedy: The Sonder Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theater (May 9, 2023)

Emma Ruth Rundle Add to a List
Neumos (Mar 25, 2023)

Jake Wesley Rogers Add to a List
Neumos (Mar 16, 2023)

Keshi: Hell & Back Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Apr 3, 2023)

Unknown Mortal Orchestra Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Mar 25, 2023)

YG: The Red Cup Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theatre (Jan 26, 2023)

COMEDY

Doug Stanhope Add to a List *tickets for newly added second show on sale Friday*
Neptune Theatre (March 25-26, 2023)

Sam Morril: The Class Act Tour Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Feb 3, 2023)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Andrea Bocelli Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (May 14, 2023)
On sale Mon Oct 31

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Additional tickets have been released to catch Mark Normand’s stand-up performance Add to a List tonight, Thursday, October 27, at the Moore Theatre. Snag yours before they’re gone!

