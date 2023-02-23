EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
⛄️ Winter
✊🏿 Black History Month
👀 2023 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Bumbershoot, Pink, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Depeche Mode and More Event Updates for February 23
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, and Lindsay Costello
February 23, 2023
Like
Share
Pink will go on her Trustfall tour this fall.
The long-running music and arts festival Bumbershoot is back after a three-year hiatus, baybeeee. Pop star Pink is coming up to Tacoma in the fall, so you better get this party started. Plus, British new wave heavies Depeche Mode have announced a local stop on their Memento Mori tour this November. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

MUSIC

Bebe Rexha: Best F’n Night of My Life Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Tues June 6)

Bumbershoot 2023 Add to a List
Seattle Center (Sept 2-3)

Depeche Mode: Memento Mori Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Nov 26)

Little Feat Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Wed July 26)

Nanna: Disaster Master Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Aug 16)
On sale at noon

Pink Add to a List
Tacoma Dome (Oct 17-18)

The Sound of Animals Fighting Add to a List
The Showbox (Thurs Apr 13)
On sale at 7 am

Tinariwen Add to a List
The Showbox (Wed May 31)

COMEDY

Megan Stalter, Patti Harrison, and Sarah Sherman: The Live Nude Girls Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Apr 28)

PERFORMANCE

Jinkx Monsoon Add to a List  
Paramount Theatre (Sat Aug 12)
On sale at 9 am

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

MarchFourth Add to a List
Neumos (Thurs June 8)

Ron Artis II Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Mar 11)

Spirit Award Add to a List
Neumos (Sat June 10)

COMEDY

Cameron Esposito Add to a List *second show added*
Neptune Theatre (Sun Mar 5)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Carlos Rivera: Un Tour A Todas Partes Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri June 18)
On sale Wed Mar 1 

Twice 5th: Ready To Be Add to a List
Tacoma Dome (Fri June 16)
Verified Fan registration open

PERFORMANCE

Jurassic World Live Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (June 16-18)
On sale Tues Feb 28

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Leith Ross Add to a List
Moved to the Neptune Theatre from Neumos (Fri May 19)

The Wonder Years Add to a List
Moved to the Showbox SoDo from The Showbox (Tues Mar 7)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

After a three-year hiatus, the Seattle Center’s long-running music and arts festival Bumbershoot Add to a List  will return for its 50th anniversary. Under new leadership, the festival promises cheaper tickets and a stronger focus on art. The festival's music lineup is expected to be announced in coming weeks. Stranger arts editor Megan Seling has more.

WNDR Museum Seattle will open its multidimensional doors on March 22, inviting visitors to explore a 13,000-square-foot art and technology experience of sensory installations and tech-driven artworks. Expanding to Seattle from its flagship Chicago location, the museum plans to showcase ambitious international artists and far-out local talent with a dance-reactive “lightfloor,” a 150-mirror infinity room, and more. Tickets are on sale now.

You Might Also Like

Ticket Alert: Bumbershoot, Pink, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Depeche Mode and More Event Updates for February 23
Where to Find Brunch in Seattle
Ms. Helen's Soul Bistro, Geraldine's Counter, and More
The Top 77 Events in Seattle This Week: Feb 20-26, 2023
The Roots, Sarah Silverman, and More Top Picks
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Feb 17-19, 2023
Through the Eyes of Art: Black Style, Ninth Annual Black &amp; Brew, and More Cheap &amp; Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: Taurus Ox Launches a Burger Joint, Frelard Tamales Opens a Brewery, and Shawarma Time Expands to Ballard
February 17, 2023 Edition
Ticket Alert: Duran Duran, Garbage, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Jason Aldean and More Event Updates for February 16

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!