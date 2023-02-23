Ticket Alert: Bumbershoot, Pink, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Depeche Mode and More Event Updates for February 23

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24

MUSIC

Bebe Rexha: Best F’n Night of My Life

Showbox SoDo (Tues June 6)

Bumbershoot 2023

Seattle Center (Sept 2-3)

Depeche Mode: Memento Mori Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Nov 26)

Little Feat

Moore Theatre (Wed July 26)

Nanna: Disaster Master Tour

Neptune Theatre (Wed Aug 16)

On sale at noon

Pink

Tacoma Dome (Oct 17-18)

The Sound of Animals Fighting

The Showbox (Thurs Apr 13)

On sale at 7 am

Tinariwen

The Showbox (Wed May 31)

COMEDY

Megan Stalter, Patti Harrison, and Sarah Sherman: The Live Nude Girls Tour

Neptune Theatre (Fri Apr 28)

PERFORMANCE

Jinkx Monsoon

Paramount Theatre (Sat Aug 12)

On sale at 9 am

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

MarchFourth

Neumos (Thurs June 8)

Ron Artis II

Neptune Theatre (Sat Mar 11)

Spirit Award

Neumos (Sat June 10)

COMEDY

Cameron Esposito *second show added*

Neptune Theatre (Sun Mar 5)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Carlos Rivera: Un Tour A Todas Partes

Moore Theatre (Fri June 18)

On sale Wed Mar 1

Twice 5th: Ready To Be

Tacoma Dome (Fri June 16)

Verified Fan registration open

PERFORMANCE

Jurassic World Live Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (June 16-18)

On sale Tues Feb 28

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Leith Ross

Moved to the Neptune Theatre from Neumos (Fri May 19)

The Wonder Years

Moved to the Showbox SoDo from The Showbox (Tues Mar 7)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

After a three-year hiatus, the Seattle Center’s long-running music and arts festival Bumbershoot will return for its 50th anniversary. Under new leadership, the festival promises cheaper tickets and a stronger focus on art. The festival's music lineup is expected to be announced in coming weeks. Stranger arts editor Megan Seling has more.

WNDR Museum Seattle will open its multidimensional doors on March 22, inviting visitors to explore a 13,000-square-foot art and technology experience of sensory installations and tech-driven artworks. Expanding to Seattle from its flagship Chicago location, the museum plans to showcase ambitious international artists and far-out local talent with a dance-reactive “lightfloor,” a 150-mirror infinity room, and more. Tickets are on sale now.