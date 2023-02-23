Ticket Alert: Bumbershoot, Pink, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 24
MUSIC
Bebe Rexha: Best F’n Night of My Life
Like
Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Tues June 6)
Bumbershoot 2023
Like
Add to a List
Seattle Center (Sept 2-3)
Depeche Mode: Memento Mori Tour
Like
Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Nov 26)
Little Feat
Like
Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Wed July 26)
Nanna: Disaster Master Tour
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Aug 16)
On sale at noon
Pink
Like
Add to a List
Tacoma Dome (Oct 17-18)
The Sound of Animals Fighting
Like
Add to a List
The Showbox (Thurs Apr 13)
On sale at 7 am
Tinariwen
Like
Add to a List
The Showbox (Wed May 31)
COMEDY
Megan Stalter, Patti Harrison, and Sarah Sherman: The Live Nude Girls Tour
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Apr 28)
PERFORMANCE
Jinkx Monsoon
Like
Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sat Aug 12)
On sale at 9 am
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
MarchFourth
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Thurs June 8)
Ron Artis II
Like
Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Mar 11)
Spirit Award
Like
Add to a List
Neumos (Sat June 10)
COMEDY
Cameron Esposito
Like
Add to a List
*second show added*
Neptune Theatre (Sun Mar 5)
ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
Carlos Rivera: Un Tour A Todas Partes
Like
Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri June 18)
On sale Wed Mar 1
Twice 5th: Ready To Be
Like
Add to a List
Tacoma Dome (Fri June 16)
Verified Fan registration open
PERFORMANCE
Jurassic World Live Tour
Like
Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (June 16-18)
On sale Tues Feb 28
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Leith Ross
Like
Add to a List
Moved to the Neptune Theatre from Neumos (Fri May 19)
The Wonder Years
Like
Add to a List
Moved to the Showbox SoDo from The Showbox (Tues Mar 7)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
After a three-year hiatus, the Seattle Center’s long-running music and arts festival Bumbershoot Like Add to a List will return for its 50th anniversary. Under new leadership, the festival promises cheaper tickets and a stronger focus on art. The festival's music lineup is expected to be announced in coming weeks. Stranger arts editor Megan Seling has more.
WNDR Museum Seattle will open its multidimensional doors on March 22, inviting visitors to explore a 13,000-square-foot art and technology experience of sensory installations and tech-driven artworks. Expanding to Seattle from its flagship Chicago location, the museum plans to showcase ambitious international artists and far-out local talent with a dance-reactive “lightfloor,” a 150-mirror infinity room, and more. Tickets are on sale now.