Ticket Alert: Burna Boy, Noah Kahan, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29
MUSIC
Arlo Parks
Showbox SoDo (Mar 8, 2024)
The Beaches
Neumos (Feb 15-16, 2024)
Burna Boy
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Nov 5)
Celtic Woman 20th Anniversary Tour
Paramount Theatre (May 15, 2024)
Daði Freyr
Showbox SoDo (Mar 22, 2024)
DENM + Little Stranger
Neumos (Feb 25, 2024)
Dinosaur Jr.: Celebrating 30 years of “Where You Been”
Neptune Theatre (Jan 17-18, 2024)
Fred Armisen
The Showbox (Sun Nov 17)
The Go! Team
Neumos (May 13, 2024)
Joy Anonymous
Neumos (Thurs Dec 7)
Magic City Hippies
The Showbox (Feb 16-17, 2024)
Matt Maltese
Neptune Theatre (Apr 3, 2024)
Mayer Hawthorne
Neptune Theatre (Feb 9, 2024)
Noah Kahan: We'll All Be Here Forever Tour
Gorge Amphitheatre (June 29, 2024)
Odie Leigh
Neumos (Jan 13, 2024)
Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox
Paramount Theatre (Feb 11, 2024)
Two Door Cinema Club
Neptune Theatre (May 22, 2024)
Y La Bamba
Neumos (Jan 18, 2024)
COMEDY
A John Waters Christmas
Neptune Theatre (Tues Nov 28)
Second show added
Trevor Noah
Paramount Theatre (Mar 19, 2024)
Fifth show added
PERFORMANCE
Disney Princess: The Concert
McCaw Hall (Mar 28, 2024)
PODCASTS
Criminal - A Podcast About Crime 10th Anniversary Tour
Moore Theatre (Feb 5, 2024)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Kane Brown: In The Air Tour
T-Mobile Park (Aug 16, 2024)
Shook Twins
Remind
Tractor Tavern (Thurs Dec 14)
Typhoon: White Lighter Anniversary Tour
The Crocodile (Mar 23, 2024)
IMMERSIVE EVENTS
Astra Lumina: An Enchanted Night Walk Amongst The Stars
Seattle Chinese Garden (Dec 8-31)
PERFORMANCE
Cirque du Soleil: Corteo
Climate Pledge Arena (Jan 17-20, 2024)
Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Jan 27, 2024)
READINGS & TALKS
Ali Hazelwood and friends! — 'Check and Mate'
Third Place Books Lake Forest Park (Fri Nov 10)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
PERFORMANCE
The Book of Mormon
Paramount Theatre (Jan 9-14, 2024)
On sale Tues Oct 3
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Downtown Tacoma's all-ages concert venue and community hub ALMA has lost its primary funding and subsequently will be closing its doors at the end of October. Its final month of programming will include STRFKR, Kari Faux, one last Shrek Rave, and more.