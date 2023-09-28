EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Burna Boy, Noah Kahan, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Dinosaur Jr. and More Event Updates for September 28
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
September 28, 2023
Burna Boy will have you bopping along to his unique brand of Afro-fusion, which melds elements of Afrobeats, dancehall, hip-hop, R&B, and reggae. (Burna Boy via Facebook)
Nigerian artist Burna Boy will give you L.I.F.E on his I Told Them…tour this fall. And, just in time for “stick season,” folk troubadour Noah Kahan has dropped dates for his We'll All Be Here Forever tour. Plus, perennial indie rock kings Dinosaur Jr. will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their fifth album, Where You Been. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 29

MUSIC

Arlo Parks Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mar 8, 2024)

The Beaches Remind List
Neumos (Feb 15-16, 2024)

Burna Boy Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Nov 5)

Celtic Woman 20th Anniversary Tour Remind List
Paramount Theatre (May 15, 2024)

Daði Freyr Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mar 22, 2024)

DENM + Little Stranger Remind List
Neumos (Feb 25, 2024)

Dinosaur Jr.: Celebrating 30 years of “Where You Been” Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Jan 17-18, 2024)

Fred Armisen Remind List
The Showbox (Sun Nov 17)

The Go! Team Remind List
Neumos (May 13, 2024)

Joy Anonymous Remind List
Neumos (Thurs Dec 7)

Magic City Hippies Remind List
The Showbox (Feb 16-17, 2024)

Matt Maltese Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 3, 2024) 

Mayer Hawthorne Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 9, 2024) 

Noah Kahan: We'll All Be Here Forever Tour Remind List
Gorge Amphitheatre (June 29, 2024)

Odie Leigh Remind List
Neumos (Jan 13, 2024) 

Scott Bradlee's Postmodern Jukebox Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Feb 11, 2024) 

Two Door Cinema Club Remind List
Neptune Theatre (May 22, 2024)

Y La Bamba Remind List
Neumos (Jan 18, 2024)

COMEDY

A John Waters Christmas Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Nov 28)
Second show added

Trevor Noah Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Mar 19, 2024)
Fifth show added

PERFORMANCE

Disney Princess: The Concert Remind List
McCaw Hall (Mar 28, 2024)

PODCASTS

Criminal - A Podcast About Crime 10th Anniversary Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Feb 5, 2024)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Kane Brown: In The Air Tour Remind List
T-Mobile Park (Aug 16, 2024)

Shook Twins Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Thurs Dec 14)

Typhoon: White Lighter Anniversary Tour Remind List
The Crocodile (Mar 23, 2024)

IMMERSIVE EVENTS

Astra Lumina: An Enchanted Night Walk Amongst The Stars Remind List
Seattle Chinese Garden (Dec 8-31)

PERFORMANCE

Cirque du Soleil: Corteo Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Jan 17-20, 2024)

Harlem Globetrotters 2024 World Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Jan 27, 2024)

READINGS & TALKS

Ali Hazelwood and friends! — 'Check and Mate' Remind List
Third Place Books Lake Forest Park (Fri Nov 10)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

PERFORMANCE

The Book of Mormon Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Jan 9-14, 2024)
On sale Tues Oct 3

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Downtown Tacoma’s all-ages concert venue and community hub ALMA List has lost its primary funding and subsequently will be closing its doors at the end of October. Its final month of programming will include STRFKR Remind List , Kari Faux Remind List , one last Shrek Rave Remind List , and more.

