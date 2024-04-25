EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🌎 April Events
🤑 Cheap & Easy
👀 2024 at a Glance
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Charli XCX & Troye Sivan, Maggie Rogers, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Neil Young & Crazy Horse and More Event Updates for April 25
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
April 25, 2024
|
Like
Find out if Charli XCX & Troye Sivan still wanna go back to 1999.
Friends and frequent collaborators Charli XCX & Troye Sivan are teaming up to make their fans sweat. Indie pop singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers asks that you don’t forget her—or forget to buy tickets to her upcoming tour. Plus, Neil Young & Crazy Horse will stop by the Gorge this summer for a plugged-in set. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 26

MUSIC

Arooj Aftab Remind List
Washington Hall (Jan 21, 2025)

Bonny Light Horseman Remind List
The Crocodile (Sat Oct 12)

Boris 'Amplifier Worship Service' Remind List
The Showbox (Wed Oct 2)

Brittany Howard & Michael Kiwanuka Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 15)

Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Oct 29)

Closure in Moscow Remind List
The Crocodile (Tues July 16)

Cults Remind List
The Crocodile (Mon Aug 12)
On sale at 9 am

Dengue Fever Remind List
The Crocodile (Mon July 15)

Dylan Gossett Remind List
The Showbox (Thurs Sept 26)

Enter Shikari Remind List
The Showbox (Mon Nov 4)

Experience Hendrix Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Sept 19)

Explosions In The Sky Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mon Sept 30)

FEAR Remind List
The Showbox (Sat Aug 17)
On sale at 9 am

Fightmaster - Bloodshed Baby Tour Remind List
Madame Lou’s (Fri June 14)

The Get Up Kids Remind List
The Showbox (Sun Sept 8)
On sale at 9 am

Howard Jones & ABC Remind List
Marymoor Park (Wed Aug 14)

Idina Menzel Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Fri July 19)

Imagine Dragons: Loom World Tour Remind List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Sat Sept 28)

Indigo De Souza Remind List
The Crocodile (Wed July 10)

Jacquees Remind List
The Showbox (Fri Aug 2)

Ken Carson - Chaos Tour Remind List
Showbox SoDo (July 27-28)

Kygo World Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Oct 9)

La Cotorrisa Tour USA Remind List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Oct 3)

Loveless Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Oct 22)

Maggie Rogers: The Don't Forget Me Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Oct 29)

Megadeth - Destroy All Enemies Tour Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Mon Aug 12)

Neil Young & Crazy Horse: Love Earth Tour Remind List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Fri July 26)

Pitbull: Party After Dark Tour Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Sat Sept 28)

PJ Morton - Cape Town to Cairo Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 26)

Protoje Meets Tippy I: In Search of Zion - A Dub Experience Remind List
The Crocodile (Sun July 14)

Ray LaMontagne & Gregory Alan Isakov Remind List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sept 6–7)

RJD2 Remind List
The Crocodile (Sat July 13)

ScHoolboy Q Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Aug 11)

That Girl Lay Lay Remind List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Aug 1)
On sale at 9 am

Walk Off The Earth Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Wed July 3)

COMEDY

Adam Ray's Dr. Phil Live! Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sun June 30)

Bill Burr Remind List
Moore Theatre (June 26-29)

Jeff Arcuri: The Full Beans Fall Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat Dec 7)

ShxtsNGigs - Daddy's Home Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat July 20)

PODCASTS

Drew Afualo LOUD Book Tour Featuring Two Idiot Girls Remind List
Washington Hall (Tues Aug 20)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Ana Bàrbara: Reina Grupera Tour 2024 Remind List
Moore Theatre (Fri Aug 9)

Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 10)

Inayah Remind List
Neumos (Wed June 5)

Los Tucanes De Tijuana Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs June 6)

Previous Industries Remind List
Barboza (Tues Oct 1)

COMEDY

85 South Show Live Remind List
WaMu Theater (Sun Aug 4)

Jessica Kirson Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun Sept 15)

Morgan Jay Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Oct 25)
Late show added

PERFORMANCE

Sapphira Cristál - The Cristál Ball Tour 2024 Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri July 12)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

ATEEZ World Tour [Towards The Light : Will To Power] Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Sun July 14)
On sale Fri May 3

Carin León - Boca Chueca Tour 2024 Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Sept 8)
On sale Fri May 3

Porter Robinson SMILE! :D World Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 2)
On sale Fri May 3

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

The Doobie Brothers 2024 Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Fri Sept 6)
Rescheduled from June 15

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The 50th Seattle International Film Festival lineup has been announced! 261 flicks are on the docket, including the June Squibb-fronted Thelma, the buzzy A24 drama Sing Sing, Ilana Glazer’s Babes, Jane Schoenbrun’s I Saw the TV Glow, and Harmony Korine’s infrared vaporwave nightmare Aggro Dr1ft. Hit the film finder to discover your picks, or read what the festival’s programmers are excited about.

The lineup for Bellingham’s Northwest Tune-Up Festival Remind List has dropped with highlights like bluegrass ensemble Yonder Mountain String Band, hip-hop phenom Lupe Fiasco, and renowned producer RJD2. Tickets are on sale now.

Kim Petras has pulled out of her headlining slot at Capitol Hill Block Party Remind List due to health issues. Her replacement has yet to be announced. 

You Might Also Like

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Apr 26–28, 2024
Seattle Independent Bookstore Day, White Center Cambodian New Year Street Festival, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
Ticket Alert: Charli XCX & Troye Sivan, Maggie Rogers, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Neil Young & Crazy Horse and More Event Updates for April 25
The Top 47 Events in Seattle This Week: Apr 22–28, 2024
Seattle Black Film Festival, Hanif Abdurraqib, and More Top Picks
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Apr 19–21, 2024
Grass & Gas: 4/20 Celebration, Record Store Day, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: A New Asian Spot Arrives on Alki, Din Tai Fung's Bellevue Location Reopens, and Araya's Says Goodbye
April 19, 2024 Edition
Ticket Alert: Future, Jon Batiste, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, More Event News and Updates for April 18

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me