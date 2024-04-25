Ticket Alert: Charli XCX & Troye Sivan, Maggie Rogers, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Neil Young & Crazy Horse and More Event Updates for April 25

Plus, Neil Young & Crazy Horse and More Event Updates for April 25



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 26

MUSIC

Arooj Aftab

Washington Hall (Jan 21, 2025)

Bonny Light Horseman

The Crocodile (Sat Oct 12)

Boris 'Amplifier Worship Service'

The Showbox (Wed Oct 2)

Brittany Howard & Michael Kiwanuka

Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 15)

Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat

Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Oct 29)

Closure in Moscow

The Crocodile (Tues July 16)

Cults

The Crocodile (Mon Aug 12)

On sale at 9 am

Dengue Fever

The Crocodile (Mon July 15)

Dylan Gossett

The Showbox (Thurs Sept 26)

Enter Shikari

The Showbox (Mon Nov 4)

Experience Hendrix

Paramount Theatre (Thurs Sept 19)

Explosions In The Sky

Showbox SoDo (Mon Sept 30)

FEAR

The Showbox (Sat Aug 17)

On sale at 9 am

Fightmaster - Bloodshed Baby Tour

Madame Lou’s (Fri June 14)

The Get Up Kids

The Showbox (Sun Sept 8)

On sale at 9 am

Howard Jones & ABC

Marymoor Park (Wed Aug 14)

Idina Menzel

Paramount Theatre (Fri July 19)

Imagine Dragons: Loom World Tour

Gorge Amphitheatre (Sat Sept 28)

Indigo De Souza

The Crocodile (Wed July 10)

Jacquees

The Showbox (Fri Aug 2)

Ken Carson - Chaos Tour

Showbox SoDo (July 27-28)

Kygo World Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Oct 9)

La Cotorrisa Tour USA

Moore Theatre (Thurs Oct 3)

Loveless

Neptune Theatre (Tues Oct 22)

Maggie Rogers: The Don't Forget Me Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Oct 29)

Megadeth - Destroy All Enemies Tour

White River Amphitheatre (Mon Aug 12)

Neil Young & Crazy Horse: Love Earth Tour

Gorge Amphitheatre (Fri July 26)

Pitbull: Party After Dark Tour

White River Amphitheatre (Sat Sept 28)

PJ Morton - Cape Town to Cairo Tour

Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 26)

Protoje Meets Tippy I: In Search of Zion - A Dub Experience

The Crocodile (Sun July 14)

Ray LaMontagne & Gregory Alan Isakov

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sept 6–7)

RJD2

The Crocodile (Sat July 13)

ScHoolboy Q

Showbox SoDo (Sun Aug 11)

That Girl Lay Lay

Moore Theatre (Thurs Aug 1)

On sale at 9 am

Walk Off The Earth

Neptune Theatre (Wed July 3)

COMEDY

Adam Ray's Dr. Phil Live!

Neptune Theatre (Sun June 30)

Bill Burr

Moore Theatre (June 26-29)

Jeff Arcuri: The Full Beans Fall Tour

Moore Theatre (Sat Dec 7)

ShxtsNGigs - Daddy's Home Tour

Neptune Theatre (Sat July 20)

PODCASTS

Drew Afualo LOUD Book Tour Featuring Two Idiot Girls

Washington Hall (Tues Aug 20)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Ana Bàrbara: Reina Grupera Tour 2024

Moore Theatre (Fri Aug 9)

Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert

Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 10)

Inayah

Neumos (Wed June 5)

Los Tucanes De Tijuana

Paramount Theatre (Thurs June 6)

Previous Industries

Barboza (Tues Oct 1)

COMEDY

85 South Show Live

WaMu Theater (Sun Aug 4)

Jessica Kirson

Moore Theatre (Sun Sept 15)

Morgan Jay

Neptune Theatre (Fri Oct 25)

Late show added

PERFORMANCE

Sapphira Cristál - The Cristál Ball Tour 2024

Neptune Theatre (Fri July 12)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

ATEEZ World Tour [Towards The Light : Will To Power]

Tacoma Dome (Sun July 14)

On sale Fri May 3

Carin León - Boca Chueca Tour 2024

Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Sept 8)

On sale Fri May 3

Porter Robinson SMILE! :D World Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 2)

On sale Fri May 3

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

The Doobie Brothers 2024

White River Amphitheatre (Fri Sept 6)

Rescheduled from June 15

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The 50th Seattle International Film Festival lineup has been announced! 261 flicks are on the docket, including the June Squibb-fronted Thelma, the buzzy A24 drama Sing Sing, Ilana Glazer’s Babes, Jane Schoenbrun’s I Saw the TV Glow, and Harmony Korine’s infrared vaporwave nightmare Aggro Dr1ft. Hit the film finder to discover your picks, or read what the festival’s programmers are excited about.

The lineup for Bellingham’s Northwest Tune-Up Festival has dropped with highlights like bluegrass ensemble Yonder Mountain String Band, hip-hop phenom Lupe Fiasco, and renowned producer RJD2. Tickets are on sale now.

Kim Petras has pulled out of her headlining slot at Capitol Hill Block Party due to health issues. Her replacement has yet to be announced.