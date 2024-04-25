Ticket Alert: Charli XCX & Troye Sivan, Maggie Rogers, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 26
MUSIC
Arooj Aftab
Remind
Like
List
Washington Hall (Jan 21, 2025)
Bonny Light Horseman
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Sat Oct 12)
Boris 'Amplifier Worship Service'
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Wed Oct 2)
Brittany Howard & Michael Kiwanuka
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 15)
Charli XCX & Troye Sivan Present: Sweat
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Oct 29)
Closure in Moscow
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Tues July 16)
Cults
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Mon Aug 12)
On sale at 9 am
Dengue Fever
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Mon July 15)
Dylan Gossett
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Thurs Sept 26)
Enter Shikari
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Mon Nov 4)
Experience Hendrix
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Sept 19)
Explosions In The Sky
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Mon Sept 30)
FEAR
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Sat Aug 17)
On sale at 9 am
Fightmaster - Bloodshed Baby Tour
Remind
Like
List
Madame Lou’s (Fri June 14)
The Get Up Kids
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Sun Sept 8)
On sale at 9 am
Howard Jones & ABC
Remind
Like
List
Marymoor Park (Wed Aug 14)
Idina Menzel
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (Fri July 19)
Imagine Dragons: Loom World Tour
Remind
Like
List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Sat Sept 28)
Indigo De Souza
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Wed July 10)
Jacquees
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Fri Aug 2)
Ken Carson - Chaos Tour
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (July 27-28)
Kygo World Tour
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Oct 9)
La Cotorrisa Tour USA
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Oct 3)
Loveless
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Oct 22)
Maggie Rogers: The Don't Forget Me Tour
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Oct 29)
Megadeth - Destroy All Enemies Tour
Remind
Like
List
White River Amphitheatre (Mon Aug 12)
Neil Young & Crazy Horse: Love Earth Tour
Remind
Like
List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Fri July 26)
Pitbull: Party After Dark Tour
Remind
Like
List
White River Amphitheatre (Sat Sept 28)
PJ Morton - Cape Town to Cairo Tour
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 26)
Protoje Meets Tippy I: In Search of Zion - A Dub Experience
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Sun July 14)
Ray LaMontagne & Gregory Alan Isakov
Remind
Like
List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sept 6–7)
RJD2
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Sat July 13)
ScHoolboy Q
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Aug 11)
That Girl Lay Lay
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Aug 1)
On sale at 9 am
Walk Off The Earth
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Wed July 3)
COMEDY
Adam Ray's Dr. Phil Live!
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Sun June 30)
Bill Burr
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (June 26-29)
Jeff Arcuri: The Full Beans Fall Tour
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Sat Dec 7)
ShxtsNGigs - Daddy's Home Tour
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Sat July 20)
PODCASTS
Drew Afualo LOUD Book Tour Featuring Two Idiot Girls
Remind
Like
List
Washington Hall (Tues Aug 20)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Ana Bàrbara: Reina Grupera Tour 2024
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Fri Aug 9)
Avatar: The Last Airbender in Concert
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 10)
Inayah
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Wed June 5)
Los Tucanes De Tijuana
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs June 6)
Previous Industries
Remind
Like
List
Barboza (Tues Oct 1)
COMEDY
85 South Show Live
Remind
Like
List
WaMu Theater (Sun Aug 4)
Jessica Kirson
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Sun Sept 15)
Morgan Jay
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Oct 25)
Late show added
PERFORMANCE
Sapphira Cristál - The Cristál Ball Tour 2024
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Fri July 12)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
ATEEZ World Tour [Towards The Light : Will To Power]
Remind
Like
List
Tacoma Dome (Sun July 14)
On sale Fri May 3
Carin León - Boca Chueca Tour 2024
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Sept 8)
On sale Fri May 3
Porter Robinson SMILE! :D World Tour
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 2)
On sale Fri May 3
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
The Doobie Brothers 2024
Remind
Like
List
White River Amphitheatre (Fri Sept 6)
Rescheduled from June 15
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The 50th Seattle International Film Festival lineup has been announced! 261 flicks are on the docket, including the June Squibb-fronted Thelma, the buzzy A24 drama Sing Sing, Ilana Glazer’s Babes, Jane Schoenbrun’s I Saw the TV Glow, and Harmony Korine’s infrared vaporwave nightmare Aggro Dr1ft. Hit the film finder to discover your picks, or read what the festival’s programmers are excited about.
The lineup for Bellingham’s Northwest Tune-Up Festival Remind Like List has dropped with highlights like bluegrass ensemble Yonder Mountain String Band, hip-hop phenom Lupe Fiasco, and renowned producer RJD2. Tickets are on sale now.
Kim Petras has pulled out of her headlining slot at Capitol Hill Block Party Remind Like List due to health issues. Her replacement has yet to be announced.