Ticket Alert: Chelsea Handler, Maggie Rogers, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and More Event Updates for April 13

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 14

MUSIC

Angel Olsen

Neptune Theatre (Oct 26-28)

Avenged Sevenfold

Tacoma Dome (Mon Oct 2)

Babymetal & Dethklok: The Babyklok Tour

WaMu Theater (Wed Oct 4)

Hania Rani

Neptune Theatre (Tues Dec 5)

Jesse Cook

Moore Theatre (Fri Oct 6)

Maggie Rogers with Alvvays

WaMu Theater (Wed Aug 16)

Rainbow Kitten Surprise

WaMu Theater (Sat Sept 23)

Sleep Token

The Showbox (Sat Sept 30)

Steve Earle: Alone Again Tour

Neptune Theatre (Thurs July 20)

W.A.S.P.

Moore Theatre (Thurs Aug 10)

COMEDY

Chelsea Handler: Little Big Bitch

Paramount Theatre (Fri Nov 10)

PERFORMANCE

Juno Birch

Neptune Theatre (Wed Aug 23)

On sale at noon

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Cascade Equinox Festival

Deschutes County Fairgrounds (Sept 22-24)

Kings of Convenience

Neptune Theatre (Mon Oct 30)

Lil Baby: It's Only Us Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Aug 12)

Little Simz: No Thank You Tour

Showbox SoDo (Thurs Sept 28)

Ritviz

The Showbox (Sat June 10)

Songs of Black Folk 2023: Music of Resistance & Hope

Paramount Theatre (Sun June 18)

PERFORMANCE

World Ballet Series: Cinderella

Paramount Theatre (Fri Oct 27)

PODCASTS

Normal Gossip LIVE

Neptune Theatre (Wed Aug 2)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

PODCASTS

Girls Gotta Eat

Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 28)

On sale Mon Apr 17

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Peso Pluma

Moved to Paramount Theatre from Moore Theatre (Sat Aug 19)

COMEDY

Anthony Jeselnik

Moved to Paramount Theatre from Moore Theatre (Fri Dec 1)

All previously purchased tickets honored; additional tickets on sale Fri Apr 14

Ziwe

Moved to Neptune Theatre from Moore Theatre (Rescheduled to Oct 22 from Apr 15)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The lineup for Carnation’s outdoor music festival Timber! has been announced with headliners including Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, dance-punk outfit Guerilla Toss, PNW indie rock gem Black Belt Eagle Scout, country singer-songwriter Nick Shoulders, experimental indie folk artist Sasami, and “psychedelic doom boogie” ensemble TK & The Holy Know-Nothings.

SPLIFF! Film Fest has just announced that they'll have a special, one-night-only screening in honor of everyone's favorite stoner holiday next Friday, April 21, at SIFF Cinema Egyptian. Check out 27 of your favorite SPLIFF films from the past four years of the kooky festival at this screening, which invites you to celebrate 4/20 like a proper pothead: one day late.

ACT Theatre has announced its 2023-24 season, which will be comprised of four shows: Lauren Yee’s critically acclaimed musical Cambodian Rock Band, influential playright Samuel D. Hunter's A Case for the Existence of God, Pulitzer Prize-finalist Zora Howard’s comedy-drama Stew, and Tony Award-winning play The Lehman Trilogy.