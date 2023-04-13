Ticket Alert: Chelsea Handler, Maggie Rogers, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 14
MUSIC
Angel Olsen
Neptune Theatre (Oct 26-28)
Avenged Sevenfold
Tacoma Dome (Mon Oct 2)
Babymetal & Dethklok: The Babyklok Tour
WaMu Theater (Wed Oct 4)
Hania Rani
Neptune Theatre (Tues Dec 5)
Jesse Cook
Moore Theatre (Fri Oct 6)
Maggie Rogers with Alvvays
WaMu Theater (Wed Aug 16)
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
WaMu Theater (Sat Sept 23)
Sleep Token
The Showbox (Sat Sept 30)
Steve Earle: Alone Again Tour
Neptune Theatre (Thurs July 20)
W.A.S.P.
Moore Theatre (Thurs Aug 10)
COMEDY
Chelsea Handler: Little Big Bitch
Paramount Theatre (Fri Nov 10)
PERFORMANCE
Juno Birch
Neptune Theatre (Wed Aug 23)
On sale at noon
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Cascade Equinox Festival
Deschutes County Fairgrounds (Sept 22-24)
Kings of Convenience
Neptune Theatre (Mon Oct 30)
Lil Baby: It's Only Us Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Aug 12)
Little Simz: No Thank You Tour
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Sept 28)
Ritviz
The Showbox (Sat June 10)
Songs of Black Folk 2023: Music of Resistance & Hope
Paramount Theatre (Sun June 18)
PERFORMANCE
World Ballet Series: Cinderella
Paramount Theatre (Fri Oct 27)
PODCASTS
Normal Gossip LIVE
Neptune Theatre (Wed Aug 2)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
PODCASTS
Girls Gotta Eat
Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 28)
On sale Mon Apr 17
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Peso Pluma
Moved to Paramount Theatre from Moore Theatre (Sat Aug 19)
COMEDY
Anthony Jeselnik
Moved to Paramount Theatre from Moore Theatre (Fri Dec 1)
All previously purchased tickets honored; additional tickets on sale Fri Apr 14
Ziwe
Moved to Neptune Theatre from Moore Theatre (Rescheduled to Oct 22 from Apr 15)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The lineup for Carnation's outdoor music festival Timber! has been announced with headliners including Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, dance-punk outfit Guerilla Toss, PNW indie rock gem Black Belt Eagle Scout, country singer-songwriter Nick Shoulders, experimental indie folk artist Sasami, and "psychedelic doom boogie" ensemble TK & The Holy Know-Nothings.
SPLIFF! Film Fest has just announced that they'll have a special, one-night-only screening in honor of everyone's favorite stoner holiday next Friday, April 21, at SIFF Cinema Egyptian. Check out 27 of your favorite SPLIFF films from the past four years of the kooky festival at this screening, which invites you to celebrate 4/20 like a proper pothead: one day late.
ACT Theatre has announced its 2023-24 season, which will be comprised of four shows: Lauren Yee’s critically acclaimed musical Cambodian Rock Band, influential playright Samuel D. Hunter's A Case for the Existence of God, Pulitzer Prize-finalist Zora Howard’s comedy-drama Stew, and Tony Award-winning play The Lehman Trilogy.