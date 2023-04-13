EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Chelsea Handler, Maggie Rogers, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Rainbow Kitten Surprise and More Event Updates for April 13
by Audrey Vann and Janey Wong
April 13, 2023
Chelsea Handler makes us laugh on screen, on the page, and on the stage. (Chelsea Handler via Facebook)
Chelsea Handler will bring her Little Big Bitch tour (and face) back to Seattle. Indie pop marvel Maggie Rogers announced a local date this summer with support from Alvvays. Alt-rock ensemble Rainbow Kitten Surprise will also stop by this fall. Plus, the lineup for Carnation’s outdoor music festival Timber! has been revealed, with headliners including Jeff Tweedy, Guerilla Toss, and Black Belt Eagle Scout.  Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, APRIL 14

MUSIC

Angel Olsen Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Oct 26-28)

Avenged Sevenfold Add to a List
Tacoma Dome (Mon Oct 2)

Babymetal & Dethklok: The Babyklok Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Wed Oct 4)

Hania Rani Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Dec 5)

Jesse Cook Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri Oct 6)

Maggie Rogers with Alvvays Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Wed Aug 16)

Rainbow Kitten Surprise Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Sat Sept 23)

Sleep Token Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat Sept 30)

Steve Earle: Alone Again Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs July 20)

W.A.S.P. Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Aug 10)

COMEDY

Chelsea Handler: Little Big Bitch Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri Nov 10)

PERFORMANCE

Juno Birch Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Aug 23)
On sale at noon

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Cascade Equinox Festival Add to a List
Deschutes County Fairgrounds (Sept 22-24)

Kings of Convenience Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Oct 30)

Lil Baby: It's Only Us Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Aug 12)

Little Simz: No Thank You Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Sept 28)

Ritviz Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat June 10)

Songs of Black Folk 2023: Music of Resistance & Hope Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sun June 18)

PERFORMANCE

World Ballet Series: Cinderella Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri Oct 27)

PODCASTS

Normal Gossip LIVE Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Aug 2)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

PODCASTS

Girls Gotta Eat Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 28)
On sale Mon Apr 17

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Peso Pluma Add to a List
Moved to Paramount Theatre from Moore Theatre (Sat Aug 19)

COMEDY

Anthony Jeselnik Add to a List  
Moved to Paramount Theatre from Moore Theatre (Fri Dec 1)
All previously purchased tickets honored; additional tickets on sale Fri Apr 14

Ziwe Add to a List
Moved to Neptune Theatre from Moore Theatre (Rescheduled to Oct 22 from Apr 15)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The lineup for Carnation’s outdoor music festival Timber! Add to a List has been announced with headliners including Wilco frontman Jeff Tweedy, dance-punk outfit Guerilla Toss, PNW indie rock gem Black Belt Eagle Scout, country singer-songwriter Nick Shoulders, experimental indie folk artist Sasami, and “psychedelic doom boogie” ensemble TK & The Holy Know-Nothings.

SPLIFF! Film Fest Add to a List has just announced that they'll have a special, one-night-only screening in honor of everyone's favorite stoner holiday next Friday, April 21, at SIFF Cinema Egyptian. Check out 27 of your favorite SPLIFF films from the past four years of the kooky festival at this screening, which invites you to celebrate 4/20 like a proper pothead: one day late. 

ACT Theatre has announced its 2023-24 season, which will be comprised of four shows: Lauren Yee’s critically acclaimed musical Cambodian Rock Band, influential playright Samuel D. Hunter's A Case for the Existence of God, Pulitzer Prize-finalist Zora Howard’s comedy-drama Stew, and Tony Award-winning play The Lehman Trilogy.

