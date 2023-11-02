EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🍁 Fall
💀 Dia de los Muertos
🦃 November Events
👀 2023 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Chris Stapleton, Iron Maiden, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Green Day and More Event Updates for November 2
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
November 2, 2023
|
Like
Chris Stapleton's live show will take you higher. (Chris Stapleton via Facebook)
Chris Stapleton is bringing his All-American Road Show to town next summer with Willie Nelson and Sheryl Crow in tow. Run for your lives! Heavy metal wizards Iron Maiden have dropped dates for their Future Past tour. Plus, this is your early warning to set a reminder for Green Day tickets, which go on sale next week. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 3

MUSIC

Ayron Jones Remind List
The Showbox (Sun Dec 31)

Brian Culbertson - The Trilogy Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mar 2, 2024) 

The Budos Band Remind List
The Showbox (Jan 27, 2024)

Chris Stapleton's All-American Road Show Remind List
T-Mobile Park (July 27, 2024)

Cody Johnson: The Leather Tour Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Apr 27, 2024)

DJ Shadow Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Jan 24, 2024)

Iron Maiden Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Oct 16, 2024)

JVNA Remind List
The Showbox (Feb 10, 2024) 

Lynyrd Skynyrd & ZZ Top: The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Sept 21, 2024)

Stayin' Alive: One Night of the Bee Gees Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Oct 4, 2024)

COMEDY

Marc Maron Remind List
Moore Theatre (June 22, 2024)

Michael Blaustein Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 30, 2024)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Jazz is Dead: Blue Note 85 Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 1, 2024)

Jhayco Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mar 23, 2024)

Michael Nau Remind List
Madame Lou’s (Feb 21, 2024)

Wooden Wisdom Remind List
Q Nightclub (Feb 1, 2024)

Yard Act Remind List
The Crocodile (June 8, 2024)

COMEDY

Abhishek Upmanyu Remind List
Moore Theatre (Apr 14, 2024)

FILM

Sing-a-Long Sound of Music Remind List
The 5th Avenue Theatre (Jan 20-21, 2024)

PERFORMANCE

The Boulet Brothers - Bloody Valentines Remind List
The Crocodile (Feb 16, 2024)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Green Day - The Saviors Tour Remind List
T-Mobile Park (Sept 23, 2024)

EVENT UPDATES

COMEDY

Colin Jost Remind List
Pantages Theater (June 21, 2024)
Rescheduled from Sat Nov 4

You Might Also Like

Ticket Alert: Chris Stapleton, Iron Maiden, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Green Day and More Event Updates for November 2
The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Month: November 2023
Concerts, Holiday Light Displays, and More Things To Do This Month
Where to Grab a Sandwich in Seattle
For National Sandwich Day and Beyond
The Top 54 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 30–Nov 5, 2023
Burna Boy, Seattle Catrinas Festival, and More Top Picks
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Halloween Weekend: Oct 27–31, 2023
Witches and Wizards Paddle, Trolloween, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: A New Reuben's Brews, A Speakeasy, and the Return of Bush Garden
October 27, 2023 Edition

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me