Event News

Ticket Alert: Coldplay, Kali Uchis, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Beck & Phoenix and More Event Updates for January 27
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, and Lindsay Costello
January 26, 2023
Like
Share
Coldplay's Music of the Spheres tour will look something just like this. (Coldplay via Facebook)
Lights will guide British arena rock outfit Coldplay to Seattle this fall on their Music of the Spheres tour. Latin pop gem Kali Uchis has announced a new album, Red Moon in Venus, with a US tour to match. Perennial indie rockers Beck & Phoenix have also revealed dates for a co-headlined tour. Plus, no-holds-barred talk show host Ziwe will spill the tea and beloved good witch Stevie Nicks will return to town in a couple of months. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

MUSIC

100 gecs Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Apr 9)

Alestorm Add to a List
The Showbox (Wed May 17)

Beck & Phoenix Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Aug 1)

Big Thief & Lucinda Williams Add to a List
Marymoor Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 5)

Clark Add to a List
Neumos (Wed June 21)
On sale at 9 am

Coheed and Cambria Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Tues Oct 3)

Coldplay: Music of the Spheres World Tour Add to a List
Lumen Field (Wed Sept 20)

Ella Mai Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sat May 13)

GoGo Penguin Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Tues May 2)

John Butler Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Apr 25)

Joseph: The Sun Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Thurs May 18)

Kali Uchis Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Wed May 24)

Kansas: 50th Anniversary Tour Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 8)

Le Tigre Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs July 6)
On sale at 9 am

Lorna Shore Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Apr 16)

Loveless Add to a List
Neumos (Mon June 12)

Mr. Bungle with Melvins Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri May 19)

The National Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Sun June 4)

Nickelback Add to a List
White River Ampitheatre (Fri June 30)

Party101 with DJ Matt Bennett Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat Apr 22)

Ruston Kelly Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat May 6)

Seal Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Mon June 12)

Shinedown Add to a List
Angel of the Winds Arena (Sun May 7)

Snow Tha Product Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Apr 7)

Stephen Sanchez Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Oct 28)

Stevie Nicks Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Mar 15)

Valley Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed May 24)

COMEDY

Ashley Gavin Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri May 12)

Trey Kennedy Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat May 20)

Ziwe: In Conversation Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat Apr 15)

ON SALE NOW

FILM

Tribute to Patrinell "Pat" Wright & Bob Zellner Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat Feb 4)

PODCASTS

Obitchuary Podcast Live! Add to a List
The Crocodile (Sun Apr 2)

READINGS & TALKS

Seven Things I’ve Learned: An Evening with Ira Glass Add to a List
Benaroya Hall (Sat May 20)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Sounders have released partial season ticket packs, which come in six- or 12-match packages with added perks like ticket pre-sales and playoff priority, ticket flexibility, exclusive discounts, and more.

The 2023-24 season Add to a List of Broadway at the Paramount’s musical theater performances has been announced. Boasting six Seattle premieres, the season includes pop culture nods like Tina - The Tina Turner Musical Add to a List and MJ The Musical Add to a List , plus Disney’s Aladdin Add to a List , Beetlejuice Add to a List , and more.

The building that independent arthouse theater Grand Illusion Cinema has called home for over 50 years is for sale. The announcement follows recent news that downtown’s Regal Meridian 16 will close.

