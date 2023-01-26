Ticket Alert: Coldplay, Kali Uchis, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 27
MUSIC
100 gecs
Showbox SoDo (Sun Apr 9)
Alestorm
The Showbox (Wed May 17)
Beck & Phoenix
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Aug 1)
Big Thief & Lucinda Williams
Marymoor Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 5)
Clark
Neumos (Wed June 21)
On sale at 9 am
Coheed and Cambria
Showbox SoDo (Tues Oct 3)
Coldplay: Music of the Spheres World Tour
Lumen Field (Wed Sept 20)
Ella Mai
Showbox SoDo (Sat May 13)
GoGo Penguin
Neptune Theatre (Tues May 2)
John Butler
Neptune Theatre (Tues Apr 25)
Joseph: The Sun Tour
The Showbox (Thurs May 18)
Kali Uchis
WaMu Theater (Wed May 24)
Kansas: 50th Anniversary Tour
Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 8)
Le Tigre
Paramount Theatre (Thurs July 6)
On sale at 9 am
Lorna Shore
Showbox SoDo (Sun Apr 16)
Loveless
Neumos (Mon June 12)
Mr. Bungle with Melvins
The Showbox (Fri May 19)
The National
Marymoor Park (Sun June 4)
Nickelback
White River Ampitheatre (Fri June 30)
Party101 with DJ Matt Bennett
The Showbox (Sat Apr 22)
Ruston Kelly
The Showbox (Sat May 6)
Seal
Paramount Theatre (Mon June 12)
Shinedown
Angel of the Winds Arena (Sun May 7)
Snow Tha Product
Showbox SoDo (Fri Apr 7)
Stephen Sanchez
Showbox SoDo (Sat Oct 28)
Stevie Nicks
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Mar 15)
Valley
Neptune Theatre (Wed May 24)
COMEDY
Ashley Gavin
Neptune Theatre (Fri May 12)
Trey Kennedy
Moore Theatre (Sat May 20)
Ziwe: In Conversation
Moore Theatre (Sat Apr 15)
ON SALE NOW
FILM
Tribute to Patrinell "Pat" Wright & Bob Zellner
Moore Theatre (Sat Feb 4)
PODCASTS
Obitchuary Podcast Live!
The Crocodile (Sun Apr 2)
READINGS & TALKS
Seven Things I’ve Learned: An Evening with Ira Glass
Benaroya Hall (Sat May 20)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Sounders have released partial season ticket packs, which come in six- or 12-match packages with added perks like ticket pre-sales and playoff priority, ticket flexibility, exclusive discounts, and more.
The 2023-24 season of Broadway at the Paramount's musical theater performances has been announced. Boasting six Seattle premieres, the season includes pop culture nods like Tina - The Tina Turner Musical and MJ The Musical, plus Disney's Aladdin, Beetlejuice, and more.
The building that independent arthouse theater Grand Illusion Cinema has called home for over 50 years is for sale. The announcement follows recent news that downtown’s Regal Meridian 16 will close.