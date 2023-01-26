Ticket Alert: Coldplay, Kali Uchis, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Beck & Phoenix and More Event Updates for January 27

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 27

MUSIC

100 gecs

Showbox SoDo (Sun Apr 9)

Alestorm

The Showbox (Wed May 17)

Beck & Phoenix

Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Aug 1)

Big Thief & Lucinda Williams

Marymoor Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 5)

Clark

Neumos (Wed June 21)

On sale at 9 am

Coheed and Cambria

Showbox SoDo (Tues Oct 3)

Coldplay: Music of the Spheres World Tour

Lumen Field (Wed Sept 20)

Ella Mai

Showbox SoDo (Sat May 13)

GoGo Penguin

Neptune Theatre (Tues May 2)

John Butler

Neptune Theatre (Tues Apr 25)

Joseph: The Sun Tour

The Showbox (Thurs May 18)

Kali Uchis

WaMu Theater (Wed May 24)

Kansas: 50th Anniversary Tour

Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 8)

Le Tigre

Paramount Theatre (Thurs July 6)

On sale at 9 am

Lorna Shore

Showbox SoDo (Sun Apr 16)

Loveless

Neumos (Mon June 12)

Mr. Bungle with Melvins

The Showbox (Fri May 19)

The National

Marymoor Park (Sun June 4)

Nickelback

White River Ampitheatre (Fri June 30)

Party101 with DJ Matt Bennett

The Showbox (Sat Apr 22)

Ruston Kelly

The Showbox (Sat May 6)

Seal

Paramount Theatre (Mon June 12)

Shinedown

Angel of the Winds Arena (Sun May 7)

Snow Tha Product

Showbox SoDo (Fri Apr 7)

Stephen Sanchez

Showbox SoDo (Sat Oct 28)

Stevie Nicks

Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Mar 15)

Valley

Neptune Theatre (Wed May 24)

COMEDY

Ashley Gavin

Neptune Theatre (Fri May 12)

Trey Kennedy

Moore Theatre (Sat May 20)

Ziwe: In Conversation

Moore Theatre (Sat Apr 15)

ON SALE NOW

FILM

Tribute to Patrinell "Pat" Wright & Bob Zellner

Moore Theatre (Sat Feb 4)

PODCASTS

Obitchuary Podcast Live!

The Crocodile (Sun Apr 2)

READINGS & TALKS

Seven Things I’ve Learned: An Evening with Ira Glass

Benaroya Hall (Sat May 20)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Sounders have released partial season ticket packs, which come in six- or 12-match packages with added perks like ticket pre-sales and playoff priority, ticket flexibility, exclusive discounts, and more.

The 2023-24 season of Broadway at the Paramount’s musical theater performances has been announced. Boasting six Seattle premieres, the season includes pop culture nods like Tina - The Tina Turner Musical and MJ The Musical , plus Disney’s Aladdin , Beetlejuice , and more.

The building that independent arthouse theater Grand Illusion Cinema has called home for over 50 years is for sale. The announcement follows recent news that downtown’s Regal Meridian 16 will close.