Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🍁 Fall Arts
💃🏽 Hispanic Heritage Month
🎵 Live Music
🍜 Food & Drink
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Dave Matthews Band, Margo Price, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Sounders Memberships Are On Sale and More Event Updates for Sept 22
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
September 22, 2022
Like
Share
Birkenstock-rock legends Dave Matthews Band will *crash* into Seattle on their fall tour in November. (Danny Clinch)
This week in event news, Birkenstock-rock legends Dave Matthews Band will *crash* into Seattle on their fall tour, while Americana angel Margo Price will set off on her 'Til The Wheels Fall Off tour early next year. Plus, the holiday season is beginning to take shape with Harry Connick Jr. and Deep Sea Diver both announcing Christmas-themed concerts. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.

 

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

MUSIC

Crowded House Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Rescheduled to May 3, 2023 from Oct 1, 2022)

Dave Matthews Band Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Nov 4)

EDEN: ICYMI Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Feb 14, 2023)

Margo Price with Lola Kirke Add to a List
The Showbox (Feb 15, 2023)

Parov Stelar Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Mar 8, 2023)

Puddles Pity Party Add to a List
The Showbox (Jan 13-14, 2023)

Yerin Baek Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Dec 21)

PERFORMANCE

Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Dec 27-Jan 1, 2023)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

A SMASH Benefit: A Tribute to David Bowie Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 20)

Chris Botti Add to a List
Jazz Alley (Jan 12-15, 2023)

Deep Sea Diver - A Very Special Christmas Show Add to a List
The Crocodile (Dec 16-17)

Harry Connick Jr. - A Holiday Celebration Add to a List
Benaroya Hall (Dec 19-20)

COMEDY

Cameron Esposito Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 20)

Channel 5 Live with Andrew Callaghan Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 12)

Melissa Villaseñor: Whoops… Tour! Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 30)

FILM

Seattle Queer Film Festival Add to a List
Various locations (Oct 13-23)

PERFORMANCE

Queer/Bar’s Five Year Anniversary with Violet Chachki and Gottmik Add to a List
Queer/Bar (Sat Oct 8)

READINGS & TALKS

Chelsea Clinton with Tae Keller Add to a List
Third Place Books Lake Forest Park (Wed Oct 19)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Sammy Rae & The Friends Add to a List *second show added*
The Showbox (Nov 6-7)

COMEDY

Mark Normand Add to a List *second show added*
Moore Theatre (Thurs Oct 27)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra has announced its 28th season Add to a List with a program that pays tribute to legendary jazz composer Charles Mingus. Tickets will go on sale Sat Oct 1.

Hugo House has announced its 2022/23 literary series Add to a List , which “commissions new prose, poetry, and songs based on a writing prompt.” This year’s theme is “re/birth”—contemporary voices like Omar El Akkad, Danez Smith, Putsata Reang, and Jos Charles will share their work on the hopeful, regenerative topic.

Hugo House has also announced the 2022/23 season Add to a List of Word Works, a series of writing craft talks led by leading novelists, essayists, poets, and memoirists like Katie Kitamura Add to a List and Mark Doty Add to a List .

ArtsWest has added a sixth performance to their 2022/23 roster Add to a List of contemporary theater. Hedwig and the Angry Inch Add to a List will hit the stage starting June 29, 2023.

Intiman Theatre’s 2022/23 season explores themes of activism, protest, and revolution with performances of The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window Add to a List , written in 1964, and The Niceties Add to a List , a modern work.

Seattle Sounders memberships are now on sale for the 2023 season. In addition to guaranteed seats for the season and home playoff matches, memberships come with a special member scarf and access to a doubleheader event with the OL Reign.

You Might Also Like

Ticket Alert: Dave Matthews Band, Margo Price, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Sounders Memberships Are On Sale and More Event Updates for Sept 22
EverOut & The Stranger Present: Five Events to Put on Your Radar This Week
Fall Arts 2022: Let's Get Weird, Seattle
Here Are All the Fun, Sexy, Strange, and Smart Things You Need to Do This Fall
The Best Bars for Watching Sports in Seattle (Even if You Don't Care About Sports)
Whether you're cheering on the Seahawks, the Mariners, or an Australian rugby team, here's where to go.
The Biggest Fall 2022 Arts Events in Seattle
Performances, Readings, Visual Art, Music, Film, and More Things You Should Know About
Orcas Island Film Festival Is Our Cannes
There Are Neither Stars nor Yachts, but the Curation Is Damn Good

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!