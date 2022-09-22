Ticket Alert: Dave Matthews Band, Margo Price, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23
MUSIC
Crowded House
Paramount Theatre (Rescheduled to May 3, 2023 from Oct 1, 2022)
Dave Matthews Band
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Nov 4)
EDEN: ICYMI Tour
The Showbox (Feb 14, 2023)
Margo Price with Lola Kirke
The Showbox (Feb 15, 2023)
Parov Stelar
Showbox SoDo (Mar 8, 2023)
Puddles Pity Party
The Showbox (Jan 13-14, 2023)
Yerin Baek
Neptune Theatre (Wed Dec 21)
PERFORMANCE
Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience
Moore Theatre (Dec 27-Jan 1, 2023)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
A SMASH Benefit: A Tribute to David Bowie
Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 20)
Chris Botti
Jazz Alley (Jan 12-15, 2023)
Deep Sea Diver - A Very Special Christmas Show
The Crocodile (Dec 16-17)
Harry Connick Jr. - A Holiday Celebration
Benaroya Hall (Dec 19-20)
COMEDY
Cameron Esposito
Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 20)
Channel 5 Live with Andrew Callaghan
Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 12)
Melissa Villaseñor: Whoops… Tour!
Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 30)
FILM
Seattle Queer Film Festival
Various locations (Oct 13-23)
PERFORMANCE
Queer/Bar’s Five Year Anniversary with Violet Chachki and Gottmik
Queer/Bar (Sat Oct 8)
READINGS & TALKS
Chelsea Clinton with Tae Keller
Third Place Books Lake Forest Park (Wed Oct 19)
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Sammy Rae & The Friends
*second show added*
The Showbox (Nov 6-7)
COMEDY
Mark Normand
*second show added*
Moore Theatre (Thurs Oct 27)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra has announced its 28th season with a program that pays tribute to legendary jazz composer Charles Mingus. Tickets will go on sale Sat Oct 1.
Hugo House has announced its 2022/23 literary series, which "commissions new prose, poetry, and songs based on a writing prompt." This year's theme is "re/birth"—contemporary voices like Omar El Akkad, Danez Smith, Putsata Reang, and Jos Charles will share their work on the hopeful, regenerative topic.
Hugo House has also announced the 2022/23 season of Word Works, a series of writing craft talks led by leading novelists, essayists, poets, and memoirists like Katie Kitamura and Mark Doty.
ArtsWest has added a sixth performance to their 2022/23 roster of contemporary theater. Hedwig and the Angry Inch will hit the stage starting June 29, 2023.
Intiman Theatre's 2022/23 season explores themes of activism, protest, and revolution with performances of The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window, written in 1964, and The Niceties, a modern work.
Seattle Sounders memberships are now on sale for the 2023 season. In addition to guaranteed seats for the season and home playoff matches, memberships come with a special member scarf and access to a doubleheader event with the OL Reign.