Ticket Alert: Dave Matthews Band, Margo Price, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 23

MUSIC

Crowded House

Paramount Theatre (Rescheduled to May 3, 2023 from Oct 1, 2022)

Dave Matthews Band

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Nov 4)

EDEN: ICYMI Tour

The Showbox (Feb 14, 2023)

Margo Price with Lola Kirke

The Showbox (Feb 15, 2023)

Parov Stelar

Showbox SoDo (Mar 8, 2023)

Puddles Pity Party

The Showbox (Jan 13-14, 2023)

Yerin Baek

Neptune Theatre (Wed Dec 21)

PERFORMANCE

Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience

Moore Theatre (Dec 27-Jan 1, 2023)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

A SMASH Benefit: A Tribute to David Bowie

Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 20)

Chris Botti

Jazz Alley (Jan 12-15, 2023)

Deep Sea Diver - A Very Special Christmas Show

The Crocodile (Dec 16-17)

Harry Connick Jr. - A Holiday Celebration

Benaroya Hall (Dec 19-20)

COMEDY

Cameron Esposito

Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 20)

Channel 5 Live with Andrew Callaghan

Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 12)

Melissa Villaseñor: Whoops… Tour!

Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 30)

FILM

Seattle Queer Film Festival

Various locations (Oct 13-23)

PERFORMANCE

Queer/Bar’s Five Year Anniversary with Violet Chachki and Gottmik

Queer/Bar (Sat Oct 8)

READINGS & TALKS

Chelsea Clinton with Tae Keller

Third Place Books Lake Forest Park (Wed Oct 19)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Sammy Rae & The Friends *second show added*

The Showbox (Nov 6-7)

COMEDY

Mark Normand *second show added*

Moore Theatre (Thurs Oct 27)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Seattle Repertory Jazz Orchestra has announced its 28th season with a program that pays tribute to legendary jazz composer Charles Mingus. Tickets will go on sale Sat Oct 1.

Hugo House has announced its 2022/23 literary series , which “commissions new prose, poetry, and songs based on a writing prompt.” This year’s theme is “re/birth”—contemporary voices like Omar El Akkad, Danez Smith, Putsata Reang, and Jos Charles will share their work on the hopeful, regenerative topic.

Hugo House has also announced the 2022/23 season of Word Works, a series of writing craft talks led by leading novelists, essayists, poets, and memoirists like Katie Kitamura and Mark Doty .

ArtsWest has added a sixth performance to their 2022/23 roster of contemporary theater. Hedwig and the Angry Inch will hit the stage starting June 29, 2023.

Intiman Theatre’s 2022/23 season explores themes of activism, protest, and revolution with performances of The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window , written in 1964, and The Niceties , a modern work.

Seattle Sounders memberships are now on sale for the 2023 season. In addition to guaranteed seats for the season and home playoff matches, memberships come with a special member scarf and access to a doubleheader event with the OL Reign.