Ticket Alert: Day In Day Out, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10
MUSIC
Cobra Man
Neumos (Tues May 2)
Day In Day Out
Fisher Pavilion (Aug 12-13)
On sale at 9 am
Deathpact
The Showbox (Sat Apr 29)
Disturbed: Take Back Your Life Tour
White River Amphitheatre (Sun July 16)
Electric Callboy: TEKKNO World Tour
Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 26)
FKJ
Paramount Theatre (Sun Apr 30)
Gary Numan
Moore Theatre (Mon May 15)
James Taylor
Chateau Ste. Michelle (May 25-26)
Lovejoy: Across The Pond Tour
Neumos (Sat May 20)
Pouya
Showbox SoDo (Sun Apr 23)
Quinn XCII
WaMu Theater (Tues May 30)
Raffi
Paramount Theatre (Sat Sept 23)
Shawn Mullins
Triple Door (Thurs Sept 7)
Sisters of Mercy
Moore Theatre (Sun May 21)
Skinny Puppy: Final Tour
Neptune Theatre (Tues May 9)
Whitechapel
The Showbox (Mon May 1)
Yeah Yeah Yeahs
Marymoor Park (Wed June 7)
COMEDY
Bored Teachers Comedy Tour
Moore Theatre (Sat July 15)
JR De Guzman
Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 3)
On sale at 9 am
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Emery
Neumos (Sun Apr 2)
La Fonda
Neumos (Thurs Apr 13)
Las Cafeteras
Neumos (Wed Sept 6)
Masked Wolf
Neptune Theatre (Sun Apr 16)
Mighty Poplar
Neptune Theatre (Tues May 23)
Seattle Men’s Chorus: Disney Pride in Concert
Paramount Theatre (June 9-10)
Thrice
*second night added*
Showbox SoDo (June 15-16)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The lineup for the third annual Day In Day Out has been announced, billing a balance of national and local acts. Highlights from include indie folk favorite Bon Iver, neo-soul king Leon Bridges, alt-hip-hop star Dominic Fike, viral pop-punker WILLOW, and DJ sets from local musicians like Sea Lemon, Mimi Zima, and Acid Tongue.
The National Women's Soccer League announced OL Reign's 2023 schedule on Wednesday. The 22-match season will kick off with away game against the Washington Spirit on March 26. Season ticket memberships are available now and single-game tickets will go on sale soon.