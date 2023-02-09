EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Day In Day Out, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, James Taylor and More Event Updates for February 9
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
February 9, 2023
Heads will roll at the Yeah Yeah Yeahs show. (Yeah Yeah Yeahs via Facebook)
The totally far out lineup for Day In Day Out has been announced with headliners including Bon Iver and Leon Bridges. Eternal alt-rock heavies Yeah Yeah Yeahs have dropped dates for a spring tour supporting last year's Cool It Down, their first album in nine years. Plus, soft rock staple James Taylor wants to see your smiling face at Chateau Ste. Michelle this summer. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 10

MUSIC

Cobra Man Add to a List
Neumos (Tues May 2)

Day In Day Out Add to a List
Fisher Pavilion (Aug 12-13)
On sale at 9 am 

Deathpact Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat Apr 29)

Disturbed: Take Back Your Life Tour Add to a List
White River Amphitheatre (Sun July 16)

Electric Callboy: TEKKNO World Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 26)

FKJ Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sun Apr 30)

Gary Numan Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Mon May 15)

James Taylor Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (May 25-26)

Lovejoy: Across The Pond Tour Add to a List
Neumos (Sat May 20)

Pouya Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Apr 23)

Quinn XCII Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Tues May 30)

Raffi Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sat Sept 23)

Shawn Mullins Add to a List
Triple Door (Thurs Sept 7)

Sisters of Mercy Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sun May 21)

Skinny Puppy: Final Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Tues May 9)

Whitechapel Add to a List
The Showbox (Mon May 1)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Wed June 7)

COMEDY

Bored Teachers Comedy Tour Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat July 15)

JR De Guzman Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 3) 
On sale at 9 am

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Emery Add to a List
Neumos (Sun Apr 2)

La Fonda Add to a List
Neumos (Thurs Apr 13)

Las Cafeteras Add to a List
Neumos (Wed Sept 6)

Masked Wolf Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Apr 16)

Mighty Poplar Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Tues May 23)

Seattle Men’s Chorus: Disney Pride in Concert Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (June 9-10)

Thrice Add to a List *second night added*
Showbox SoDo (June 15-16)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The lineup for the third annual Day In Day Out Add to a List has been announced, billing a balance of national and local acts. Highlights from include indie folk favorite Bon Iver, neo-soul king Leon Bridges, alt-hip-hop star Dominic Fike, viral pop-punker WILLOW, and DJ sets from local musicians like Sea Lemon, Mimi Zima, and Acid Tongue.

The National Women’s Soccer League announced OL Reign’s 2023 schedule Add to a List on Wednesday. The 22-match season will kick off with away game against the Washington Spirit on March 26. Season ticket memberships are available now and single-game tickets will go on sale soon.

