Event News

Ticket Alert: Don Toliver, Santigold, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, More Event Updates for July 18
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
July 18, 2024
|
Like
"Hardstone psycho" Don Toliver is bringing special guest Teezo Touchdown on tour. (Don Toliver via Facebook)
Billboard charting rapper Don Toliver will embark on his Psycho tour, his biggest headline tour to date, this fall. Genre-defying gem Santigold will stop in Seattle to support her 2022 album, Spirituals. Plus, set a reminder: tickets for bedroom pop singer-songwriter Clairo are going on sale next week. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 19

MUSIC

42 Dugg Remind List
The Crocodile (Fri Aug 30)

Alan Sparhawk's The White Roses Tour Remind List
The Crocodile (Jan 17, 2025)

BigXthaPlug: Take Care Tour Remind List
Neumos (Sun Dec 8)

Charles Wesley Godwin Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Oct 24)

Dawes: Oh Brother Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 26, 2025)

Don Toliver - Psycho Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Sun Oct 13)

Elyanna Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Nov 11)

Foxing Remind List
The Crocodile (Sat Oct 5)

Jessica Audiffred Remind List
The Showbox (Fri Nov 22)

Kasablanca Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Nov 23)

Kasbo Remind List
Neumos (Sat Nov 9)
On sale at 9 am

LAYZ - Aftershock Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Sat Nov 9)
On sale at 9 am

Lucero Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Nov 11–12)

Machine Girl Remind List
The Showbox (Sun Dec 1)
On sale at 9 am

The Menzingers & The Wonder Years Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 23)

Montell Fish Remind List
The Showbox (Sat Oct 5)

Naked Giants Remind List
The Crocodile (Thurs Nov 7)

Palomazo Norteño Remind List
WaMu Theater (Sat Sept 28)

Santigold Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 2)

Tropical Fuck Storm Remind List
Neumos (Mon Oct 7)

Zeal & Ardor Remind List
The Showbox (Mon Dec 9)

COMEDY

Jordan Jensen Remind List
The Crocodile (Sat Dec 7)

PODCASTS

Cancelled Podcast: Cross Country Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mon Oct 14)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Rain City Showcase presented by Pokémon Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Oct 11)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

03 Greedo with DJ A-Tron - "The Life That I Deserve Tour" Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 20)

The Brothers Comatose Remind List
The Crocodile (Thurs Nov 21)

Diggy Graves, Resentvul Remind List
The Crocodile (Sun Oct 20)

Emorfik Remind List
The Showbox (Sat Nov 2)

T Bone Burnett Remind List
Washington Hall (Fri Sept 13)

Thievery Corporation Remind List
The Showbox (Tues Dec 17)
Second show added

COMEDY

Dan and Phil - TERRIBLE INFLUENCE Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mon Oct 7)
Second show added

READINGS & TALKS

An Evening with Fran Lebowitz Remind List
Benaroya Hall (Sun Sept 22)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Clairo Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Oct 10–11)
On sale Fri July 26

PODCASTS

I've Had It Podcast - The People Suck Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Sept 22)
On sale Mon July 22

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Empress Of Remind List
Neumos (Tues Oct 1)
Moved from The Showbox

Water From Your Eyes with Spiral Xp Remind List
Barboza (Wed July 31)
Rescheduled from Thurs Aug 1

