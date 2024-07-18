Ticket Alert: Don Toliver, Santigold, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 19
MUSIC
42 Dugg
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Fri Aug 30)
Alan Sparhawk's The White Roses Tour
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Jan 17, 2025)
BigXthaPlug: Take Care Tour
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Sun Dec 8)
Charles Wesley Godwin
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Oct 24)
Dawes: Oh Brother Tour
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 26, 2025)
Don Toliver - Psycho Tour
Remind
Like
List
WaMu Theater (Sun Oct 13)
Elyanna
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Nov 11)
Foxing
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Sat Oct 5)
Jessica Audiffred
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Fri Nov 22)
Kasablanca
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Nov 23)
Kasbo
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Sat Nov 9)
On sale at 9 am
LAYZ - Aftershock Tour
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Sat Nov 9)
On sale at 9 am
Lucero
Remind
Like
List
Tractor Tavern (Nov 11–12)
Machine Girl
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Sun Dec 1)
On sale at 9 am
The Menzingers & The Wonder Years
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 23)
Montell Fish
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Sat Oct 5)
Naked Giants
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Thurs Nov 7)
Palomazo Norteño
Remind
Like
List
WaMu Theater (Sat Sept 28)
Santigold
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Oct 2)
Tropical Fuck Storm
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Mon Oct 7)
Zeal & Ardor
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Mon Dec 9)
COMEDY
Jordan Jensen
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Sat Dec 7)
PODCASTS
Cancelled Podcast: Cross Country
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Mon Oct 14)
SPORTS & RECREATION
Rain City Showcase presented by Pokémon
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Oct 11)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
03 Greedo with DJ A-Tron - "The Life That I Deserve Tour"
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 20)
The Brothers Comatose
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Thurs Nov 21)
Diggy Graves, Resentvul
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Sun Oct 20)
Emorfik
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Sat Nov 2)
T Bone Burnett
Remind
Like
List
Washington Hall (Fri Sept 13)
Thievery Corporation
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Tues Dec 17)
Second show added
COMEDY
Dan and Phil - TERRIBLE INFLUENCE
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (Mon Oct 7)
Second show added
READINGS & TALKS
An Evening with Fran Lebowitz
Remind
Like
List
Benaroya Hall (Sun Sept 22)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Clairo
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (Oct 10–11)
On sale Fri July 26
PODCASTS
I've Had It Podcast - The People Suck Tour
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Sept 22)
On sale Mon July 22
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Empress Of
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Tues Oct 1)
Moved from The Showbox
Water From Your Eyes with Spiral Xp
Remind
Like
List
Barboza (Wed July 31)
Rescheduled from Thurs Aug 1