Ticket Alert: Drake, Thing 2023, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Ali Wong and More Event Updates for March 16

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 17

MUSIC

Atreyu: The Hope Of A Spark Tour

The Showbox (Sun Apr 30)

Carla Morrison

Moore Theatre (Thurs Aug 17)

The Cure

Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs June 1)

Declan Mckenna

Showbox SoDo (Mon Oct 23)

Drake: It’s All A Blur Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Aug 25)

On sale at noon

Riley Green

Showbox SoDo (Fri May 26)

Thing 2023

Fort Worden State Park, Port Townsend (Aug 25-27)

COMEDY

Ali Wong

McCaw Hall (July 12-13)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Feid: Ferxxo Nitro Jam Underground Tour

WaMu Theater (Thurs Apr 20)

Jimmy Eat World & Manchester Orchestra: The Amplified Echoes

WaMu Theater (Sat July 15)

Lionel Richie with Earth, Wind & Fire: Sing A Song All Night Long

Climate Pledge Arena (Mon Sept 11)

Love and Rockets

Moore Theatre (Sun May 28)

COMEDY

Trey Kennedy: Grow Up *late show added*

Moore Theatre (Sat May 20)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Sigur Rós with Wordless Music Orchestra

Paramount Theatre (Thurs Aug 24)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

YUNGBLUD

Paramount Theatre (Rescheduled to Aug 6 from Apr 28)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Port Townsend’s arts and music festival Thing has announced its 2023 lineup with headliners including Fleet Foxes, Lil Yachty, Sylvan Esso, Thundercat, and Cigarettes After Sex, plus comedy from Jacqueline Novak and Sarah Sherman, and much more. Tickets are on sale Friday, and great news for parents—children 12 and under can attend for free!