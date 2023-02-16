Ticket Alert: Duran Duran, Garbage, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Jason Aldean and More Event Updates for February 16

Plus, Jason Aldean and More Event Updates for February 16



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

MUSIC

Annes

The Showbox (Sun May 21)

Babyface Ray: Courtesy of the Mob Tour

The Showbox (Mon Apr 17)

Ben Folds: What Matters Most Tour

Paramount Theatre (Sun Aug 20)

The Chemical Brothers

WaMu Theater (Tues Apr 18)

Garbage with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Metric

White River Amphitheatre (Fri June 2)

Ghost

White River Amphitheatre (Fri Aug 4)

Jason Aldean

White River Amphitheatre (Sat Sept 23)

JVKE: what tour feels like

Showbox SoDo (Fri Aug 4)

Leith Ross

Neumos (Fri May 19)

Overcoats

Neumos (Sat May 13)

On sale at noon

Rico Nasty

Neumos (Tues May 16)

Wolves in the Throne Room

Neumos (Sun Apr 30)

Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue

WaMu Theater (Fri Aug 4)

COMEDY

Ashley Gavin *second night added*

Neptune Theatre (May 12 & 14)

PODCASTS

Old Gods of Appalachia

Neptune Theatre (Thurs June 15)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Duran Duran: Future Past Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Wed May 31)

Panchiko

The Crocodile (Sun May 7)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Skinny Puppy: Final Tour

Moved to the Paramount Theatre from the Neptune Theatre (Tues May 9)

PODCASTS

Bad Friends Podcast

Paramount Theatre (Rescheduled to Wed May 10 from Sat Feb 18)