Event News

Ticket Alert: Duran Duran, Garbage, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Jason Aldean and More Event Updates for February 16
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
February 16, 2023
Duran Duran is bringing along Nile Rodgers and Bastille on tour.
British new wave legends Duran Duran will embark on their Future Past tour this spring, covering material from throughout their four-decade-long career. Plus, the summer schedule is taking shape with alt-rock luminaries Garbage, Swedish metal band Ghost, and country radio regular Jason Aldean all announcing outdoor concerts at White River Amphitheatre. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17

MUSIC

Annes
The Showbox (Sun May 21)

Babyface Ray: Courtesy of the Mob Tour
The Showbox (Mon Apr 17)

Ben Folds: What Matters Most Tour
Paramount Theatre (Sun Aug 20)

The Chemical Brothers
WaMu Theater (Tues Apr 18)

Garbage with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Metric
White River Amphitheatre (Fri June 2)

Ghost
White River Amphitheatre (Fri Aug 4)

Jason Aldean
White River Amphitheatre (Sat Sept 23)

JVKE: what tour feels like
Showbox SoDo (Fri Aug 4)

Leith Ross
Neumos (Fri May 19)

Overcoats
Neumos (Sat May 13)
On sale at noon

Rico Nasty
Neumos (Tues May 16)

Wolves in the Throne Room
Neumos (Sun Apr 30)

Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue
WaMu Theater (Fri Aug 4)

COMEDY

Ashley Gavin *second night added*
Neptune Theatre (May 12 & 14) 

PODCASTS

Old Gods of Appalachia
 Add to a List Neptune Theatre (Thurs June 15)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Duran Duran: Future Past Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed May 31)

Panchiko
The Crocodile (Sun May 7)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Skinny Puppy: Final Tour
Moved to the Paramount Theatre from the Neptune Theatre (Tues May 9)

PODCASTS

Bad Friends Podcast
Paramount Theatre (Rescheduled to Wed May 10 from Sat Feb 18)

