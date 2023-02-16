Ticket Alert: Duran Duran, Garbage, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 17
MUSIC
Annes
The Showbox (Sun May 21)
Babyface Ray: Courtesy of the Mob Tour
The Showbox (Mon Apr 17)
Ben Folds: What Matters Most Tour
Paramount Theatre (Sun Aug 20)
The Chemical Brothers
WaMu Theater (Tues Apr 18)
Garbage with Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Metric
White River Amphitheatre (Fri June 2)
Ghost
White River Amphitheatre (Fri Aug 4)
Jason Aldean
White River Amphitheatre (Sat Sept 23)
JVKE: what tour feels like
Showbox SoDo (Fri Aug 4)
Leith Ross
Neumos (Fri May 19)
Overcoats
Neumos (Sat May 13)
On sale at noon
Rico Nasty
Neumos (Tues May 16)
Wolves in the Throne Room
Neumos (Sun Apr 30)
Yellowcard: Celebrating 20 Years of Ocean Avenue
WaMu Theater (Fri Aug 4)
COMEDY
Ashley Gavin
*second night added*
Neptune Theatre (May 12 & 14)
PODCASTS
Old Gods of Appalachia
Old Gods of Appalachia
Neptune Theatre (Thurs June 15)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Duran Duran: Future Past Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed May 31)
Panchiko
The Crocodile (Sun May 7)
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Skinny Puppy: Final Tour
Moved to the Paramount Theatre from the Neptune Theatre (Tues May 9)
PODCASTS
Bad Friends Podcast
Paramount Theatre (Rescheduled to Wed May 10 from Sat Feb 18)