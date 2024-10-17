Ticket Alert: Foster The People, Disturbed, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18
MUSIC
Alison Moyet
The Showbox (May 11, 2025)
Black Tiger Sex Machine Presents Church Dome
Tacoma Dome (Apr 4–5, 2025)
On sale at noon
Cymande
The Crocodile (Feb 22, 2025)
Dark Star Orchestra
The Showbox (Feb 13–14, 2025)
DENM
Neumos (Feb 27, 2025)
Disturbed: The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (May 5, 2025)
Five Iron Frenzy
Neumos (Jan 31, 2025)
Fontaines D.C.
Showbox SoDo (Apr 17, 2025)
Rescheduled from Sept 20, 2024
Foster The People
Paramount Theatre (Jan 25, 2025)
Glaive
The Crocodile (Jan 18, 2025)
The Hails + Never Ending Fall
Neumos (Mar 11, 2025)
On sale at 9 am
Hauser - The Rebel is Back
Paramount Theatre (June 5, 2025)
Jerry Cantrell: I Want Blood Tour
Moore Theatre (Mar 9, 2025)
An Evening with Jesse Welles
Neumos (Apr 2, 2025)
Jukebox the Ghost: 3 Albums, 3 Nights!
Neumos (Mar 20–22, 2025)
K.Flay
The Showbox (Feb 26, 2025)
KISW Live Night: A Nightmare Before Christmas
Showbox SoDo (Fri Dec 13)
Last Dinosaurs
Neptune Theatre (Mar 4, 2025)
Ninja Sex Party's Pure Elegance Tour
The Showbox (June 18, 2025)
Panda Bear
The Showbox (May 22, 2025)
Shook Twins & Glitterfox
Tractor Tavern (Jan 24, 2025)
Skegss
Neptune Theatre (Mar 3, 2025)
On sale at 9 am
Tamino
Moore Theatre (Apr 1, 2025)
Tank and The Bangas
Neumos (Jan 21, 2025)
Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats
Neptune Theatre (Feb 18, 2025)
Wallice
Neumos (Feb 16, 2025)
COMEDY
Ari Shaffir: The Farewell Tour
Moore Theatre (Apr 3, 2025)
Sam Morril: The Errors Tour
Moore Theatre (May 6, 2025)
NEW YEAR’S EVE
Artist Home's 11th Annual New Year's Eve Bash
Tractor Tavern (Tues Dec 31)
PODCASTS
You’re Wrong About and American Hysteria present A MASSIVE SEANCE
Moore Theatre (Wed Dec 11)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
flipturn
Showbox SoDo (Mar 11, 2025)
The Inaugural Law Rocks Seattle
The Crocodile (Thurs Nov 14)
The Long Winters
The Crocodile (Wed Nov 27)
Lou Deezi
The Crocodile (Jan 30, 2025)
The Polish Ambassador
The Crocodile (Fri Dec 27)
Reverend Horton Heat
El Corazón (Mar 1, 2025)
Rose City Band
The Crocodile (Feb 20, 2025)
Sango
Neumos (Fri Nov 22)
COMEDY
Danae Hays
Neptune Theatre (Jan 17, 2025)
SPORTS & RECREATION
March Madness: 2025 NCAA® Division I Men’s Basketball First + Second Rounds
Climate Pledge Arena (Mar 21 & 23, 2025)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Bishop Briggs
The Showbox (Mar 18, 2025)
On sale Fri Oct 25
Maribou State
Showbox SoDo (Apr 4, 2025)
On sale Fri Oct 25
GEEK & GAMING
Dimension 20 Live: 2025 Quangle Quest
Climate Pledge Arena (July 20, 2025)
Presale registration closes Sun Oct 20; on sale Tues Oct 22 at 10 am
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Gyedu-Blay Ambolley
Tractor Tavern (July 15, 2025)
Rescheduled from Aug 1, 2024
keshi: REQUIEM TOUR
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Nov 7)
Postponed, new date TBA
Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents: A Conversation with Ta-Nehisi Coates
Benaroya Hall (Feb 18, 2025)
Rescheduled from Oct 20
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Exhibition baseball team the Savannah Bananas are bringing "Banana Ball" to T-Mobile Park in September 2025. Fans are required to enter the ticket lottery by November 1; tickets will go on sale two months before the games.