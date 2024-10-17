EverOut The Stranger
Noisy Creek
Portland Mercury Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🎃 October Events
🍂 Fall Activities
👻 Halloween
🤑 Cheap & Easy
🏈 Where to Watch Football
👀 2024 at a Glance
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Foster The People, Disturbed, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Panda Bear and More Event Updates for October 17
by Audrey Vann and Shannon Lubetich
October 17, 2024
|
Like
Enter a Paradise State of Mind with Foster The People. (Foster the People via Facebook)
You better run, better run because Foster The People are coming for you on their Paradise State of Mind tour. Experimental pop prince Panda Bear is going on tour to support his first solo album in five years, Sinister Gift. Plus, Disturbed is coming to Seattle next spring to celebrate 25 years of their debut album The Sickness. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 18

MUSIC

Alison Moyet Remind List
The Showbox (May 11, 2025)

Black Tiger Sex Machine Presents Church Dome Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Apr 4–5, 2025)
On sale at noon

Cymande Remind List
The Crocodile (Feb 22, 2025)

Dark Star Orchestra Remind List
The Showbox (Feb 13–14, 2025)

DENM Remind List
Neumos (Feb 27, 2025)

Disturbed: The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (May 5, 2025)

Five Iron Frenzy Remind List
Neumos (Jan 31, 2025)

Fontaines D.C. Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Apr 17, 2025)
Rescheduled from Sept 20, 2024

Foster The People Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Jan 25, 2025)

Glaive Remind List
The Crocodile (Jan 18, 2025)

The Hails + Never Ending Fall Remind List
Neumos (Mar 11, 2025)
On sale at 9 am

Hauser - The Rebel is Back Remind List
Paramount Theatre (June 5, 2025)

Jerry Cantrell: I Want Blood Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mar 9, 2025)

An Evening with Jesse Welles Remind List
Neumos (Apr 2, 2025)

Jukebox the Ghost: 3 Albums, 3 Nights! Remind List
Neumos (Mar 20–22, 2025)

K.Flay Remind List
The Showbox (Feb 26, 2025)

KISW Live Night: A Nightmare Before Christmas Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Dec 13)

Last Dinosaurs Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 4, 2025)

Ninja Sex Party's Pure Elegance Tour Remind List
The Showbox (June 18, 2025)

Panda Bear Remind List
The Showbox (May 22, 2025)

Shook Twins & Glitterfox Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Jan 24, 2025)

Skegss Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 3, 2025)
On sale at 9 am

Tamino Remind List
Moore Theatre (Apr 1, 2025)

Tank and The Bangas Remind List
Neumos (Jan 21, 2025)

Uncle Acid and the Deadbeats Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 18, 2025)

Wallice Remind List
Neumos (Feb 16, 2025)

COMEDY

Ari Shaffir: The Farewell Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Apr 3, 2025)

Sam Morril: The Errors Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (May 6, 2025)

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Artist Home's 11th Annual New Year's Eve Bash Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Tues Dec 31)

PODCASTS

You’re Wrong About and American Hysteria present A MASSIVE SEANCE Remind List
Moore Theatre (Wed Dec 11)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

flipturn Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mar 11, 2025)

The Inaugural Law Rocks Seattle Remind List
The Crocodile (Thurs Nov 14)

The Long Winters Remind List
The Crocodile (Wed Nov 27)

Lou Deezi Remind List
The Crocodile (Jan 30, 2025)

The Polish Ambassador Remind List
The Crocodile (Fri Dec 27)

Reverend Horton Heat Remind List
El Corazón (Mar 1, 2025)

Rose City Band Remind List
The Crocodile (Feb 20, 2025)

Sango Remind List
Neumos (Fri Nov 22)

COMEDY

Danae Hays Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Jan 17, 2025)

SPORTS & RECREATION

March Madness: 2025 NCAA® Division I Men’s Basketball First + Second Rounds Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Mar 21 & 23, 2025)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Bishop Briggs Remind List
The Showbox (Mar 18, 2025)
On sale Fri Oct 25

Maribou State Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Apr 4, 2025)
On sale Fri Oct 25

GEEK & GAMING

Dimension 20 Live: 2025 Quangle Quest Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (July 20, 2025)
Presale registration closes Sun Oct 20; on sale Tues Oct 22 at 10 am

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Gyedu-Blay Ambolley Remind List
Tractor Tavern (July 15, 2025)
Rescheduled from Aug 1, 2024

keshi: REQUIEM TOUR Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Nov 7)
Postponed, new date TBA

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents: A Conversation with Ta-Nehisi Coates Remind List
Benaroya Hall (Feb 18,  2025)
Rescheduled from Oct 20

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Exhibition baseball team the Savannah Bananas Remind List are bringing “Banana Ball” to T-Mobile Park in September 2025. Fans are required to enter the ticket lottery by November 1; tickets will go on sale two months before the games.

You Might Also Like

Ticket Alert: Foster The People, Disturbed, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Panda Bear and More Event Updates for October 17
Where to Get Food & Drinks for Halloween 2024 in Seattle
Devil Cakes, Horror Cocktails, and More
The Top 52 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 14–20, 2024
Kehlani, Indigenous Peoples' Day Citywide Celebration, and More
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 11–13, 2024
Fresh Hop Fest, Howl-O-Ween Dog Parade, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: Sourdough, Waffle Sandwiches, and Krabby Patties
October 11, 2024 Edition
Ticket Alert: John Legend, Kylie Minogue, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Nikki Glaser and More Event Updates for October 10

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me