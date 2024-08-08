Ticket Alert: Fred Again.., Tinashe, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 9
MUSIC
An Evening with The Residency, Featuring Macklemore & Special Guests
Benaroya Hall (Fri Nov 22)
On sale at 11 am
Better Lovers
The Crocodile (Tues Nov 26)
Blood Incantation - Absolute ElseTour
Substation (Sat Nov 9)
Bright Eyes
Paramount Theatre (Jan 24, 2025)
David Shaw
The Crocodile (Wed Nov 20)
On sale at 7 am
Fiji Blue: The "Glide" Tour
Neumos (Tues Sept 3)
Fred again..
Climate Pledge Arena (Sept 18–19)
On sale at noon
Fruition - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Event
Tractor Tavern (Oct 18–19)
Hiss Golden Messenger Solo Plays "Bad Debt"
The Crocodile (Sat Oct 26)
John Craigie
Neptune Theatre (Nov 22–23)
Kamran & Hooman - The Evolution Tour
Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 22)
Lauren Sanderson – Girl From The Internet Tour
Neumos (Wed Nov 20)
Molchat Doma
Showbox SoDo (Feb 28, 2025)
Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: SUNAMI
El Corazón (Fri Oct 4)
On sale at 7 am
Peezy
The Crocodile (Mon Sept 16)
Robin Pecknold from Fleet Foxes
Town Hall Seattle (Sat Dec 7)
Suki Waterhouse with Bully
Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 1)
Terror Reid - Manifesto Tour
The Crocodile (Sun Oct 6)
On sale at 10:30 am
Tinashe - Match My Freak World Tour
Showbox SoDo (Mon Nov 18)
TR/ST
The Crocodile (Fri Nov 15)
Trivecta
The Showbox (Fri Nov 8)
COMEDY
Kumail Nanjiani: Doing This Again
Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 30)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Fulton Lee - The Groove With Me Tour
The Crocodile (Feb 28, 2025)
Katie Gavin
Neumos (Mon Nov 18)
Second show added
Ozomatli
The Crocodile (Sat Sept 21)
Scented Concert with Jónsi, Sin Fang, and Kjartan Holm
National Nordic Museum (Sat Nov 10)
Second night added
Shawn Mendes
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 24)
Ty Segall
Neptune Theatre (Feb 27, 2025)
Wisp
Neumos (Mon Oct 14)
COMEDY
Iliza Shlesinger
The Crocodile (Mon Aug 19)
FILM
Level 1 Freeski Film Tour
The Crocodile (Sun Sept 15)
MSP Welcomes: Calm Beneath Castles
Neptune Theatre (Tues Oct 15)
FOOD & DRINK
20th Annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival
Seattle Center (Oct 4–5)
READINGS & TALKS
Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson
Benaroya Hall (Mon Sept 9)
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Aerosmith: PEACE OUT The Farewell Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Nov 24)
Canceled
Homixide Gang
Neumos (Thurs Sept 26)
Rescheduled from The Showbox on Aug 5
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The 51st annual Seattle International Film Festival will hit SIFF cinemas and venues citywide May 15–25, 2025, spotlighting films from more than 80 countries.
Pike Place Market's hole-in-the-wall performance venue Rabbit Box is struggling to keep its doors open. You can help support by attending their fundraiser cocktail party or donating directly to their campaign.
James Robinson, who previously served as the artistic director of the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, has been named the new general and artistic director of Seattle Opera. He’ll replace Christina Scheppelmann and become the fifth person to lead the company in its 61-year history.