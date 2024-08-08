EverOut The Stranger
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Fred Again.., Tinashe, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, More Event Updates for August 8
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
August 8, 2024
|
Like
Fred again.. will bring his danceable beats stateside for the first time.
Vibey British producer and DJ Fred again.. will visit Climate Pledge during his Places We’ve Never Been tour. Is Seattle gonna match her freak? Nasty girl Tinashe will play her soon-to-be-released album, Quantum Baby, at Showbox SoDo this fall. Plus, a fundraiser for local youth music nonprofit The Residency will feature a headline performance from Macklemore. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

MUSIC

An Evening with The Residency, Featuring Macklemore & Special Guests Remind List
Benaroya Hall (Fri Nov 22)
On sale at 11 am

Better Lovers Remind List
The Crocodile (Tues Nov 26)

Blood Incantation - Absolute ElseTour Remind List
Substation (Sat Nov 9)

Bright Eyes Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Jan 24, 2025)

David Shaw Remind List
The Crocodile (Wed Nov 20)
On sale at 7 am

Fiji Blue: The "Glide" Tour Remind List
Neumos (Tues Sept 3)

Fred again.. Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sept 18–19)
On sale at noon

Fruition - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Event Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Oct 18–19)

Hiss Golden Messenger Solo Plays "Bad Debt" Remind List
The Crocodile (Sat Oct 26)

John Craigie Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Nov 22–23)

Kamran & Hooman - The Evolution Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 22)

Lauren Sanderson – Girl From The Internet Tour Remind List
Neumos (Wed Nov 20)

Molchat Doma Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Feb 28, 2025)

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: SUNAMI Remind List
El Corazón (Fri Oct 4)
On sale at 7 am

Peezy Remind List
The Crocodile (Mon Sept 16)

Robin Pecknold from Fleet Foxes Remind List
Town Hall Seattle (Sat Dec 7)

Suki Waterhouse with Bully Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 1)

Terror Reid - Manifesto Tour Remind List
The Crocodile (Sun Oct 6)
On sale at 10:30 am

Tinashe - Match My Freak World Tour Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mon Nov 18)

TR/ST Remind List
The Crocodile (Fri Nov 15)

​​Trivecta Remind List
The Showbox (Fri Nov 8)

COMEDY

Kumail Nanjiani: Doing This Again Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 30)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Fulton Lee - The Groove With Me Tour Remind List
The Crocodile (Feb 28, 2025)

Katie Gavin Remind List
Neumos (Mon Nov 18)
Second show added

Ozomatli Remind List
The Crocodile (Sat Sept 21)

Scented Concert with Jónsi, Sin Fang, and Kjartan Holm Remind List
National Nordic Museum (Sat Nov 10)
Second night added

Shawn Mendes Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 24)

Ty Segall Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 27, 2025)

Wisp Remind List
Neumos (Mon Oct 14)

COMEDY

Iliza Shlesinger Remind List
The Crocodile (Mon Aug 19)

FILM

Level 1 Freeski Film Tour Remind List
The Crocodile (Sun Sept 15)

MSP Welcomes: Calm Beneath Castles Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Oct 15)

FOOD & DRINK

20th Annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival Remind List
Seattle Center (Oct 4–5)

READINGS & TALKS

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson Remind List
Benaroya Hall (Mon Sept 9)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Aerosmith: PEACE OUT The Farewell Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Nov 24)
Canceled

Homixide Gang Remind List
Neumos (Thurs Sept 26)
Rescheduled from The Showbox on Aug 5

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The 51st annual Seattle International Film Festival Remind List will hit SIFF cinemas and venues citywide May 15–25, 2025, spotlighting films from more than 80 countries.

Pike Place Market’s hole-in-the-wall performance venue Rabbit Box List is struggling to keep its doors open. You can help support by attending their fundraiser cocktail party Remind List or donating directly to their campaign.

James Robinson, who previously served as the artistic director of the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, has been named the new general and artistic director of Seattle Opera. He’ll replace Christina Scheppelmann and become the fifth person to lead the company in its 61-year history.

