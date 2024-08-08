Ticket Alert: Fred Again.., Tinashe, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, More Event Updates for August 8

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 9

MUSIC

An Evening with The Residency, Featuring Macklemore & Special Guests

Benaroya Hall (Fri Nov 22)

On sale at 11 am

Better Lovers

The Crocodile (Tues Nov 26)

Blood Incantation - Absolute ElseTour

Substation (Sat Nov 9)

Bright Eyes

Paramount Theatre (Jan 24, 2025)

David Shaw

The Crocodile (Wed Nov 20)

On sale at 7 am

Fiji Blue: The "Glide" Tour

Neumos (Tues Sept 3)

Fred again..

Climate Pledge Arena (Sept 18–19)

On sale at noon

Fruition - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Event

Tractor Tavern (Oct 18–19)

Hiss Golden Messenger Solo Plays "Bad Debt"

The Crocodile (Sat Oct 26)

John Craigie

Neptune Theatre (Nov 22–23)

Kamran & Hooman - The Evolution Tour

Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 22)

Lauren Sanderson – Girl From The Internet Tour

Neumos (Wed Nov 20)

Molchat Doma

Showbox SoDo (Feb 28, 2025)

Monster Energy Outbreak Tour Presents: SUNAMI

El Corazón (Fri Oct 4)

On sale at 7 am

Peezy

The Crocodile (Mon Sept 16)

Robin Pecknold from Fleet Foxes

Town Hall Seattle (Sat Dec 7)

Suki Waterhouse with Bully

Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 1)

Terror Reid - Manifesto Tour

The Crocodile (Sun Oct 6)

On sale at 10:30 am

Tinashe - Match My Freak World Tour

Showbox SoDo (Mon Nov 18)

TR/ST

The Crocodile (Fri Nov 15)

​​Trivecta

The Showbox (Fri Nov 8)

COMEDY

Kumail Nanjiani: Doing This Again

Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 30)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Fulton Lee - The Groove With Me Tour

The Crocodile (Feb 28, 2025)

Katie Gavin

Neumos (Mon Nov 18)

Second show added

Ozomatli

The Crocodile (Sat Sept 21)

Scented Concert with Jónsi, Sin Fang, and Kjartan Holm

National Nordic Museum (Sat Nov 10)

Second night added

Shawn Mendes

Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 24)

Ty Segall

Neptune Theatre (Feb 27, 2025)

Wisp

Neumos (Mon Oct 14)

COMEDY

Iliza Shlesinger

The Crocodile (Mon Aug 19)

FILM

Level 1 Freeski Film Tour

The Crocodile (Sun Sept 15)

MSP Welcomes: Calm Beneath Castles

Neptune Theatre (Tues Oct 15)

FOOD & DRINK

20th Annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival

Seattle Center (Oct 4–5)

READINGS & TALKS

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson

Benaroya Hall (Mon Sept 9)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Aerosmith: PEACE OUT The Farewell Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Nov 24)

Canceled

Homixide Gang

Neumos (Thurs Sept 26)

Rescheduled from The Showbox on Aug 5

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The 51st annual Seattle International Film Festival will hit SIFF cinemas and venues citywide May 15–25, 2025, spotlighting films from more than 80 countries.

Pike Place Market’s hole-in-the-wall performance venue Rabbit Box is struggling to keep its doors open. You can help support by attending their fundraiser cocktail party or donating directly to their campaign.

James Robinson, who previously served as the artistic director of the Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, has been named the new general and artistic director of Seattle Opera. He’ll replace Christina Scheppelmann and become the fifth person to lead the company in its 61-year history.