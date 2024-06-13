Ticket Alert: G-Eazy, Omar Apollo, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 14
MUSIC
Andy Grammer - Greater Than: A One Man Show
Moore Theatre (Wed Oct 9)
ANOHNI and the Johnsons
Paramount Theatre (Mon Oct 7)
Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 Tour
Moore Theatre (Feb 25, 2025)
The Arcadian Wild
The Crocodile (Sat Aug 10)
The Bygones
The Crocodile (Sat Nov 16)
Dance With the Dead
Neumos (Fri Dec 13)
Daniel, Me Estás Matando
Neumos (Wed Sept 25)
On sale at 11 am
Dean Lewis
Showbox SoDo (May 6, 2025)
On sale at 9 am
DPR - The Dream Reborn World Tour 2024
WaMu Theater (Tues Sept 10)
FIDLAR
Neptune Theatre (Sat Sept 28)
G-Eazy
Showbox SoDo (Nov 26–27)
Gorgon City - Enter The REALM Seattle
Occidental Square (Fri July 26)
Home Free: Crazy(er) Life Tour
Moore Theatre (Wed Oct 16)
Ivy Lab: Infinite Falling Ground Part II
The Crocodile (Thurs Oct 10)
Jonah Marais: The Young & Optimistic Tour
Neumos (Sun Aug 25)
JPEGMAFIA
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Aug 15)
Judas Priest
Angel of the Winds Arena (Wed Oct 9)
Juvenile & The 400 Degreez Band
The Crocodile (Mon Sept 23)
Kikuo - Kikuoland Go-Round
Neptune Theatre (Tues Sept 10)
lovelytheband & Mod Sun: Here’s Your Flowers Tour
Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 2)
The Maldives (Reunion) Weekend - Tractor 30th Anniversary Shows
Tractor Tavern (Sept 20-21)
Matteo Bocelli - A Night with Matteo
Moore Theatre (Sun Dec 15)
Mdou Moctar
The Crocodile (Tues Oct 22)
MisterWives
The Showbox (Mon Oct 21)
Mk.gee
Showbox SoDo (Tues Sept 3)
Myles Kennedy - The Art Of Letting Go Tour
Neptune Theatre (Feb 20, 2025)
Odie Leigh
The Crocodile (Fri Dec 13)
Omar Apollo - God Said No Tour
WaMu Theater (Tues Oct 1)
Palaye Royale
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Sept 19)
Richard Thompson: Ship To Shore Tour 2024
The Showbox (Sun Nov 3)
Riovaz - God is a DJ Tour
The Showbox (Wed Oct 9)
Saint Levant
The Showbox (Sun Oct 6)
Santa Fe Klan - Blanco y Negro US Tour
White River Amphitheatre (Sun Sept 1)
Shane Smith & The Saints
The Showbox (Sun Sept 29)
Ski Mask The Slump God - 11th Dimension Tour
Paramount Theatre (Mon Aug 12)
The Slackers, Los Yesterdays
The Crocodile (Thurs Dec 5)
Spafford
The Crocodile (Sun Nov 10)
Spirit of the Beehive
The Crocodile (Thurs Oct 3)
An Evening with Sturgill Simpson - Why Not? Tour
Gorge Amphitheatre (Fri Sept 20)
Thievery Corporation
The Showbox (Mon Dec 16)
TOKiMONSTA
The Showbox (Thurs Nov 21)
Travis
The Showbox (Feb 2, 2025)
Valley - Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden Tour
The Showbox (Tues Oct 22)
Wave to Earth
Showbox SoDo (Tues Sept 17)
Yuridia
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Dec 5)
Zedd
WaMu Theater (Oct 4-5)
COMEDY
John Early: The Album Tour
The Showbox (Tues Sept 10)
Sarah Silverman: Postmortem
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Dec 26)
Zoltan Kaszas: Sleep When I'm Dead Tour
Neptune Theatre (Apr 19, 2025)
PERFORMANCE
Eric Idle: Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, Live!
Moore Theatre (Tues Sept 10)
PODCASTS
Giggly Squad Live: Club Giggly
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 31)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Bastardane, OTTTO
The Crocodile (Sat Aug 31)
Blanke - Earth To The Stars: Emergence Tour
The Showbox (Sat Sept 28)
Chase & Status
Showbox SoDo (Fri Aug 2)
Second date added
Perry Porter
Neumos (Thurs Aug 1)
Sabaidee Fest x Baramey presents VannDa and Vanthan
Showbox SoDo (Sat June 29)
PERFORMANCE
Bailadores de Bronce
Moore Theatre (Fri Oct 25)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
PERFORMANCE
Peter Pan
Paramount Theatre (Aug 21-25)
On sale Tues June 18
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The music lineup for Marymoor Park’s local food and sustainable living celebration CHOMP! Remind Like List has dropped; the bill includes Deep Sea Diver, Broken Social Scene, Ural Thomas & the Pain, Marmalade, Amelia Day, Johnny Bregar, and DJ Marco Collins.
STG has revealed the 2024/25 program for their Performing Arts Series Remind Like List with highlights like classical hip-hop duo Black Violin, PNW easy listening ensemble Pink Martini, and taiko troupe Yamato Drummers of Japan.
Seattle Arts & Lectures has announced its 2024-25 season Remind Like List of talks with celebrated creatives, including Malcolm Gladwell Remind Like List , Maggie Smith Remind Like List , Natasha Lyonne Remind Like List , Danez Smith Remind Like List , and many others.