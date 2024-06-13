EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🏳️‍🌈 Pride Month
🍺 Father's Day
✊🏾 Juneteenth
☀️ June Events
🤑 Cheap & Easy
🍔 Burger Week
👀 2024 at a Glance
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: G-Eazy, Omar Apollo, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Sturgill Simpson and More Event Updates for June 13
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
June 13, 2024
|
Like
G-Eazy will welcome you to the freak show this November.
Top 40 rapper G-Eazy will stop by Seattle this fall to support his forthcoming album, Freak Show. Rising alt-R&B star Omar Apollo has announced his God Said No tour. Plus, reigning king of outlaw country Sturgill Simpson is coming to Gorge this September on his Why Not? tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 14

MUSIC

Andy Grammer - Greater Than: A One Man Show Remind List
Moore Theatre (Wed Oct 9)

ANOHNI and the Johnsons Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Mon Oct 7)

Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Feb 25, 2025)

The Arcadian Wild Remind List
The Crocodile (Sat Aug 10)

The Bygones Remind List
The Crocodile (Sat Nov 16)

Dance With the Dead Remind List
Neumos (Fri Dec 13)

Daniel, Me Estás Matando Remind List
Neumos (Wed Sept 25)
On sale at 11 am

Dean Lewis Remind List
Showbox SoDo (May 6, 2025)
On sale at 9 am

DPR - The Dream Reborn World Tour 2024 Remind List
WaMu Theater (Tues Sept 10)

FIDLAR Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Sept 28)

G-Eazy Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Nov 26–27)

Gorgon City - Enter The REALM Seattle Remind List
Occidental Square (Fri July 26)

Home Free: Crazy(er) Life Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Wed Oct 16)

Ivy Lab: Infinite Falling Ground Part II Remind List
The Crocodile (Thurs Oct 10)

Jonah Marais: The Young & Optimistic Tour Remind List
Neumos (Sun Aug 25)

JPEGMAFIA Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Aug 15)

Judas Priest Remind List
Angel of the Winds Arena (Wed Oct 9)

Juvenile & The 400 Degreez Band Remind List
The Crocodile (Mon Sept 23)

Kikuo - Kikuoland Go-Round Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Sept 10)

lovelytheband & Mod Sun: Here’s Your Flowers Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 2)

The Maldives (Reunion) Weekend - Tractor 30th Anniversary Shows Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Sept 20-21)

Matteo Bocelli - A Night with Matteo Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun Dec 15)

Mdou Moctar Remind List
The Crocodile (Tues Oct 22)

MisterWives Remind List
The Showbox (Mon Oct 21)

Mk.gee Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Tues Sept 3)

Myles Kennedy - The Art Of Letting Go Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 20, 2025)

Odie Leigh Remind List
The Crocodile (Fri Dec 13)

Omar Apollo - God Said No Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Tues Oct 1)

Palaye Royale Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Sept 19)

Richard Thompson: Ship To Shore Tour 2024 Remind List
The Showbox (Sun Nov 3)

Riovaz - God is a DJ Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Wed Oct 9)

Saint Levant Remind List
The Showbox (Sun Oct 6)

Santa Fe Klan - Blanco y Negro US Tour Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Sun Sept 1)

Shane Smith & The Saints Remind List
The Showbox (Sun Sept 29)

Ski Mask The Slump God - 11th Dimension Tour Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Mon Aug 12)

The Slackers, Los Yesterdays Remind List
The Crocodile (Thurs Dec 5)

Spafford Remind List
The Crocodile (Sun Nov 10)

Spirit of the Beehive Remind List
The Crocodile (Thurs Oct 3)

An Evening with Sturgill Simpson - Why Not? Tour Remind List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Fri Sept 20)

Thievery Corporation Remind List
The Showbox (Mon Dec 16)

TOKiMONSTA Remind List
The Showbox (Thurs Nov 21)

Travis Remind List
The Showbox (Feb 2, 2025)

Valley - Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Tues Oct 22)

Wave to Earth Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Tues Sept 17)

Yuridia Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Dec 5)

Zedd Remind List
WaMu Theater (Oct 4-5)

COMEDY

John Early: The Album Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Tues Sept 10)

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Dec 26)

Zoltan Kaszas: Sleep When I'm Dead Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 19, 2025)

PERFORMANCE

Eric Idle: Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, Live! Remind List
Moore Theatre (Tues Sept 10)

PODCASTS

Giggly Squad Live: Club Giggly Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 31)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Bastardane, OTTTO Remind List
The Crocodile (Sat Aug 31)

Blanke - Earth To The Stars: Emergence Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Sat Sept 28)

Chase & Status Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Aug 2)
Second date added

Perry Porter Remind List
Neumos (Thurs Aug 1)

Sabaidee Fest x Baramey presents VannDa and Vanthan Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sat June 29)

PERFORMANCE

Bailadores de Bronce Remind List
Moore Theatre (Fri Oct 25)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

PERFORMANCE

Peter Pan Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Aug 21-25)
On sale Tues June 18

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The music lineup for Marymoor Park’s local food and sustainable living celebration CHOMP! Remind List has dropped; the bill includes Deep Sea Diver, Broken Social Scene, Ural Thomas & the Pain, Marmalade, Amelia Day, Johnny Bregar, and DJ Marco Collins. 

STG has revealed the 2024/25 program for their Performing Arts Series Remind List with highlights like classical hip-hop duo Black Violin, PNW easy listening ensemble Pink Martini, and taiko troupe Yamato Drummers of Japan.

Seattle Arts & Lectures has announced its 2024-25 season Remind List of talks with celebrated creatives, including Malcolm Gladwell Remind List , Maggie Smith Remind List , Natasha Lyonne Remind List , Danez Smith Remind List , and many others.

You Might Also Like

Ticket Alert: G-Eazy, Omar Apollo, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Sturgill Simpson and More Event Updates for June 13
Where to Celebrate Father's Day 2024 in Seattle
Beer, Bratwurst, and More
The Top 36 Events in Seattle This Week: June 10–16, 2024
Cavetown/Mother Mother, The Stranger's Burger Week, and More
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: June 7–9, 2024
Seattle Dragon Boat Festival, Indigenous People Festival, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: Jollibee, Pierogi, and Japanese-American Comfort Food
June 7, 2024 Edition
Ticket Alert: Cyndi Lauper, Gracie Abrams, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Bob the Drag Queen and More Event Updates for June 6

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me