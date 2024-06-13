Ticket Alert: G-Eazy, Omar Apollo, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Sturgill Simpson and More Event Updates for June 13

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 14

MUSIC

Andy Grammer - Greater Than: A One Man Show

Moore Theatre (Wed Oct 9)

ANOHNI and the Johnsons

Paramount Theatre (Mon Oct 7)

Apocalyptica Plays Metallica Vol. 2 Tour

Moore Theatre (Feb 25, 2025)

The Arcadian Wild

The Crocodile (Sat Aug 10)

The Bygones

The Crocodile (Sat Nov 16)

Dance With the Dead

Neumos (Fri Dec 13)

Daniel, Me Estás Matando

Neumos (Wed Sept 25)

On sale at 11 am

Dean Lewis

Showbox SoDo (May 6, 2025)

On sale at 9 am

DPR - The Dream Reborn World Tour 2024

WaMu Theater (Tues Sept 10)

FIDLAR

Neptune Theatre (Sat Sept 28)

G-Eazy

Showbox SoDo (Nov 26–27)

Gorgon City - Enter The REALM Seattle

Occidental Square (Fri July 26)

Home Free: Crazy(er) Life Tour

Moore Theatre (Wed Oct 16)

Ivy Lab: Infinite Falling Ground Part II

The Crocodile (Thurs Oct 10)

Jonah Marais: The Young & Optimistic Tour

Neumos (Sun Aug 25)

JPEGMAFIA

Showbox SoDo (Thurs Aug 15)

Judas Priest

Angel of the Winds Arena (Wed Oct 9)

Juvenile & The 400 Degreez Band

The Crocodile (Mon Sept 23)

Kikuo - Kikuoland Go-Round

Neptune Theatre (Tues Sept 10)

lovelytheband & Mod Sun: Here’s Your Flowers Tour

Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 2)

The Maldives (Reunion) Weekend - Tractor 30th Anniversary Shows

Tractor Tavern (Sept 20-21)

Matteo Bocelli - A Night with Matteo

Moore Theatre (Sun Dec 15)

Mdou Moctar

The Crocodile (Tues Oct 22)

MisterWives

The Showbox (Mon Oct 21)

Mk.gee

Showbox SoDo (Tues Sept 3)

Myles Kennedy - The Art Of Letting Go Tour

Neptune Theatre (Feb 20, 2025)

Odie Leigh

The Crocodile (Fri Dec 13)

Omar Apollo - God Said No Tour

WaMu Theater (Tues Oct 1)

Palaye Royale

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Sept 19)

Richard Thompson: Ship To Shore Tour 2024

The Showbox (Sun Nov 3)

Riovaz - God is a DJ Tour

The Showbox (Wed Oct 9)

Saint Levant

The Showbox (Sun Oct 6)

Santa Fe Klan - Blanco y Negro US Tour

White River Amphitheatre (Sun Sept 1)

Shane Smith & The Saints

The Showbox (Sun Sept 29)

Ski Mask The Slump God - 11th Dimension Tour

Paramount Theatre (Mon Aug 12)

The Slackers, Los Yesterdays

The Crocodile (Thurs Dec 5)

Spafford

The Crocodile (Sun Nov 10)

Spirit of the Beehive

The Crocodile (Thurs Oct 3)

An Evening with Sturgill Simpson - Why Not? Tour

Gorge Amphitheatre (Fri Sept 20)

Thievery Corporation

The Showbox (Mon Dec 16)

TOKiMONSTA

The Showbox (Thurs Nov 21)

Travis

The Showbox (Feb 2, 2025)

Valley - Water the Flowers, Pray for a Garden Tour

The Showbox (Tues Oct 22)

Wave to Earth

Showbox SoDo (Tues Sept 17)

Yuridia

Paramount Theatre (Thurs Dec 5)

Zedd

WaMu Theater (Oct 4-5)

COMEDY

John Early: The Album Tour

The Showbox (Tues Sept 10)

Sarah Silverman: Postmortem

Paramount Theatre (Thurs Dec 26)

Zoltan Kaszas: Sleep When I'm Dead Tour

Neptune Theatre (Apr 19, 2025)

PERFORMANCE

Eric Idle: Always Look on the Bright Side of Life, Live!

Moore Theatre (Tues Sept 10)

PODCASTS

Giggly Squad Live: Club Giggly

Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 31)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Bastardane, OTTTO

The Crocodile (Sat Aug 31)

Blanke - Earth To The Stars: Emergence Tour

The Showbox (Sat Sept 28)

Chase & Status

Showbox SoDo (Fri Aug 2)

Second date added

Perry Porter

Neumos (Thurs Aug 1)

Sabaidee Fest x Baramey presents VannDa and Vanthan

Showbox SoDo (Sat June 29)

PERFORMANCE

Bailadores de Bronce

Moore Theatre (Fri Oct 25)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

PERFORMANCE

Peter Pan

Paramount Theatre (Aug 21-25)

On sale Tues June 18

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The music lineup for Marymoor Park’s local food and sustainable living celebration CHOMP! has dropped; the bill includes Deep Sea Diver, Broken Social Scene, Ural Thomas & the Pain, Marmalade, Amelia Day, Johnny Bregar, and DJ Marco Collins.

STG has revealed the 2024/25 program for their Performing Arts Series with highlights like classical hip-hop duo Black Violin, PNW easy listening ensemble Pink Martini, and taiko troupe Yamato Drummers of Japan.

Seattle Arts & Lectures has announced its 2024-25 season of talks with celebrated creatives, including Malcolm Gladwell , Maggie Smith , Natasha Lyonne , Danez Smith , and many others.