Ticket Alert: John Legend, Kylie Minogue, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11
MUSIC
A R I Z O N A
Showbox SoDo (Feb 24, 2025)
Caravan Palace
Showbox SoDo (Mar 28, 2025)
On sale at 7 am
Eric Bellinger
The Showbox (Jan 31, 2025)
Hiromi's Sonicwonder
Moore Theatre (Apr 13, 2025)
Jesus Piece
Neumos (Wed Dec 11)
Kylie Minogue - Tension Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Apr 25, 2025)
Megan Moroney
WaMu Theater (Sept 26, 2025)
Morgan Wade: The Obsessed Tour
Moore Theatre (Feb 15, 2025)
Samantha Fish - Shake Em' on Down Tour
The Crocodile (Wed Dec 11)
Thomas Rhett: Better In Boots Tour 2025
White River Amphitheatre (Sept 25, 2025)
Timecop1983
Neumos (Mar 17, 2025)
COMEDY
Nikki Glaser: Alive And Unwell Tour
Emerald Queen Casino (Feb 13, 2025)
Tom Green: Home to the Country Tour
Neptune Theatre (May 4, 2025)
PERFORMANCE
Dancing with the Stars: Live!
Paramount Theatre (Mar 19, 2025)
PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite"
Tacoma Dome (Mar 18–19, 2025)
READINGS & TALKS
Alton Brown Live: Last Bite
Paramount Theatre (Mar 29, 2025)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
AJJ
Triple Door (Mon Dec 30)
Excision Presents: The Thunderdome
Tacoma Dome (Feb 7–9)
Jersey
Neumos (Jan 17, 2025)
John Legend - A John Legend Christmas
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Dec 8)
Nile + Six Feet Under
El Corazón (Feb 11, 2025)
Northwest Terror Fest
Neumos (May 8, 2025)
SMooCH
The Showbox (Sat Dec 14)
COMEDY
Jeff Dunham: Artificial Intelligence Tour
Tacoma Dome (Apr 24, 2024)
PERFORMANCE
Hamilton
Paramount Theatre (Feb 4–Mar 2, 2025)
SPORTS & RECREATION
Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship
Lumen Field (Mar 29, 2025)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Disturbed: The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (May 5, 2025)
On sale Fri Oct 18
Foster The People
Paramount Theatre (Jan 25, 2025)
On sale Fri Oct 18
EVENT UPDATES
PERFORMANCE
Twelfth Night
ACT - A Contemporary Theatre (June 7–22, 2025)
Replacing An Enemy of the People, which has been postponed to a future season
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
A new family-friendly Americana and roots music festival, Madrona Music Festival, will have its inaugural event on the Key Peninsula this month. Headliners include Dean Johnson, Alessandra Rose, and Eli West. Tickets are free and available now.