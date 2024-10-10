EverOut The Stranger
Event News

Ticket Alert: John Legend, Kylie Minogue, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Nikki Glaser and More Event Updates for October 10
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, and Shannon Lubetich
October 10, 2024
|
Like
EGOT winner John Legend will get audiences in the Christmas spirit this December.
R&B crooner John Legend is coming to town this December to serve holiday cheer, Christmas carols, and special stories. Potty-mouthed blonde and legendary roaster Nikki Glaser will serve up something crass on her Alive And Unwell tour. Plus, don’t forget to grab tickets for Australian national treasure Kylie Minogue as she promotes her Tension album and its upcoming sequel, Tension II. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

MUSIC

A R I Z O N A Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Feb 24, 2025)

Caravan Palace Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mar 28, 2025)
On sale at 7 am

Eric Bellinger Remind List
The Showbox (Jan 31, 2025)

Hiromi's Sonicwonder Remind List
Moore Theatre (Apr 13, 2025)

Jesus Piece Remind List
Neumos (Wed Dec 11)

Kylie Minogue - Tension Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Apr 25, 2025)

Megan Moroney Remind List
WaMu Theater (Sept 26, 2025)

Morgan Wade: The Obsessed Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Feb 15, 2025)

Samantha Fish - Shake Em' on Down Tour Remind List
The Crocodile (Wed Dec 11)

Thomas Rhett: Better In Boots Tour 2025 Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Sept 25, 2025)

Timecop1983 Remind List
Neumos (Mar 17, 2025)

COMEDY

Nikki Glaser: Alive And Unwell Tour Remind List
Emerald Queen Casino (Feb 13, 2025)

Tom Green: Home to the Country Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (May 4, 2025)

PERFORMANCE

Dancing with the Stars: Live! Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Mar 19, 2025)

PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Mar 18–19, 2025)

READINGS & TALKS

Alton Brown Live: Last Bite Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Mar 29, 2025)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

AJJ Remind List
Triple Door (Mon Dec 30)

Excision Presents: The Thunderdome Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Feb 7–9)

Jersey Remind List
Neumos (Jan 17, 2025)

John Legend - A John Legend Christmas Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Dec 8)

Nile + Six Feet Under Remind List
El Corazón (Feb 11, 2025)

Northwest Terror Fest Remind List
Neumos (May 8, 2025)

SMooCH Remind List
The Showbox (Sat Dec 14)

COMEDY

Jeff Dunham: Artificial Intelligence Tour Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Apr 24, 2024)

PERFORMANCE

Hamilton Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Feb 4–Mar 2, 2025)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship Remind List
Lumen Field (Mar 29, 2025)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Disturbed: The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (May 5, 2025)
On sale Fri Oct 18

Foster The People Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Jan 25, 2025)
On sale Fri Oct 18

EVENT UPDATES

PERFORMANCE

Twelfth Night Remind List
ACT - A Contemporary Theatre (June 7–22, 2025)
Replacing An Enemy of the People, which has been postponed to a future season

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

A new family-friendly Americana and roots music festival, Madrona Music Festival Remind List , will have its inaugural event on the Key Peninsula this month. Headliners include Dean Johnson, Alessandra Rose, and Eli West. Tickets are free and available now.

