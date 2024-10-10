Ticket Alert: John Legend, Kylie Minogue, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Nikki Glaser and More Event Updates for October 10

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11

MUSIC

A R I Z O N A

Showbox SoDo (Feb 24, 2025)

Caravan Palace

Showbox SoDo (Mar 28, 2025)

On sale at 7 am

Eric Bellinger

The Showbox (Jan 31, 2025)

Hiromi's Sonicwonder

Moore Theatre (Apr 13, 2025)

Jesus Piece

Neumos (Wed Dec 11)

Kylie Minogue - Tension Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Apr 25, 2025)

Megan Moroney

WaMu Theater (Sept 26, 2025)

Morgan Wade: The Obsessed Tour

Moore Theatre (Feb 15, 2025)

Samantha Fish - Shake Em' on Down Tour

The Crocodile (Wed Dec 11)

Thomas Rhett: Better In Boots Tour 2025

White River Amphitheatre (Sept 25, 2025)

Timecop1983

Neumos (Mar 17, 2025)

COMEDY

Nikki Glaser: Alive And Unwell Tour

Emerald Queen Casino (Feb 13, 2025)

Tom Green: Home to the Country Tour

Neptune Theatre (May 4, 2025)

PERFORMANCE

Dancing with the Stars: Live!

Paramount Theatre (Mar 19, 2025)

PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite"

Tacoma Dome (Mar 18–19, 2025)

READINGS & TALKS

Alton Brown Live: Last Bite

Paramount Theatre (Mar 29, 2025)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

AJJ

Triple Door (Mon Dec 30)

Excision Presents: The Thunderdome

Tacoma Dome (Feb 7–9)

Jersey

Neumos (Jan 17, 2025)

John Legend - A John Legend Christmas

Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Dec 8)

Nile + Six Feet Under

El Corazón (Feb 11, 2025)

Northwest Terror Fest

Neumos (May 8, 2025)

SMooCH

The Showbox (Sat Dec 14)

COMEDY

Jeff Dunham: Artificial Intelligence Tour

Tacoma Dome (Apr 24, 2024)

PERFORMANCE

Hamilton

Paramount Theatre (Feb 4–Mar 2, 2025)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Lumen Field (Mar 29, 2025)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Disturbed: The Sickness 25th Anniversary Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (May 5, 2025)

On sale Fri Oct 18

Foster The People

Paramount Theatre (Jan 25, 2025)

On sale Fri Oct 18

EVENT UPDATES

PERFORMANCE

Twelfth Night

ACT - A Contemporary Theatre (June 7–22, 2025)

Replacing An Enemy of the People, which has been postponed to a future season

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

A new family-friendly Americana and roots music festival, Madrona Music Festival , will have its inaugural event on the Key Peninsula this month. Headliners include Dean Johnson, Alessandra Rose, and Eli West. Tickets are free and available now.