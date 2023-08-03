Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 4
MUSIC
Hot Mulligan
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Dec 8)
On sale at 9 am
Jonas Brothers: Five Albums. One Night.
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Nov 10)
Joy Oladokun
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Wed Nov 15)
Stephen Marley
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Sept 14)
Tim McGraw: Standing Room Only Tour
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Mar 29, 2024)
Tobi Lou
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Fri Oct 20)
Yumi Zouma
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Thurs Oct 12)
COMEDY
Bert Kreischer: Tops Off World Tour
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Oct 20)
John Oliver
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (Sat Sept 9)
Josh Thomas
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Mon Nov 20)
PERFORMANCE
DANCE This
Remind
Like
List
Moore Theatre (July 12, 2024)
Elf in Concert
Remind
Like
List
McCaw Hall (Fri Dec 29)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Bad Religion
Remind
Like
List
Temple Theater (Wed Oct 4)
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince™ in Concert with the Seattle Symphony
Remind
Like
List
Benaroya Hall (Nov 3-5)
FILM
Matchstick Productions: The Land Of The Giants
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Oct 16)
FOOD & DRINK
19th Annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival
Remind
Like
List
Seattle Center (Sept 29-20)
GAMING
Jirard The Completionist + Caddicarus Live!
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Fri Sept 1)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
The Rose: Dawn to Dusk World Tour
Remind
Like
List
WaMu Theater (Sun Oct 8)
On sale Mon Aug 7
PERFORMANCE
Hadestown
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (Oct 31-Nov 5)
On sale Tues Aug 8
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Football season starts next week! It's not too late to get tickets for the first Seahawks preseason game Remind Like List against the Vikings at Lumen Field on Thursday. Looking for a place to grab a beer and watch games on the big screen? Check out our list of where to watch football around town. If you just can’t wait to get back into the football spirit, the Seahawks Football Fest Remind Like List is happening tomorrow at Lumen Field with a mock game, player autographs, food trucks, and more.
Museum of Museums Like List , a contemporary art museum that was founded in 2020 and quickly became a beloved Seattle institution with unusual, forward-thinking art shows, will close on September 1. In the museum’s newsletter, owner Greg Lundgren cited worsening plumbing issues as the reason for the closure.
Seattle Tattoo Expo Remind Like List has announced its entertainment lineup, which includes burlesque performances by local faves Ruby Mimosa and Faggedy Randy, plus live tunes from La Fonda, Future Tense, and Deejay Hershe. Attendees can also participate in BurlesKaraoke and sing alongside award-winning burlesque performers. Just interested in tattoo art? Peep the full list of the expo’s 250+ inkers here.
The University of Washington’s 2023/24 Public Lecture Series Remind Like List has been announced, with visiting thinkers including artist Paul Chan Remind Like List , Google user research scientist Arathi Sethumadhavan Remind Like List , disabled activist Alice Wong Remind Like List , culinary historian Michael Twitty Remind Like List , and comedian/LGBTQ+ activist Margaret Cho Remind Like List , among many others. All lectures are free, and registration opens September 13.
Northwest Film Forum’s 26th annual Local Sightings Film Festival Remind Like List , scheduled for September 15-24, has announced its opening and closing film features, including local legend Fantasy A’s Fantasy Gets a Mattress and She Marches in Chinatown, Wok Hei, and xīn nī 廖芯妮, a series of three “powerhouse short films from the Chinese diaspora.”
Icelandic artist and Sigur Rós lead singer Jónsi will continue his collaboration with the National Nordic Museum (his exhibition there, Jónsi: FLÓÐ (Flood) Remind Like List , closes on August 6) with a new “scent and sound sculpture” called Iridian light vs loom evil. The piece is a “two-channel sound installation” and contains bismuth, which “alludes to…[Jónsi’s] experience of coming out.” We’re intrigued! The work will be on view starting this August and will be viewable through October 29.