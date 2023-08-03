Ticket Alert: Jonas Brothers, John Oliver, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

MUSIC

Hot Mulligan

Showbox SoDo (Fri Dec 8)

On sale at 9 am

Jonas Brothers: Five Albums. One Night.

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Nov 10)

Joy Oladokun

The Showbox (Wed Nov 15)

Stephen Marley

The Showbox (Sept 14)

Tim McGraw: Standing Room Only Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Mar 29, 2024)

Tobi Lou

The Showbox (Fri Oct 20)

Yumi Zouma

The Crocodile (Thurs Oct 12)

COMEDY

Bert Kreischer: Tops Off World Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Oct 20)

John Oliver

Paramount Theatre (Sat Sept 9)

Josh Thomas

The Showbox (Mon Nov 20)

PERFORMANCE

DANCE This

Moore Theatre (July 12, 2024)

Elf in Concert

McCaw Hall (Fri Dec 29)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Bad Religion

Temple Theater (Wed Oct 4)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince™ in Concert with the Seattle Symphony

Benaroya Hall (Nov 3-5)

FILM

Matchstick Productions: The Land Of The Giants

Neptune Theatre (Mon Oct 16)

FOOD & DRINK

19th Annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival

Seattle Center (Sept 29-20)

GAMING

Jirard The Completionist + Caddicarus Live!

The Crocodile (Fri Sept 1)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

The Rose: Dawn to Dusk World Tour

WaMu Theater (Sun Oct 8)

On sale Mon Aug 7

PERFORMANCE

Hadestown

Paramount Theatre (Oct 31-Nov 5)

On sale Tues Aug 8

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Football season starts next week! It's not too late to get tickets for the first Seahawks preseason game against the Vikings at Lumen Field on Thursday. Looking for a place to grab a beer and watch games on the big screen? Check out our list of where to watch football around town. If you just can’t wait to get back into the football spirit, the Seahawks Football Fest is happening tomorrow at Lumen Field with a mock game, player autographs, food trucks, and more.

Museum of Museums , a contemporary art museum that was founded in 2020 and quickly became a beloved Seattle institution with unusual, forward-thinking art shows, will close on September 1. In the museum’s newsletter, owner Greg Lundgren cited worsening plumbing issues as the reason for the closure.

Seattle Tattoo Expo has announced its entertainment lineup, which includes burlesque performances by local faves Ruby Mimosa and Faggedy Randy, plus live tunes from La Fonda, Future Tense, and Deejay Hershe. Attendees can also participate in BurlesKaraoke and sing alongside award-winning burlesque performers. Just interested in tattoo art? Peep the full list of the expo’s 250+ inkers here.

The University of Washington’s 2023/24 Public Lecture Series has been announced, with visiting thinkers including artist Paul Chan , Google user research scientist Arathi Sethumadhavan , disabled activist Alice Wong , culinary historian Michael Twitty , and comedian/LGBTQ+ activist Margaret Cho , among many others. All lectures are free, and registration opens September 13.

Northwest Film Forum’s 26th annual Local Sightings Film Festival , scheduled for September 15-24, has announced its opening and closing film features, including local legend Fantasy A’s Fantasy Gets a Mattress and She Marches in Chinatown, Wok Hei, and xīn nī 廖芯妮, a series of three “powerhouse short films from the Chinese diaspora.”

Icelandic artist and Sigur Rós lead singer Jónsi will continue his collaboration with the National Nordic Museum (his exhibition there, Jónsi: FLÓÐ (Flood) , closes on August 6) with a new “scent and sound sculpture” called Iridian light vs loom evil. The piece is a “two-channel sound installation” and contains bismuth, which “alludes to…[Jónsi’s] experience of coming out.” We’re intrigued! The work will be on view starting this August and will be viewable through October 29.