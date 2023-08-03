EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
⚽️ World Cup
⛱ Summer
👀 2023 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Jonas Brothers, John Oliver, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Bert Kreischer and More Event Updates for August 3
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
August 3, 2023
|
Like
The Jonas Brothers are taking a leaf out of T-Swift's book for an Eras-esque tour titled "Five Albums. One Night." (Jonas Brothers via Facebook)
The Jonas Brothers will hop off the walls of your teenage bedroom for their Five Albums One Night tour. Well-read Englishman John Oliver will deliver more liberal wit on his Seattle tour stop, and topless wonder Bert “The Machine” Kreischer will bring us something burning. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use. 


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 4

MUSIC

Hot Mulligan Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Dec 8)
On sale at 9 am

Jonas Brothers: Five Albums. One Night. Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Nov 10)

Joy Oladokun Remind List
The Showbox (Wed Nov 15)

Stephen Marley Remind List
The Showbox (Sept 14)

Tim McGraw: Standing Room Only Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Mar 29, 2024)

Tobi Lou Remind List
The Showbox (Fri Oct 20)

Yumi Zouma Remind List
The Crocodile (Thurs Oct 12)

COMEDY

Bert Kreischer: Tops Off World Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Oct 20)

John Oliver Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Sat Sept 9)

Josh Thomas Remind List
The Showbox (Mon Nov 20)

PERFORMANCE

DANCE This Remind List
Moore Theatre (July 12, 2024)

Elf in Concert Remind List
McCaw Hall (Fri Dec 29)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Bad Religion Remind List
Temple Theater (Wed Oct 4)

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince™ in Concert with the Seattle Symphony Remind List
Benaroya Hall (Nov 3-5)

FILM

Matchstick Productions: The Land Of The Giants Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Oct 16) 

FOOD & DRINK

19th Annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival Remind List
Seattle Center (Sept 29-20)

GAMING

Jirard The Completionist + Caddicarus Live! Remind List
The Crocodile (Fri Sept 1)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

The Rose: Dawn to Dusk World Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Sun Oct 8)
On sale Mon Aug 7

PERFORMANCE

Hadestown Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Oct 31-Nov 5)
On sale Tues Aug 8

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Football season starts next week! It's not too late to get tickets for the first Seahawks preseason game Remind List against the Vikings at Lumen Field on Thursday. Looking for a place to grab a beer and watch games on the big screen? Check out our list of where to watch football around town. If you just can’t wait to get back into the football spirit, the Seahawks Football Fest Remind List is happening tomorrow at Lumen Field with a mock game, player autographs, food trucks, and more.

Museum of Museums List , a contemporary art museum that was founded in 2020 and quickly became a beloved Seattle institution with unusual, forward-thinking art shows, will close on September 1. In the museum’s newsletter, owner Greg Lundgren cited worsening plumbing issues as the reason for the closure.

Seattle Tattoo Expo Remind List has announced its entertainment lineup, which includes burlesque performances by local faves Ruby Mimosa and Faggedy Randy, plus live tunes from La Fonda, Future Tense, and Deejay Hershe. Attendees can also participate in BurlesKaraoke and sing alongside award-winning burlesque performers. Just interested in tattoo art? Peep the full list of the expo’s 250+ inkers here.

The University of Washington’s 2023/24 Public Lecture Series Remind List has been announced, with visiting thinkers including artist Paul Chan Remind List , Google user research scientist Arathi Sethumadhavan Remind List , disabled activist Alice Wong Remind List , culinary historian Michael Twitty Remind List , and comedian/LGBTQ+ activist Margaret Cho Remind List , among many others. All lectures are free, and registration opens September 13.

Northwest Film Forum’s 26th annual Local Sightings Film Festival Remind List , scheduled for September 15-24, has announced its opening and closing film features, including local legend Fantasy A’s Fantasy Gets a Mattress and She Marches in Chinatown, Wok Hei, and xīn nī 廖芯妮, a series of three powerhouse short films from the Chinese diaspora.”

Icelandic artist and Sigur Rós lead singer Jónsi will continue his collaboration with the National Nordic Museum (his exhibition there, Jónsi: FLÓÐ (Flood) Remind List , closes on August 6) with a new “scent and sound sculpture” called Iridian light vs loom evil. The piece is a “two-channel sound installation” and contains bismuth, which “alludes to…[Jónsi’s] experience of coming out.” We’re intrigued! The work will be on view starting this August and will be viewable through October 29.

You Might Also Like

Ticket Alert: Jonas Brothers, John Oliver, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Bert Kreischer and More Event Updates for August 3
The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Month: August 2023
Day In Day Out, Seafair Weekend Festival, and More
The Top 33 Events in Seattle This Week: July 31–Aug 6, 2023
Beck & Phoenix, WildBites, and More Top Picks
The Best Places for Girl Dinners in Seattle
Charcuterie, Cheese, and More
Here Are 10 Things You Should See at Seattle Art Fair 2023 This Weekend
Photos of the Biggest Art Weekend of the Year, Happening July 27–30 at Lumen Field Event Center
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 28–30, 2023
Seafair Torchlight Parade, Vegan Street Fair, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me