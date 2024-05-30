Ticket Alert: Justice, Dwight Yoakam, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 31
MUSIC
10 Years
El Corazón (Sat Oct 12)
Bilmuri
The Showbox (Tues Aug 27)
Buddy Guy - Damn Right Farewell
Remlinger Farms (Sat Aug 24)
Caribou
Showbox SoDo (Sun Nov 10)
Dayseeker
Showbox SoDo (Fri Oct 25)
Dwight Yoakam with The Mavericks
Angel of the Winds Arena (Sat July 20)
Epik High
Showbox SoDo (Fri Aug 23)
Ginger Root’s SHINBANGUMI Tour
Moore Theatre (Mon Sept 30)
Ian McConnell
Madame Lou’s (Wed Aug 28)
Jesús Adrián Romero: Terrenal Tour
Moore Theatre (Wed Sept 4)
Justice
WaMu Theater (Wed Oct 9)
LEVEL UP
The Showbox (Sat Nov 30)
Magdalena Bay: The Imaginal Mystery Tour
Neptune Theatre (Sat Sept 7)
Marco Antonio Solis
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Aug 10)
Marianas Trench - The Force of Nature Tour
Moore Theatre (Fri Oct 18)
Mothica
Neumos (Sat Nov 30)
Natalia Jiménez: Gala Mexicana
Moore Theatre (Thurs Sept 5)
Palace
Showbox SoDo (Mar 25, 2025)
Phosphorescent
Neumos (Sun Oct 6)
Pond
Neptune Theatre (Fri Nov 29)
Unwound: New Plastic Ideas 30th Anniversary
The Showbox (Thurs Oct 17)
W.A.S.P. Album One Alive World Tour '24
Moore Theatre (Tues Oct 29)
COMEDY
Ellen's Last Stand...Up
Benaroya Hall (Mon July 22)
Sal Vulcano
Moore Theatre (Mar 15, 2025)
COMMUNITY
Seattle Tattoo Expo
Seattle Center (Aug 16-18)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Chase & Status
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Aug 1)
FILM
BECU Outdoor Movies at Marymoor Park
Marymoor Park (Various dates)
FOOD & DRINK
Tasting Notes with Chef J. Kenji Lopez-Alt
Benaroya Hall (Fri July 19)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Beabadoobee: This Is How Tomorrow Moves
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Tues Sept 24)
On sale Thurs June 6
Rainbow Kitten Surprise: Love Hate Music Box Tour
WaMu Theater (Sat Nov 23)
On sale Fri June 7
Sasha Alex Sloan
Neumos (Sun Oct 20)
On sale Fri June 7
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
The Black Keys: International Players Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Oct 3)
Canceled
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Seattle Art Museum will present Remind Like List Ai Weiwei’s first US retrospective in 10 years in March 2025. Curated by Foong Ping, the exhibition will include over 100 of the art star’s works that showcase his art and activism.