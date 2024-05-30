EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Justice, Dwight Yoakam, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Ellen's Last Stand...Up and More Event Updates for May 30
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
May 30, 2024
|
Like
French electronic duo Justice will make you D.A.N.C.E at WaMu Theater this October. (Justice via Facebook)
French electronic duo Justice will make you D.A.N.C.E this fall in support of their forthcoming album, Hyperdrama. Country music legend Dwight Yoakam has also announced a stop in Everett this July. Plus, legendary bully Ellen Degeneres will drop by on her Ellen's Last Stand...Up tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 31

MUSIC

10 Years Remind List
El Corazón (Sat Oct 12)

Bilmuri Remind List
The Showbox (Tues Aug 27)

Buddy Guy - Damn Right Farewell Remind List
Remlinger Farms (Sat Aug 24)

Caribou Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Nov 10)

Dayseeker Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Oct 25)

Dwight Yoakam with The Mavericks Remind List
Angel of the Winds Arena (Sat July 20)

Epik High Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Aug 23)

Ginger Root’s SHINBANGUMI Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mon Sept 30)

Ian McConnell Remind List
Madame Lou’s (Wed Aug 28)

Jesús Adrián Romero: Terrenal Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Wed Sept 4)

Justice Remind List
WaMu Theater (Wed Oct 9)

LEVEL UP Remind List
The Showbox (Sat Nov 30)

Magdalena Bay: The Imaginal Mystery Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Sept 7)

Marco Antonio Solis Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Aug 10)

Marianas Trench - The Force of Nature Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Fri Oct 18)

Mothica Remind List
Neumos (Sat Nov 30)

Natalia Jiménez: Gala Mexicana Remind List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Sept 5)

Palace Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mar 25, 2025)

Phosphorescent Remind List
Neumos (Sun Oct 6)

Pond Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Nov 29)

Unwound: New Plastic Ideas 30th Anniversary Remind List
The Showbox (Thurs Oct 17)

W.A.S.P. Album One Alive World Tour '24 Remind List
Moore Theatre (Tues Oct 29)

COMEDY

Ellen's Last Stand...Up Remind List
Benaroya Hall (Mon July 22)

Sal Vulcano Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mar 15, 2025)

COMMUNITY

Seattle Tattoo Expo Remind List
Seattle Center (Aug 16-18)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Chase & Status Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Aug 1)

FILM

BECU Outdoor Movies at Marymoor Park Remind List
Marymoor Park (Various dates)

FOOD & DRINK

Tasting Notes with Chef J. Kenji Lopez-Alt Remind List
Benaroya Hall (Fri July 19)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Beabadoobee: This Is How Tomorrow Moves Remind List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Tues Sept 24)
On sale Thurs June 6

Rainbow Kitten Surprise: Love Hate Music Box Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Sat Nov 23)
On sale Fri June 7

Sasha Alex Sloan Remind List
Neumos (Sun Oct 20)
On sale Fri June 7

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

The Black Keys: International Players Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Oct 3)
Canceled

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Seattle Art Museum will present Remind List Ai Weiwei’s first US retrospective in 10 years in March 2025. Curated by Foong Ping, the exhibition will include over 100 of the art star’s works that showcase his art and activism

