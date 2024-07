Ticket Alert: Kehlani, keshi, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Wicked and More Event Updates for July 25

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 26

MUSIC

The Allman Betts Family Revival

Moore Theatre (Tues Dec 17)

On sale at 7 am

Clairo

Paramount Theatre (Oct 10–11)

Cool Customer

Neumos (Sat Oct 12)

Fit for An Autopsy

El Corazón (Wed Nov 6)

Gryffin

WaMu Theater (Sat Oct 12)

James Kennedy

The Showbox (Fri Dec 20)

Joe Bonamassa

Climate Pledge Arena (Feb 16, 2025)

Justin Nozuka

Neumos (Wed Nov 6)

On sale at 6 am

Kehlani - CRASH WORLD TOUR

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Oct 18)

keshi: REQUIEM TOUR

Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Nov 7)

Mark Ambor

Neumos (Sun Nov 17)

Matthew Sweet

Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 16)

On sale at noon

Mersiv

Showbox SoDo (Sat Oct 19)

Origami Angel

The Showbox (Sun Nov 10)

Temples

Neumos (Wed Oct 9)

Touché Amoré

The Crocodile (Wed Oct 16)

Washed Out

The Crocodile (Fri Nov 8)

Wild Child + Susto

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Nov 14)

ZZ Ward - The Dirty Sun Tour

The Showbox (Tues Nov 19)

COMEDY

Brett Goldstein: The Second Best Night of Your Life

Paramount Theatre (Fri Nov 1)

Martin Amini

Neptune Theatre (Jan 10, 2025)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Black Flag

El Corazón (Jan 7, 2025)

CupcakKe

Showbox SoDo (Sat Sept 7)

High Step Society

The Crocodile (Fri Sept 13)

Joeyy - Try Tour

The Showbox (Thurs Sept 5)

Midnight Tyrannosaurus

Showbox SoDo (Sat Dec 7)

Rival Consoles

The Crocodile (Wed Oct 9)

THEM

Neumos (Sat Aug 17)

ViViD Presents EXP After Dark w/ Dosem & Mari Ferrari

The Showbox (Sat Aug 10)

COMEDY

Christopher Titus

Neptune Theatre (Sat Dec 21)

PODCASTS

I've Had It Podcast - The People Suck Tour

Neptune Theatre (Sun Sept 22)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Jingle All The Gay

Neptune Theatre (Dec 13–15)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Katie Gavin

Neumos (Tues Nov 19)

On sale Fri Aug 2

PERFORMANCE

Wicked

Paramount Theatre (Nov 6–Dec 1)

On sale Mon July 29

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

L'Impératrice

Showbox SoDo (Jan 31–Feb 1, 2025)

Rescheduled from Sun Sept 22, new date on sale Fri July 26

Vitamin String Quartet: The Music of Taylor Swift, and Bridgerton

Moore Theatre (Thurs Nov 21)

Moved from Neptune Theatre

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Seattle Aquarium’s highly anticipated 50,000-square-foot ocean pavilion will open on August 29. The structure will expand the aquarium’s size by 50 percent and its rooftop will connect to the city’s in-progress Overlook Walk.

The Seattle Mariners have announced their schedule for 2025 , kicking off with a seven-game opening homestand in March against the Oakland A’s and the Detroit Tigers.

The lineup for Georgetown's R-Fest has dropped; this year's event will include music from the Allah-Las, Sheer Mag, Monsterwatch, and DJ Promethus Brown.

On The Boards has announced its 2024-25 season of experimental contemporary performance, with artists like Dynasty Handbag , dani tirrell , and Timothy White Eagle sharing new works.