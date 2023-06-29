Ticket Alert: Kim Petras, Trippie Redd, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 30
MUSIC
Andy Grammer
The Showbox (Sun Oct 29)
Don Broco and The Home Team
The Showbox (Thurs Nov 2)
Eric Nam
Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 3)
Field Medic
Neumos (Sun Sept 17)
Riot Ten: Hype or Die Tour
Showbox SoDo (Fri Sept 15)
Shakey Graves
Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 10)
Sonic Symphony
Paramount Theatre (Jan 5, 2024)
Trippie Redd: Take Me Away
WaMu Theater (Mon Oct 9)
On sale at 11 am
ZZ Ward: One Hell of A Night Tour
The Showbox (Thurs Nov 9)
PODCASTS
The Greatest Generation
Neptune Theatre (Tues Nov 7)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Anoushka Shankar
Moore Theatre (Tues Oct 17)
The Armed
Neumos (Tues Oct 24)
The Breeders with Belly
Paramount Theatre (Wed Oct 25)
The Cat Empire: Where the Angels Fall Tour
Showbox SoDo (Sun Nov 19)
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 5)
Kim Petras: Feed The Beast World Tour
WaMu Theater (Mon Oct 23)
Seattle Rock Orchestra: Pink Floyd - Dark Side of the Moon
Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 7)
The Used
Showbox SoDo (Sat Oct 7)
COMEDY
Atsuko Okatsuka: Full Grown Adult Tour
Moore Theatre (Thurs Oct 5)
Eddie Izzard—The Remix: The First 35 Years
McCaw Hall (Oct 23-24, 2023)
Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue
Moore Theatre (Dec 6-10, 2023)
Maz Jobrani: Mr. International Comedy Tour
Neptune Theatre (Sat Dec 16)
Reggie Watts
Moore Theatre (Sun Oct 22)
PERFORMANCE
A John Waters Christmas
Neptune Theatre (Sat Dec 2)
John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin: Cassette Roulette
Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 14)
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Madonna: The Celebration Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (July 18-19)
Postponed—new dates TBA
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Seattle Arts & Lectures has announced its 2023-24 season of readings and talks, including gourmet chats with chefs and foodies curated by J. Kenji López-Alt, encore talks with Barbara Kingsolver and Viet Thanh Nguyen, and conversations with buzzy writers like Gabrielle Zevin and Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah.
Seattle Children's Theatre has also announced its 2023-24 season, which includes theatrical interpretations of kiddo faves like Dog Man: The Musical and Goodnight Moon.
Carnation Farms have unveiled the lineup for their free summer concert series featuring Earth Wind and Fire tribute group Kalimba, Canadian folk ensemble the Paperboys, ten-piece soul group Doctor Funk, and plenty others.
The Sound Salon's (formerly known as Byron Schenkman & Friends) 2023/24 season will kick off this fall with a harpsichord-heavy program of 17th-century sonatas and Karuk songs. Season subscriptions and individual tickets are on sale now.