Ticket Alert: Kim Petras, Trippie Redd, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, The Breeders and More Event Updates for June 29

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 30

MUSIC

Andy Grammer

The Showbox (Sun Oct 29)

Don Broco and The Home Team

The Showbox (Thurs Nov 2)

Eric Nam

Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 3)

Field Medic

Neumos (Sun Sept 17)

Riot Ten: Hype or Die Tour

Showbox SoDo (Fri Sept 15)

Shakey Graves

Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 10)

Sonic Symphony

Paramount Theatre (Jan 5, 2024)

Trippie Redd: Take Me Away

WaMu Theater (Mon Oct 9)

On sale at 11 am

ZZ Ward: One Hell of A Night Tour

The Showbox (Thurs Nov 9)

PODCASTS

The Greatest Generation

Neptune Theatre (Tues Nov 7)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Anoushka Shankar

Moore Theatre (Tues Oct 17)

The Armed

Neumos (Tues Oct 24)

The Breeders with Belly

Paramount Theatre (Wed Oct 25)

The Cat Empire: Where the Angels Fall Tour

Showbox SoDo (Sun Nov 19)

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis

Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 5)

Kim Petras: Feed The Beast World Tour

WaMu Theater (Mon Oct 23)

Seattle Rock Orchestra: Pink Floyd - Dark Side of the Moon

Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 7)

The Used

Showbox SoDo (Sat Oct 7)

COMEDY

Atsuko Okatsuka: Full Grown Adult Tour

Moore Theatre (Thurs Oct 5)

Eddie Izzard—The Remix: The First 35 Years

McCaw Hall (Oct 23-24, 2023)

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue

Moore Theatre (Dec 6-10, 2023)

Maz Jobrani: Mr. International Comedy Tour

Neptune Theatre (Sat Dec 16)

Reggie Watts

Moore Theatre (Sun Oct 22)

PERFORMANCE

A John Waters Christmas

Neptune Theatre (Sat Dec 2)

John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin: Cassette Roulette

Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 14)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Madonna: The Celebration Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (July 18-19)

Postponed—new dates TBA



OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Seattle Arts & Lectures has announced its 2023-24 season of readings and talks, including gourmet chats with chefs and foodies curated by J. Kenji López-Alt, encore talks with Barbara Kingsolver and Viet Thanh Nguyen , and conversations with buzzy writers like Gabrielle Zevin and Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah .

Seattle Children’s Theatre has also announced its 2023-24 season , which includes theatrical interpretations of kiddo faves like Dog Man: The Musical and Goodnight Moon .

Carnation Farms have unveiled the lineup for their free summer concert series featuring Earth Wind and Fire tribute group Kalimba, Canadian folk ensemble the Paperboys, ten-piece soul group Doctor Funk, and plenty others.

The Sound Salon’s (formerly known as Byron Schenkman & Friends) 2023/24 season will kick off this fall with a harpsichord-heavy program of 17th-century sonatas and Karuk songs. Season subscriptions and individual tickets are on sale now.