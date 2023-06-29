EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Kim Petras, Trippie Redd, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, The Breeders and More Event Updates for June 29
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, and Lindsay Costello
June 29, 2023
|
Like
Sex-posi singer Kim Petras wants you to feed the beast.
Grammy-winning pop phenom Kim Petras has finally dropped her debut album, and she’s asking Seattle to Feed The Beast. Emo rapper Trippie Redd has also announced a local tour stop this fall. Plus, the Breeders will celebrate the 30th anniversary of their landmark album, Last Splash, with Belly in tow. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 30

MUSIC

Andy Grammer Remind List
The Showbox (Sun Oct 29)

Don Broco and The Home Team Remind List
The Showbox (Thurs Nov 2)

Eric Nam Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 3)

Field Medic Remind List
Neumos (Sun Sept 17)

Riot Ten: Hype or Die Tour Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Sept 15)

Shakey Graves Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 10)

Sonic Symphony Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Jan 5, 2024)

Trippie Redd: Take Me Away Remind List
WaMu Theater (Mon Oct 9)
On sale at 11 am

ZZ Ward: One Hell of A Night Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Thurs Nov 9)

PODCASTS

The Greatest Generation Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Nov 7)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Anoushka Shankar Remind List
Moore Theatre (Tues Oct 17)

The Armed Remind List
Neumos (Tues Oct 24)

The Breeders with Belly Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Wed Oct 25)

The Cat Empire: Where the Angels Fall Tour Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Nov 19)

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 5)

Kim Petras: Feed The Beast World Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Mon Oct 23)

Seattle Rock Orchestra: Pink Floyd - Dark Side of the Moon Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 7) 

The Used Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Oct 7)

COMEDY

Atsuko Okatsuka: Full Grown Adult Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Oct 5)

Eddie Izzard—The Remix: The First 35 Years Remind List
McCaw Hall (Oct 23-24, 2023)

Golden Girls: The Laughs Continue Remind List
Moore Theatre (Dec 6-10, 2023)

Maz Jobrani: Mr. International Comedy Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Dec 16)

Reggie Watts Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun Oct 22)

PERFORMANCE

A John Waters Christmas Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Dec 2)

John Cameron Mitchell and Amber Martin: Cassette Roulette Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat Oct 14)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Madonna: The Celebration Tour
 Remind List Climate Pledge Arena (July 18-19)
Postponed—new dates TBA

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Seattle Arts & Lectures has announced its 2023-24 season Remind List of readings and talks, including gourmet chats with chefs and foodies curated by J. Kenji López-Alt, encore talks with Barbara Kingsolver Remind List and Viet Thanh Nguyen Remind List , and conversations with buzzy writers like Gabrielle Zevin Remind List and Nana Kwame Adjei-Brenyah Remind List .

Seattle Children’s Theatre has also announced its 2023-24 season Remind List , which includes theatrical interpretations of kiddo faves like Dog Man: The Musical Remind List and Goodnight Moon Remind List .

Carnation Farms have unveiled the lineup for their free summer concert series Remind List featuring Earth Wind and Fire tribute group Kalimba, Canadian folk ensemble the Paperboys, ten-piece soul group Doctor Funk, and plenty others.

The Sound Salon’s (formerly known as Byron Schenkman & Friends) 2023/24 season Remind List will kick off this fall with a harpsichord-heavy program of 17th-century sonatas and Karuk songs. Season subscriptions and individual tickets are on sale now.

