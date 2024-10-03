EverOut The Stranger
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Kylie Minogue, Jamie xx, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale Soon

Plus, The Driver Era and More Event Updates for October 3
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
October 3, 2024
Queen of everything Kylie Minogue will make your heart go padam padam on her Tension tour next year. (Kylie Minogue via Facebook)
Queen of everything Kylie Minogue will make your heart go padam padam on her Tension tour next year. Electro-pop wizard Jamie xx has also announced tour dates in support of his latest album, In Waves. Plus, alt-rock brothers The Driver Era have dropped dates for their Obsession tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4

MUSIC

aespa - Synk: Parallel Line Remind List
accesso ShoWare Center (Jan 28, 2025)
On sale at 3 pm

The Driver Era: Obsession Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (July 9, 2025)

Emei Remind List
The Crocodile (Mar 8, 2025)

​​Emery & The Almost Remind List
Neumos (Jan 18, 2025)

Eric Rachmany and Friends with Unified Highway Remind List
The Crocodile (Jan 14, 2025)

Gallant Remind List
The Showbox (Jan 30, 2025)

Gang of Four Remind List
Neptune Theatre (May 20, 2025)

Geographer - Animal Shapes 15th Anniversary Tour Remind List
Madame Lou's (Feb 28, 2025)

Geordie Greep Remind List
The Crocodile (May 10, 2025)

Jack Kays – Washed Up Dried Out Remind List
Neumos (Feb 25, 2025)

Jamie xx Remind List
WaMu Theater (Jan 21, 2025)

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert Remind List
Temple Theater (Mar 29, 2025)

Joy Oladokun: The Blackbird Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Mar 5, 2025)

Kerry King Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Jan 18, 2025)

Magic City Hippies: Enemies Tour Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Feb 21, 2025)

Matt Nathanson: King of (un)simple Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Apr 1, 2025)

Maya Hawke: The Chaos Angel Tour Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mar 10, 2025)

This Wild Life Remind List
Vera Project (Feb 26, 2025)
On sale at 9 am

The Wrecks - INSIDE : OUTSIDE Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Apr 23, 2025)

COMEDY

Killers of Kill Tony Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Jan 18, 2025)

Russell Howard Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mar 29, 2025)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

It's Alive! Seattle's Undead Music Scene Takes on The Neptune Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Oct 26)

Queen Mother + The Little Lies Remind List
Neumos (Sat Dec 28)

Reggie Watts Remind List
The Showbox (Feb 7, 2025)

Saint Motel - The Symphony in the Sky Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 23, 2025)
Second date added

Teddy Swims - I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Aug 31, 2025)

Warren G Remind List
Madame Lou’s (Sat Oct 26)

PERFORMANCE

Harlem Globetrotters 2025 World Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Jan 26, 2025)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Kylie Minogue - Tension Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Apr 25, 2025)
Presale registration open now; registration onsale starts Wed Oct 9

Morgan Wade: The Obsessed Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Feb 15, 2025)
On sale Fri Oct 11

COMEDY

Jeff Dunham: Artificial Intelligence Tour Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Apr 24, 2024)
On sale Mon Oct 7

PERFORMANCE

Hamilton Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Feb 4–Mar 2, 2025)
On sale Tues Oct 8

PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite" Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Mar 18–19, 2025)
On sale Fri Oct 11

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Arooj Aftab Remind List
The Crocodile (Jan 21, 2025)
Moved from Washington Hall

Donnie Emerson with Nancy Sophia Remind List
Rabbit Box Theatre (Tues Oct 8)
Moved from Madame Lou’s

Ebo Taylor & Pat Thomas Remind List
Neptune Theatre (May 6, 2025)
Rescheduled from Oct 15 at Neumos

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup Remind List will take place at several stadiums across the country, with Seattle set to host matches at Lumen Field. Though exact dates in each city aren’t public yet, the competition runs from June 15 to July 13, 2025. This differs from the more well-known FIFA World Cup Remind List , which features six matches at Lumen Field in 2026.

