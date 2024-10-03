Ticket Alert: Kylie Minogue, Jamie xx, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale Soon

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 4
MUSIC
aespa - Synk: Parallel Line
accesso ShoWare Center (Jan 28, 2025)
On sale at 3 pm
The Driver Era: Obsession Tour
WaMu Theater (July 9, 2025)
Emei
The Crocodile (Mar 8, 2025)
Emery & The Almost
Neumos (Jan 18, 2025)
Eric Rachmany and Friends with Unified Highway
The Crocodile (Jan 14, 2025)
Gallant
The Showbox (Jan 30, 2025)
Gang of Four
Neptune Theatre (May 20, 2025)
Geographer - Animal Shapes 15th Anniversary Tour
Madame Lou's (Feb 28, 2025)
Geordie Greep
The Crocodile (May 10, 2025)
Jack Kays – Washed Up Dried Out
Neumos (Feb 25, 2025)
Jamie xx
WaMu Theater (Jan 21, 2025)
Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert
Temple Theater (Mar 29, 2025)
Joy Oladokun: The Blackbird Tour
The Showbox (Mar 5, 2025)
Kerry King
Showbox SoDo (Jan 18, 2025)
Magic City Hippies: Enemies Tour
Showbox SoDo (Feb 21, 2025)
Matt Nathanson: King of (un)simple Tour
The Showbox (Apr 1, 2025)
Maya Hawke: The Chaos Angel Tour
Showbox SoDo (Mar 10, 2025)
This Wild Life
Vera Project (Feb 26, 2025)
On sale at 9 am
The Wrecks - INSIDE : OUTSIDE Tour
The Showbox (Apr 23, 2025)
COMEDY
Killers of Kill Tony
Paramount Theatre (Jan 18, 2025)
Russell Howard
Moore Theatre (Mar 29, 2025)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
It's Alive! Seattle's Undead Music Scene Takes on The Neptune
Neptune Theatre (Sat Oct 26)
Queen Mother + The Little Lies
Neumos (Sat Dec 28)
Reggie Watts
The Showbox (Feb 7, 2025)
Saint Motel - The Symphony in the Sky Tour
Neptune Theatre (Mar 23, 2025)
Second date added
Teddy Swims - I've Tried Everything But Therapy Tour
WaMu Theater (Aug 31, 2025)
Warren G
Madame Lou’s (Sat Oct 26)
PERFORMANCE
Harlem Globetrotters 2025 World Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Jan 26, 2025)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Kylie Minogue - Tension Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Apr 25, 2025)
Presale registration open now; registration onsale starts Wed Oct 9
Morgan Wade: The Obsessed Tour
Moore Theatre (Feb 15, 2025)
On sale Fri Oct 11
COMEDY
Jeff Dunham: Artificial Intelligence Tour
Tacoma Dome (Apr 24, 2024)
On sale Mon Oct 7
PERFORMANCE
Hamilton
Paramount Theatre (Feb 4–Mar 2, 2025)
On sale Tues Oct 8
PAW Patrol Live! "Heroes Unite"
Tacoma Dome (Mar 18–19, 2025)
On sale Fri Oct 11
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Arooj Aftab
The Crocodile (Jan 21, 2025)
Moved from Washington Hall
Donnie Emerson with Nancy Sophia
Rabbit Box Theatre (Tues Oct 8)
Moved from Madame Lou’s
Ebo Taylor & Pat Thomas
Neptune Theatre (May 6, 2025)
Rescheduled from Oct 15 at Neumos
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The 2025 FIFA Club World Cup will take place at several stadiums across the country, with Seattle set to host matches at Lumen Field. Though exact dates in each city aren't public yet, the competition runs from June 15 to July 13, 2025. This differs from the more well-known FIFA World Cup, which features six matches at Lumen Field in 2026.