Event News

Ticket Alert: Lewis Capaldi, Ashe, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, The Second City and More Event Updates for Oct 20
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
October 20, 2022
Like
Share
It's okay to ugly cry at Scottish sad boi Lewis Capaldi's show. (Lewis Capaldi via Facebook)
Pop tear-jerker Lewis Capaldi has announced a tour supporting his upcoming album, Broken By Desire to be Heavenly Sent, and rising singer-songwriter Ashe will also stop by on her Fun While It Lasted tour. Drag cabaret duo Kiki & Herb will head to Seattle for some holiday sleighing, and celebrated improv comedy troupe The Second City will present a Valentine’s Day show. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

MUSIC

Ashe: Fun While It Lasted Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (May 2, 2023)

Bayside: Just Like Home Add to a List
The Showbox (Feb 21, 2023)

Botch Add to a List
The Showbox (Feb 24-25)

Cold Cave Add to a List
Neumos (Sat Dec 10)

Dawes: The Misadventures of Doomscroller Tour Saturday Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 22, 2023)

Hiatus Kaiyote Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Wed Feb 22)

Inhaler Add to a List
The Showbox (Mar 30, 2023)

Jawny Add to a List
Neumos (Mar 9, 2023)

Lettuce: UNIFY Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Jan 20-21)

Lewis Capaldi Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Apr 20, 2023)

Peter Himmelman Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Dec 26)

Tortoise Add to a List
Neumos (Mar 27, 2023)

The Wood Brothers Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 9, 2023)

COMEDY

Heather McMahan: The Comeback Tour Add to a List
Moore Theatre (May 6, 2023)

Impractical Jokers: The Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (April 7, 2023)

The Second City Valentine's Day—Swipe Right: An Incomplete Guide To The Ultimate Date Night Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Feb 14, 2023)

Stavros Halkias - The Fat Rascal Tour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (May 5, 2023)

PERFORMANCE

Kiki & Herb: Do You Hear What We Hear? Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Dec 8)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

MUST DIE! Add to a List
Neumos (Jan 13, 2023)

COMEDY

Matteo Lane Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 23-24, 2023)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Andrea Bocelli Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (May 14, 2023)
On sale Mon Oct 31

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Seattle Art Museum has announced a new ticketing structure. Beginning on November 2, one admission ticket offers streamlined access to all of the art currently on view at the Seattle Art Museum's downtown location, including touring exhibitions. Pricing has not changed, but the museum also offers free days and reduced-cost entry options for seniors, military, students, and teens.

The Stranger’s Election Control Board has announced their endorsements for the upcoming general election.

