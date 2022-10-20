Ticket Alert: Lewis Capaldi, Ashe, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, The Second City and More Event Updates for Oct 20



ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21

MUSIC

Ashe: Fun While It Lasted Tour

Showbox SoDo (May 2, 2023)

Bayside: Just Like Home

The Showbox (Feb 21, 2023)

Botch

The Showbox (Feb 24-25)

Cold Cave

Neumos (Sat Dec 10)

Dawes: The Misadventures of Doomscroller Tour Saturday

Neptune Theatre (Apr 22, 2023)

Hiatus Kaiyote

Paramount Theatre (Wed Feb 22)

Inhaler

The Showbox (Mar 30, 2023)

Jawny

Neumos (Mar 9, 2023)

Lettuce: UNIFY Tour

The Showbox (Jan 20-21)

Lewis Capaldi

WaMu Theater (Apr 20, 2023)

Peter Himmelman

Neptune Theatre (Mon Dec 26)

Tortoise

Neumos (Mar 27, 2023)

The Wood Brothers

Neptune Theatre (Feb 9, 2023)

COMEDY

Heather McMahan: The Comeback Tour

Moore Theatre (May 6, 2023)

Impractical Jokers: The Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (April 7, 2023)

The Second City Valentine's Day—Swipe Right: An Incomplete Guide To The Ultimate Date Night

Moore Theatre (Feb 14, 2023)

Stavros Halkias - The Fat Rascal Tour

Neptune Theatre (May 5, 2023)

PERFORMANCE

Kiki & Herb: Do You Hear What We Hear?

Moore Theatre (Thurs Dec 8)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

MUST DIE!

Neumos (Jan 13, 2023)

COMEDY

Matteo Lane

Neptune Theatre (Feb 23-24, 2023)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Andrea Bocelli

Climate Pledge Arena (May 14, 2023)

On sale Mon Oct 31

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Seattle Art Museum has announced a new ticketing structure. Beginning on November 2, one admission ticket offers streamlined access to all of the art currently on view at the Seattle Art Museum's downtown location, including touring exhibitions. Pricing has not changed, but the museum also offers free days and reduced-cost entry options for seniors, military, students, and teens.

The Stranger’s Election Control Board has announced their endorsements for the upcoming general election.