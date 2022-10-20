Ticket Alert: Lewis Capaldi, Ashe, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 21
MUSIC
Ashe: Fun While It Lasted Tour
Showbox SoDo (May 2, 2023)
Bayside: Just Like Home
The Showbox (Feb 21, 2023)
Botch
The Showbox (Feb 24-25)
Cold Cave
Neumos (Sat Dec 10)
Dawes: The Misadventures of Doomscroller Tour Saturday
Neptune Theatre (Apr 22, 2023)
Hiatus Kaiyote
Paramount Theatre (Wed Feb 22)
Inhaler
The Showbox (Mar 30, 2023)
Jawny
Neumos (Mar 9, 2023)
Lettuce: UNIFY Tour
The Showbox (Jan 20-21)
Lewis Capaldi
WaMu Theater (Apr 20, 2023)
Peter Himmelman
Neptune Theatre (Mon Dec 26)
Tortoise
Neumos (Mar 27, 2023)
The Wood Brothers
Neptune Theatre (Feb 9, 2023)
COMEDY
Heather McMahan: The Comeback Tour
Moore Theatre (May 6, 2023)
Impractical Jokers: The Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (April 7, 2023)
The Second City Valentine's Day—Swipe Right: An Incomplete Guide To The Ultimate Date Night
Moore Theatre (Feb 14, 2023)
Stavros Halkias - The Fat Rascal Tour
Neptune Theatre (May 5, 2023)
PERFORMANCE
Kiki & Herb: Do You Hear What We Hear?
Moore Theatre (Thurs Dec 8)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
MUST DIE!
Neumos (Jan 13, 2023)
COMEDY
Matteo Lane
Neptune Theatre (Feb 23-24, 2023)
ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
Andrea Bocelli
Climate Pledge Arena (May 14, 2023)
On sale Mon Oct 31
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Seattle Art Museum has announced a new ticketing structure. Beginning on November 2, one admission ticket offers streamlined access to all of the art currently on view at the Seattle Art Museum's downtown location, including touring exhibitions. Pricing has not changed, but the museum also offers free days and reduced-cost entry options for seniors, military, students, and teens.
The Stranger’s Election Control Board has announced their endorsements for the upcoming general election.