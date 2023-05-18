EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Lil Durk, $uicideboy$, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, beabadoobee and More Event Updates for May 18
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
May 18, 2023
Like
Share
Cop tickets for Lil Durk before his eighth album, Almost Healed, drops next week.
Big news for hip-hop fans: Lil Durk will make it rain on his Sorry For The Drought tour this summer. Punk rap duo $uicideboy$ has also dropped dates— their Grey Day tour will have support from Ski Mask the Slump God, $NOT, and more. Plus, Beabadoobee (who recently opened on Taylor Swift’s Eras tour) has added a Seattle date to her Beatopia tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 19

MUSIC

Beabadoobee Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Fri Aug 11)

CloZee: Microworlds Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Dec 9-10)

Droeloe Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat Sept 23)

Dance Gavin Dance Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Tues Aug 29)

Dylan Matthew: No Rain No Flowers Tour Add to a List
Neumos (Fri Oct 20)

Genesis Owusu Add to a List
Neumos (Thurs Nov 9)

Gregory Alan Isakov Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat Aug 19)

The Hives Add to a List
Neumos (Wed Nov 8)

Jai Wolf: Blue Babu Live Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Sat Oct 7)

Jhayco Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Fri Oct 13)

Lauren Spencer Smith: Mirror Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Tues Aug 15)

Liz Phair: Guyville Tour Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Tues Nov 14)

Mania: The ABBA Tribute Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 20, 2024)

Matt Maeson Add to a List
The Showbox (Wed Sept 13)

Natural Information Society Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Sept 14)

Pecos and the Rooftops Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Aug 17)

The Psychedelic Furs + Squeeze Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 3)

$uicideboy$: Grey Day Tour with Ski Mask the Slump God & More Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Mon Oct 16)

Sun Room Add to a List
Neumos (Tues Nov 14)

TV Girl Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Dec 6)

The Walkmen Add to a List
The Showbox (Sun Sept 24)

Yoke Lore Add to a List
The Showbox (Fri Sept 22)

COMEDY

Atsuko Okatsuka Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Oct 6)

Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour! Add to a List *new show added*
Paramount Theatre (Oct 14-15, 2023)

PERFORMANCE

Justin Willman Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 18)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC 

Chappell Roan Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat Nov 11)

Christian Nodal: Foraji2 Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Wed Oct 18)

G Flip Add to a List  
Neumos (Mon Oct 23)

Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri Aug 11)

Lil Durk: Sorry For The Drought Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Aug 29)

Peso Pluma: Doble P Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Thurs June 8)

PERFORMANCE

Six Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (July 12-23, 2023)

EVENT UPDATES

COMEDY

Please Don’t Destroy Add to a List
Rescheduled from June 25 at Moore Theatre to Aug 11 at Neptune Theatre

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Bumbershoot Add to a List has released their daily schedule for the weekend, along with the additions to the lineup, including feminist performance art troupe Pussy Riot, British producer Maya Jane Coles, garage rock quartet Shannon and The Clams, and local alt-rockers TV Star.

The historic Cinerama movie theater, which closed during the pandemic, will reopen later this year under SIFF ownership with a to-be-announced new name.

Art dealer Linda Hodges has announced her retirement and the closure of Linda Hodges Gallery, a contemporary, avant-garde fixture founded in 1983. The gallery will shutter at the end of June.

