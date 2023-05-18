Ticket Alert: Lil Durk, $uicideboy$, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 19
MUSIC
Beabadoobee
Paramount Theatre (Fri Aug 11)
CloZee: Microworlds Tour
Showbox SoDo (Dec 9-10)
Droeloe
The Showbox (Sat Sept 23)
Dance Gavin Dance
Showbox SoDo (Tues Aug 29)
Dylan Matthew: No Rain No Flowers Tour
Neumos (Fri Oct 20)
Genesis Owusu
Neumos (Thurs Nov 9)
Gregory Alan Isakov
The Showbox (Sat Aug 19)
The Hives
Neumos (Wed Nov 8)
Jai Wolf: Blue Babu Live
WaMu Theater (Sat Oct 7)
Jhayco
WaMu Theater (Fri Oct 13)
Lauren Spencer Smith: Mirror Tour
The Showbox (Tues Aug 15)
Liz Phair: Guyville Tour
Moore Theatre (Tues Nov 14)
Mania: The ABBA Tribute
Neptune Theatre (Mar 20, 2024)
Matt Maeson
The Showbox (Wed Sept 13)
Natural Information Society
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Sept 14)
Pecos and the Rooftops
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Aug 17)
The Psychedelic Furs + Squeeze
Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 3)
$uicideboy$: Grey Day Tour with Ski Mask the Slump God & More
Climate Pledge Arena (Mon Oct 16)
Sun Room
Neumos (Tues Nov 14)
TV Girl
Showbox SoDo (Wed Dec 6)
The Walkmen
The Showbox (Sun Sept 24)
Yoke Lore
The Showbox (Fri Sept 22)
COMEDY
Atsuko Okatsuka
Neptune Theatre (Fri Oct 6)
Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour!
*new show added*
Paramount Theatre (Oct 14-15, 2023)
PERFORMANCE
Justin Willman
Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 18)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Chappell Roan
The Showbox (Sat Nov 11)
Christian Nodal: Foraji2 Tour
WaMu Theater (Wed Oct 18)
G Flip
Neumos (Mon Oct 23)
Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra
Moore Theatre (Fri Aug 11)
Lil Durk: Sorry For The Drought Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Aug 29)
Peso Pluma: Doble P Tour
WaMu Theater (Thurs June 8)
PERFORMANCE
Six
Paramount Theatre (July 12-23, 2023)
EVENT UPDATES
COMEDY
Please Don’t Destroy
Rescheduled from June 25 at Moore Theatre to Aug 11 at Neptune Theatre
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Bumbershoot has released their daily schedule for the weekend, along with the additions to the lineup, including feminist performance art troupe Pussy Riot, British producer Maya Jane Coles, garage rock quartet Shannon and The Clams, and local alt-rockers TV Star.
The historic Cinerama movie theater, which closed during the pandemic, will reopen later this year under SIFF ownership with a to-be-announced new name.
Art dealer Linda Hodges has announced her retirement and the closure of Linda Hodges Gallery, a contemporary, avant-garde fixture founded in 1983. The gallery will shutter at the end of June.