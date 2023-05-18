Ticket Alert: Lil Durk, $uicideboy$, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, beabadoobee and More Event Updates for May 18

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 19

MUSIC

Beabadoobee

Paramount Theatre (Fri Aug 11)

CloZee: Microworlds Tour

Showbox SoDo (Dec 9-10)

Droeloe

The Showbox (Sat Sept 23)

Dance Gavin Dance

Showbox SoDo (Tues Aug 29)

Dylan Matthew: No Rain No Flowers Tour

Neumos (Fri Oct 20)

Genesis Owusu

Neumos (Thurs Nov 9)

Gregory Alan Isakov

The Showbox (Sat Aug 19)

The Hives

Neumos (Wed Nov 8)

Jai Wolf: Blue Babu Live

WaMu Theater (Sat Oct 7)

Jhayco

WaMu Theater (Fri Oct 13)

Lauren Spencer Smith: Mirror Tour

The Showbox (Tues Aug 15)

Liz Phair: Guyville Tour

Moore Theatre (Tues Nov 14)

Mania: The ABBA Tribute

Neptune Theatre (Mar 20, 2024)

Matt Maeson

The Showbox (Wed Sept 13)

Natural Information Society

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Sept 14)

Pecos and the Rooftops

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Aug 17)

The Psychedelic Furs + Squeeze

Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 3)

$uicideboy$: Grey Day Tour with Ski Mask the Slump God & More

Climate Pledge Arena (Mon Oct 16)

Sun Room

Neumos (Tues Nov 14)

TV Girl

Showbox SoDo (Wed Dec 6)

The Walkmen

The Showbox (Sun Sept 24)

Yoke Lore

The Showbox (Fri Sept 22)

COMEDY

Atsuko Okatsuka

Neptune Theatre (Fri Oct 6)

Nate Bargatze: The Be Funny Tour! *new show added*

Paramount Theatre (Oct 14-15, 2023)

PERFORMANCE

Justin Willman

Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 18)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Chappell Roan

The Showbox (Sat Nov 11)

Christian Nodal: Foraji2 Tour

WaMu Theater (Wed Oct 18)

G Flip

Neumos (Mon Oct 23)

Jeff Goldblum and The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra

Moore Theatre (Fri Aug 11)

Lil Durk: Sorry For The Drought Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Aug 29)

Peso Pluma: Doble P Tour

WaMu Theater (Thurs June 8)

PERFORMANCE

Six

Paramount Theatre (July 12-23, 2023)

EVENT UPDATES

COMEDY

Please Don’t Destroy

Rescheduled from June 25 at Moore Theatre to Aug 11 at Neptune Theatre

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Bumbershoot has released their daily schedule for the weekend, along with the additions to the lineup, including feminist performance art troupe Pussy Riot, British producer Maya Jane Coles, garage rock quartet Shannon and The Clams, and local alt-rockers TV Star.

The historic Cinerama movie theater, which closed during the pandemic, will reopen later this year under SIFF ownership with a to-be-announced new name.

Art dealer Linda Hodges has announced her retirement and the closure of Linda Hodges Gallery, a contemporary, avant-garde fixture founded in 1983. The gallery will shutter at the end of June.