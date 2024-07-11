Ticket Alert: Luke Combs, Sixpence None The Richer, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Luis Fonsi and More Event Updates for July 11

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 12

MUSIC

Champagne Drip

Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 27)

City of the Sun

Barboza (Sun Sept 29)

Conor Byrne Co-op Grand Reopening: The Moondoggies

Conor Byrne (Aug 2–3)

The Dear Hunter - Celebrating 20 Years

Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 17)

Dora Jar

Neumos (Tues Oct 8)

The Ghost Inside

The Showbox (Tues Nov 26)

Hinder

El Corazón (Tues Aug 27)

The Jesus Lizard

Neptune Theatre (May 11, 2025)

Second show added

Luis Fonsi

Marymoor Park (Fri Sept 13)

Luke Combs: Live From The Gorge

Gorge Amphitheatre (Oct 4–5)

Marc E. Bassy & Skizzy Mars Present: Folk Heroes North America 2024

El Corazón (Sat Sept 14)

Norma Jean

The Crocodile (Wed Oct 30)

Orion Sun

Neumos (Thurs Oct 24)

PawPaw Rod

Neumos (Mon Nov 11)

Sixpence None The Richer

The Crocodile (Sun Dec 8)

Sunset Rubdown

The Crocodile (Fri Oct 11)

Super Diamond

The Showbox (Jan 25, 2025)

Tchami & Malaa (No Redemption)

WaMu Theater (Sat Oct 19)

Virtual Riot

The Showbox (Sept 6–7)

PERFORMANCE

Funny Girl

Paramount Theatre (Sept 24–29)

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show

Moore Theatre (Dec 21–24)

READINGS & TALKS

Hillary Clinton Live

Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 20)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

The 8-Bit Big Band

Benaroya Hall (Sat Aug 31)

billy woods and Kenny Segal: Hiding Places Anniversary Tour

Neumos (Tues Sept 24)

Blistered Earth & Disposable Zeros And Covers For All

Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 31)

Brooke Candy

Neumos (Wed Oct 2)

charlieonnafriday

The Crocodile (Tues Sept 10)

Dreamcatcher 2024 World Tour [Lucky Inside 7 Doors]

McCaw Hall (Wed Nov 13)

POiSON GiRL FRiEND

The Crocodile (Mon Oct 21)

Daydream State Presents: Tanukichan with Glixen

Tractor Tavern (Fri Nov 1)

Thrice and Manchester Orchestra

Showbox SoDo (Thurs Nov 7)

Second night added

White Rabbit Group feat. HE$H, H2K, K$ & Dystorant

The Crocodile (Fri Sept 6)

COMEDY

Fun & Flirty

The Crocodile (Thurs Aug 29)

Phil Hanley

Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 6)

Late show added

FILM

2024 HUMP! Part Two

On the Boards (Sept 19–Oct 5)

FOOD & DRINK

Cider Summit Seattle 2024

South Lake Union Park (Sept 6–7)

PERFORMANCE

Alyssa Edwards

The Showbox (Fri Aug 2)

PODCASTS

Judge John Hodgman

Neptune Theatre (Jan 30, 2025)

PlanBri - That's My Best Friend Tour

Showbox SoDo (Tues Sept 10)

The Ringer Fantasy Football Show Live!

The Crocodile (Wed Aug 21)

READINGS & TALKS

An Evening with David Sedaris

Benaroya Hall (Sun Nov 10)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Enchant Christmas

T-Mobile Park (Nov 22–Dec 29)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Kid Cudi: Insano World Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Aug 25)

Canceled

Senses Fail / Saves The Day

Showbox SoDo (Mon Dec 2)

Moved from The Showbox

Yung Gravy

Paramount Theatre (Wed Oct 2)

Rescheduled from Aug 25 at WaMu Theater

COMEDY

Ellen's Last Stand...Up

Benaroya Hall

July 23 show canceled

Irene Tu

Laughs Comedy Club (Sun July 14)

Fifth show added

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The Seattle Kraken released their schedule for the 2024-25 hockey season , with preseason games in late September and over 40 regular season home games kicking off with a match on October 8 against the St. Louis Blues. Season tickets are available now; single-game tickets will go on sale after Labor Day.

Ballard FC has announced the launch of a new pre-professional women’s soccer team, which will reveal its name and logo this fall. Twenty-five women in Seattle sports and business have joined the ownership group, including Seattle Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock and Rough & Tumble Pub owner Jen Barnes.

Washington Ensemble Theatre has announced its 21st season of programming , which includes productions and art happenings that prioritize “belonging, indulgence, [and] daddies.” We’re intrigued by queer joy , which “installs sensecapes based on stories from Seattle’s LGBTQIA+ community.”

The beloved Ark Lodge Cinemas in Columbia City are facing eviction and have set up a GoFundMe, citing raised rents as the reason they’re struggling financially.

Single tickets and subscriptions to Seattle Arts & Lectures’ 2024-25 season events are now on sale, and additional talks with Percival Everett and Robin Wall Kimmerer have been announced.