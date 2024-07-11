Ticket Alert: Luke Combs, Sixpence None The Richer, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 12
MUSIC
Champagne Drip
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 27)
City of the Sun
Barboza (Sun Sept 29)
Conor Byrne Co-op Grand Reopening: The Moondoggies
Conor Byrne (Aug 2–3)
The Dear Hunter - Celebrating 20 Years
Neptune Theatre (Sun Nov 17)
Dora Jar
Neumos (Tues Oct 8)
The Ghost Inside
The Showbox (Tues Nov 26)
Hinder
El Corazón (Tues Aug 27)
The Jesus Lizard
Neptune Theatre (May 11, 2025)
Second show added
Luis Fonsi
Marymoor Park (Fri Sept 13)
Luke Combs: Live From The Gorge
Gorge Amphitheatre (Oct 4–5)
Marc E. Bassy & Skizzy Mars Present: Folk Heroes North America 2024
El Corazón (Sat Sept 14)
Norma Jean
The Crocodile (Wed Oct 30)
Orion Sun
Neumos (Thurs Oct 24)
PawPaw Rod
Neumos (Mon Nov 11)
Sixpence None The Richer
The Crocodile (Sun Dec 8)
Sunset Rubdown
The Crocodile (Fri Oct 11)
Super Diamond
The Showbox (Jan 25, 2025)
Tchami & Malaa (No Redemption)
WaMu Theater (Sat Oct 19)
Virtual Riot
The Showbox (Sept 6–7)
PERFORMANCE
Funny Girl
Paramount Theatre (Sept 24–29)
The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show
Remind
Moore Theatre (Dec 21–24)
READINGS & TALKS
Hillary Clinton Live
Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 20)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
The 8-Bit Big Band
Benaroya Hall (Sat Aug 31)
billy woods and Kenny Segal: Hiding Places Anniversary Tour
Neumos (Tues Sept 24)
Blistered Earth & Disposable Zeros And Covers For All
Remind
Neptune Theatre (Sat Aug 31)
Brooke Candy
Neumos (Wed Oct 2)
charlieonnafriday
Remind
The Crocodile (Tues Sept 10)
Dreamcatcher 2024 World Tour [Lucky Inside 7 Doors]
McCaw Hall (Wed Nov 13)
POiSON GiRL FRiEND
Remind
The Crocodile (Mon Oct 21)
Daydream State Presents: Tanukichan with Glixen
Remind
Tractor Tavern (Fri Nov 1)
Thrice and Manchester Orchestra
Remind
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Nov 7)
Second night added
White Rabbit Group feat. HE$H, H2K, K$ & Dystorant
Remind
The Crocodile (Fri Sept 6)
COMEDY
Fun & Flirty
Remind
The Crocodile (Thurs Aug 29)
Phil Hanley
Remind
Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 6)
Late show added
FILM
2024 HUMP! Part Two
Remind
On the Boards (Sept 19–Oct 5)
FOOD & DRINK
Cider Summit Seattle 2024
Remind
South Lake Union Park (Sept 6–7)
PERFORMANCE
Alyssa Edwards
Remind
The Showbox (Fri Aug 2)
PODCASTS
Judge John Hodgman
Remind
Neptune Theatre (Jan 30, 2025)
PlanBri - That's My Best Friend Tour
Remind
Showbox SoDo (Tues Sept 10)
The Ringer Fantasy Football Show Live!
Remind
The Crocodile (Wed Aug 21)
READINGS & TALKS
An Evening with David Sedaris
Remind
Benaroya Hall (Sun Nov 10)
WINTER HOLIDAYS
Enchant Christmas
Remind
T-Mobile Park (Nov 22–Dec 29)
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Kid Cudi: Insano World Tour
Remind
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Aug 25)
Canceled
Senses Fail / Saves The Day
Remind
Showbox SoDo (Mon Dec 2)
Moved from The Showbox
Yung Gravy
Remind
Paramount Theatre (Wed Oct 2)
Rescheduled from Aug 25 at WaMu Theater
COMEDY
Ellen's Last Stand...Up
Remind
Benaroya Hall
July 23 show canceled
Irene Tu
Remind
Laughs Comedy Club (Sun July 14)
Fifth show added
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The Seattle Kraken released their schedule for the 2024-25 hockey season, with preseason games in late September and over 40 regular season home games kicking off with a match on October 8 against the St. Louis Blues. Season tickets are available now; single-game tickets will go on sale after Labor Day.
Ballard FC has announced the launch of a new pre-professional women’s soccer team, which will reveal its name and logo this fall. Twenty-five women in Seattle sports and business have joined the ownership group, including Seattle Reign midfielder Jess Fishlock and Rough & Tumble Pub owner Jen Barnes.
Washington Ensemble Theatre has announced its 21st season of programming, which includes productions and art happenings that prioritize "belonging, indulgence, [and] daddies." We're intrigued by queer joy, which "installs sensecapes based on stories from Seattle's LGBTQIA+ community."
The beloved Ark Lodge Cinemas in Columbia City are facing eviction and have set up a GoFundMe, citing raised rents as the reason they’re struggling financially.
Single tickets and subscriptions to Seattle Arts & Lectures' 2024-25 season events are now on sale, and additional talks with Percival Everett and Robin Wall Kimmerer have been announced.