Event News

Ticket Alert: Macklemore, Janelle Monáe, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Trevor Noah and More Event Updates for June 8
by Audrey Vann and Janey Wong
June 8, 2023
|
Like
Macklemore is in his government name era.
There are a myriad of tickets on sale this week and you’ll probably need more than $20 in your pocket! Seattle’s son Macklemore has added a hometown stop to his Ben tour, supporting his new album of the same name. Multi-hyphenate superstar Janelle Monáe will transport you to the Age of Pleasure this August. This fall, the sound of guitar solos will fill the city—Guns N’ Roses, Queens of the Stone Age, and Tool have all announced local tour dates. Plus, Trevor Noah will tell some jokes off the record. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 9

MUSIC

Ben Howard Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Nov 9)

Boris & Melvins Remind List
The Showbox (Fri Sept 1)

The Brook & The Bluff Remind List
Neumos (Tues Sept 26)

City and Colour Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Sept 1)

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull: The Trilogy Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Dec 8)

Guns N’ Roses Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Oct 14)

Gus Dapperton Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Sept 27)

Hiss Golden Messenger Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 8)

Jeremy Zucker Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Nov 25)

Jess Williamson Remind List
Barboza (Fri Aug 25)

Joji: Pandemonium Tour
 Remind List Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Oct 11)

JRoa, Skusta Clee, and Flow G Remind List
The Showbox (Sat Sept 9)

Leisure Remind List
The Showbox (Fri Nov 3)

Macklemore: Ben Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Dec 12)

Marc Broussard Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Nov 3)

Neil Frances Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 1)

Nightly: Wear Your Heart Out Tour Remind List
Neumos (Wed Oct 18)

Noah Cyrus Remind List
The Showbox (Sat Sept 2)

Peter McPoland: The Piggy Tour Remind List
Neumos (Thurs Oct 26)

Queens of the Stone Age: The End is Nero Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Oct 4)

Raye: My 21st Century Blues World Tour Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mon Oct 30)

Simply the Best: A Tribute to Tina Turner Remind List
The Showbox (Sat July 1)

Teddy Swims: I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Oct 26)

Tool Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Fri Oct 20)

Vacations & Last Dragons: Tourzilla Remind List
The Showbox (Sat Nov 4)

THEY. Remind List
Neumos (Thurs Sept 21)

Tessa Violet: MY GOD! Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Thurs Aug 31)

Wilco Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Oct 17 & 18)

The Wonder Years Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sun Oct 1)

COMEDY

Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour Remind List
Paramount Theatre (May 10-11, 2024)

Rahul Subramanian Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Aug 6)

Trevor Noah: Off The Record Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Mar 20-21, 2024)
On sale at 11 am

PERFORMANCE

A Drag Queen Christmas Remind List
Moore Theatre (Tues Dec 12)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Janelle Monáe: The Age of Pleasure Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Wed Aug 30)

COMEDY

Chris Fleming Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri July 7)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The lineup for the 11th annual Freakout Festival Remind List has been announced, with headliners like psych rock outfit Allah-Las, garage rockers the Gories, punk legends the Spits, cumbia-punk ensemble Son Rompe Pera, and post-punk trio Sextile.

