Ticket Alert: Macklemore, Janelle Monáe, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 9
MUSIC
Ben Howard
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Nov 9)
Boris & Melvins
The Showbox (Fri Sept 1)
The Brook & The Bluff
Neumos (Tues Sept 26)
City and Colour
Showbox SoDo (Fri Sept 1)
Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull: The Trilogy Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Dec 8)
Guns N’ Roses
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Oct 14)
Gus Dapperton
Neptune Theatre (Wed Sept 27)
Hiss Golden Messenger
Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 8)
Jeremy Zucker
Showbox SoDo (Sat Nov 25)
Jess Williamson
Barboza (Fri Aug 25)
Joji: Pandemonium Tour
Joji: Pandemonium Tour Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Oct 11)
JRoa, Skusta Clee, and Flow G
The Showbox (Sat Sept 9)
Leisure
The Showbox (Fri Nov 3)
Macklemore: Ben Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Dec 12)
Marc Broussard
Neptune Theatre (Fri Nov 3)
Neil Frances
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 1)
Nightly: Wear Your Heart Out Tour
Neumos (Wed Oct 18)
Noah Cyrus
The Showbox (Sat Sept 2)
Peter McPoland: The Piggy Tour
Neumos (Thurs Oct 26)
Queens of the Stone Age: The End is Nero
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Oct 4)
Raye: My 21st Century Blues World Tour
Showbox SoDo (Mon Oct 30)
Simply the Best: A Tribute to Tina Turner
The Showbox (Sat July 1)
Teddy Swims: I’ve Tried Everything But Therapy Tour
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Oct 26)
Tool
Tacoma Dome (Fri Oct 20)
Vacations & Last Dragons: Tourzilla
The Showbox (Sat Nov 4)
THEY.
Neumos (Thurs Sept 21)
Tessa Violet: MY GOD! Tour
The Showbox (Thurs Aug 31)
Wilco
Paramount Theatre (Oct 17 & 18)
The Wonder Years
Showbox SoDo (Sun Oct 1)
COMEDY
Matt Rife: ProbleMATTic World Tour
Paramount Theatre (May 10-11, 2024)
Rahul Subramanian
Neptune Theatre (Sun Aug 6)
Trevor Noah: Off The Record
Paramount Theatre (Mar 20-21, 2024)
On sale at 11 am
PERFORMANCE
A Drag Queen Christmas
Moore Theatre (Tues Dec 12)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Janelle Monáe: The Age of Pleasure Tour
WaMu Theater (Wed Aug 30)
COMEDY
Chris Fleming
Neptune Theatre (Fri July 7)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The lineup for the 11th annual Freakout Festival Remind Like List has been announced, with headliners like psych rock outfit Allah-Las, garage rockers the Gories, punk legends the Spits, cumbia-punk ensemble Son Rompe Pera, and post-punk trio Sextile.