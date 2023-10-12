Ticket Alert: Madison Beer, Tyler Childers, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13
MUSIC
Andrés Cepeda
Neptune Theatre (Apr 15, 2024)
Claire Rosinkranz: A Live Experience
The Showbox (Mar 8, 2024)
Collie Buddz
The Showbox (Mar 7, 2024)
On sale at noon
Dorian Electra
Neptune Theatre (Feb 23, 2024)
Gov't Mule - Thirty Years Strong
Moore Theatre (Feb 9, 2024)
Grouplove
Showbox SoDo (Feb 28, 2024)
HEALTH
The Showbox (Mar 28, 2024)
Holding Absence
Neumos (Jan 16, 2024)
Jamila Woods
Neumos (Feb 1, 2024)
LANY
Paramount Theatre (Mar 12, 2024)
Madison Beer
Moore Theatre (June 8, 2024)
Mindchatter
Neumos (Feb 10, 2024)
Petey
The Showbox (May 7, 2024)
Ryan Beatty
The Showbox (Mar 11, 2024)
Sarah Jarosz: Polaroid Lovers Tour
The Crocodile (Feb 24, 2024)
Thursday: War All The Time Live
The Crocodile (Feb 5, 2024)
Tyler Childers
Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 23, 2024)
Wednesday
Neptune Theatre (May 21, 2024)
X: XMas Time Again Tour
Neptune Theatre (Mon Dec 11)
COMEDY
Nikki Glaser: The Good Girl Tour
Moore Theatre (Sat Dec 16)
Tony Hinchcliffe: Fully Groan Tour
McCaw Hall (Jan 27, 2024)
Whose Live Anyway?
Moore Theatre (Apr 6, 2024)
PERFORMANCE
Death & Music 2023
Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 12)
Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas
Moore Theatre (Tues Dec 19)
Wild Kratts Live! 2.0
Paramount Theatre (June 1, 2024)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Em Beihold
Neumos (Feb 22, 2024)
SMooCH 2023
The Showbox (Sat Dec 2)
Vagabon
Madame Lou’s (Fri Dec 8)
COMEDY
Jo Koy
Climate Pledge Arena (Apr 5, 2024)
Wet City Comedy Fest
The Crocodile Complex (Jan 5-7, 2024)
NEW YEAR’S EVE
Artist Home's 10th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration
Tractor Tavern (Sun Dec 31)
Artist lineup announced
PERFORMANCE
Crystal Methyd Presents Inside the Enchanted Forest
The Crocodile (Feb 14, 2024)
Willow Pill presents God’s Child
Neptune Theatre (Mar 29, 2024)
SPORTS
Monster Energy AMA Supercross
Lumen Field (Mar 23, 2024)
OL Reign 2023 Playoff
Lumen Field (Fri Oct 20)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
SPORTS
Continental Tire Seattle Tip-Off: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UConn Huskies
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Dec 15)
Presale registration open now until Wed Oct 18; registration onsale Thurs Oct 19
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Jhayco
WaMu Theater (Fri Oct 13)
Canceled
Patty Griffin & Hayes Carll
Moore Theatre (Sun Oct 29)
Hayes Carll will appear in place of Todd Snider
Raye: My 21st Century Blues World Tour
The Showbox (Mon Oct 30)
Moved from Showbox SoDo to The Showbox
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Don't miss the annular eclipse happening Saturday morning! Seattle will only get a partial view (if the weather even cooperates enough for us to see it), but the eclipse will begin at 8:07 am, with maximum coverage (86%) happening around 9:20 am. Pick up a free pair of eclipse-viewing glasses from any Seattle Public Library, or check out the eclipse-oriented programming at PacSci later in the day. Remind Like List Remind Like List
Chateau Ste. Michelle has announced the first concert of their 2024 season. Tickets to see Jordan Davis with Mitchell Tenpenny & Ashley Cooke Remind Like List next June go on sale to the public on Friday, November 10. Stay tuned for more artist announcements!
Hockey is back! The Seattle Kraken kicked off their season against the Golden Knights in Vegas on Tuesday, and they’ll be back in Seattle for three games next week. You can grab a ticket to one of the home games, or check out our list of places around town to watch hockey so you don’t miss any of the action.
Ballard FC has announced that next season’s home games will be played at Memorial Stadium while the team’s home in Interbay undergoes ADA improvements by Seattle Parks and Rec. Read more here and get season tickets!