Ticket Alert: Madison Beer, Tyler Childers, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Willow Pill and More Event Updates for October 12



Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

MUSIC

Andrés Cepeda

Neptune Theatre (Apr 15, 2024)

Claire Rosinkranz: A Live Experience

The Showbox (Mar 8, 2024)

Collie Buddz

The Showbox (Mar 7, 2024)

On sale at noon

Dorian Electra

Neptune Theatre (Feb 23, 2024)

Gov't Mule - Thirty Years Strong

Moore Theatre (Feb 9, 2024)

Grouplove

Showbox SoDo (Feb 28, 2024)

HEALTH

The Showbox (Mar 28, 2024)

Holding Absence

Neumos (Jan 16, 2024)

Jamila Woods

Neumos (Feb 1, 2024)

LANY

Paramount Theatre (Mar 12, 2024)

Madison Beer

Moore Theatre (June 8, 2024)

Mindchatter

Neumos (Feb 10, 2024)

Petey

The Showbox (May 7, 2024)

Ryan Beatty

The Showbox (Mar 11, 2024)

Sarah Jarosz: Polaroid Lovers Tour

The Crocodile (Feb 24, 2024)

Thursday: War All The Time Live

The Crocodile (Feb 5, 2024)

Tyler Childers

Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 23, 2024)

Wednesday

Neptune Theatre (May 21, 2024)

X: XMas Time Again Tour

Neptune Theatre (Mon Dec 11)

COMEDY

Nikki Glaser: The Good Girl Tour

Moore Theatre (Sat Dec 16)

Tony Hinchcliffe: Fully Groan Tour

McCaw Hall (Jan 27, 2024)

Whose Live Anyway?

Moore Theatre (Apr 6, 2024)

PERFORMANCE

Death & Music 2023

Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 12)

Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas

Moore Theatre (Tues Dec 19)

Wild Kratts Live! 2.0

Paramount Theatre (June 1, 2024)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Em Beihold

Neumos (Feb 22, 2024)

SMooCH 2023

The Showbox (Sat Dec 2)

Vagabon

Madame Lou’s (Fri Dec 8)

COMEDY

Jo Koy

Climate Pledge Arena (Apr 5, 2024)

Wet City Comedy Fest

The Crocodile Complex (Jan 5-7, 2024)

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Artist Home's 10th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration

Tractor Tavern (Sun Dec 31)

Artist lineup announced

PERFORMANCE

Crystal Methyd Presents Inside the Enchanted Forest

The Crocodile (Feb 14, 2024)

Willow Pill presents God’s Child

Neptune Theatre (Mar 29, 2024)

SPORTS

Monster Energy AMA Supercross

Lumen Field (Mar 23, 2024)

OL Reign 2023 Playoff

Lumen Field (Fri Oct 20)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

SPORTS

Continental Tire Seattle Tip-Off: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UConn Huskies

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Dec 15)

Presale registration open now until Wed Oct 18; registration onsale Thurs Oct 19

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Jhayco

WaMu Theater (Fri Oct 13)

Canceled

Patty Griffin & Hayes Carll

Moore Theatre (Sun Oct 29)

Hayes Carll will appear in place of Todd Snider

Raye: My 21st Century Blues World Tour

The Showbox (Mon Oct 30)

Moved from Showbox SoDo to The Showbox

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Don't miss the annular eclipse happening Saturday morning! Seattle will only get a partial view (if the weather even cooperates enough for us to see it), but the eclipse will begin at 8:07 am, with maximum coverage (86%) happening around 9:20 am. Pick up a free pair of eclipse-viewing glasses from any Seattle Public Library, or check out the eclipse-oriented programming at PacSci later in the day.

Chateau Ste. Michelle has announced the first concert of their 2024 season. Tickets to see Jordan Davis with Mitchell Tenpenny & Ashley Cooke next June go on sale to the public on Friday, November 10. Stay tuned for more artist announcements!

Hockey is back! The Seattle Kraken kicked off their season against the Golden Knights in Vegas on Tuesday, and they’ll be back in Seattle for three games next week. You can grab a ticket to one of the home games, or check out our list of places around town to watch hockey so you don’t miss any of the action.

Ballard FC has announced that next season’s home games will be played at Memorial Stadium while the team’s home in Interbay undergoes ADA improvements by Seattle Parks and Rec. Read more here and get season tickets!