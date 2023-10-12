EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🍕 Pizza Week
🍁 Fall
🕷️ Friday the 13th
🎃 October Events
👻 Halloween
👀 2023 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Madison Beer, Tyler Childers, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Willow Pill and More Event Updates for October 12
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
October 12, 2023
|
Like
Madison Beer will embark on her Spinnin tour in 2024.
Pop phenom Madison Beer will come “spinnin” through Seattle in support of her sophomore album Silence Between Songs. Kentucky singer-songwriter Tyler Childers has also dropped dates for his Mule Pull tour next summer, and RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 winner Willow Pill will pop by to remind us that she hates people. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, OCTOBER 13

MUSIC

Andrés Cepeda Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 15, 2024)

Claire Rosinkranz: A Live Experience Remind List
The Showbox (Mar 8, 2024)

Collie Buddz Remind List
The Showbox (Mar 7, 2024)
On sale at noon

Dorian Electra Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 23, 2024)

Gov't Mule - Thirty Years Strong Remind List
Moore Theatre (Feb 9, 2024)

Grouplove Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Feb 28, 2024)

HEALTH Remind List
The Showbox (Mar 28, 2024)

Holding Absence Remind List
Neumos (Jan 16, 2024)

Jamila Woods Remind List
Neumos (Feb 1, 2024)

LANY Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Mar 12, 2024)

Madison Beer Remind List
Moore Theatre (June 8, 2024) 

Mindchatter Remind List
Neumos (Feb 10, 2024) 

Petey Remind List
The Showbox (May 7, 2024)

Ryan Beatty Remind List
The Showbox (Mar 11, 2024)

Sarah Jarosz: Polaroid Lovers Tour Remind List
The Crocodile (Feb 24, 2024)

Thursday: War All The Time Live Remind List
The Crocodile (Feb 5, 2024)

Tyler Childers Remind List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 23, 2024) 

Wednesday Remind List
Neptune Theatre (May 21, 2024)

X: XMas Time Again Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Dec 11)

COMEDY

Nikki Glaser: The Good Girl Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat Dec 16)

Tony Hinchcliffe: Fully Groan Tour Remind List
McCaw Hall (Jan 27, 2024)

Whose Live Anyway? Remind List
Moore Theatre (Apr 6, 2024) 

PERFORMANCE

Death & Music 2023 Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun Nov 12)

Matt Rogers: Have You Heard of Christmas Remind List
Moore Theatre (Tues Dec 19)

Wild Kratts Live! 2.0 Remind List
Paramount Theatre (June 1, 2024)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Em Beihold Remind List
Neumos (Feb 22, 2024)

SMooCH 2023 Remind List
The Showbox (Sat Dec 2)

Vagabon Remind List
Madame Lou’s (Fri Dec 8)

COMEDY

Jo Koy Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Apr 5, 2024)

Wet City Comedy Fest Remind List
The Crocodile Complex (Jan 5-7, 2024)

NEW YEAR’S EVE

Artist Home's 10th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Sun Dec 31) 
Artist lineup announced

PERFORMANCE

Crystal Methyd Presents Inside the Enchanted Forest Remind List
The Crocodile (Feb 14, 2024)

Willow Pill presents God’s Child Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 29, 2024)

SPORTS

Monster Energy AMA Supercross Remind List
Lumen Field (Mar 23, 2024)

OL Reign 2023 Playoff Remind List
Lumen Field (Fri Oct 20)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

SPORTS

Continental Tire Seattle Tip-Off: Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. UConn Huskies Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Dec 15)
Presale registration open now until Wed Oct 18; registration onsale Thurs Oct 19

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Jhayco Remind List
WaMu Theater (Fri Oct 13)
Canceled

Patty Griffin & Hayes Carll Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun Oct 29)
Hayes Carll will appear in place of Todd Snider

Raye: My 21st Century Blues World Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Mon Oct 30)
Moved from Showbox SoDo to The Showbox

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Don't miss the annular eclipse happening Saturday morning! Seattle will only get a partial view (if the weather even cooperates enough for us to see it), but the eclipse will begin at 8:07 am, with maximum coverage (86%) happening around 9:20 am. Pick up a free pair of eclipse-viewing glasses from any Seattle Public Library, or check out the eclipse-oriented programming at PacSci later in the day. Remind List Remind List

Chateau Ste. Michelle has announced the first concert of their 2024 season. Tickets to see Jordan Davis with Mitchell Tenpenny & Ashley Cooke Remind List next June go on sale to the public on Friday, November 10. Stay tuned for more artist announcements! 

Hockey is back! The Seattle Kraken kicked off their season against the Golden Knights in Vegas on Tuesday, and they’ll be back in Seattle for three games next week. You can grab a ticket to one of the home games, or check out our list of places around town to watch hockey so you don’t miss any of the action. 

Ballard FC has announced that next season’s home games will be played at Memorial Stadium while the team’s home in Interbay undergoes ADA improvements by Seattle Parks and Rec. Read more here and get season tickets!

You Might Also Like

Ticket Alert: Madison Beer, Tyler Childers, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Willow Pill and More Event Updates for October 12
17 Film Festivals and Series to Check Out Around Seattle This October
Seattle Queer Film Festival, Scarecrowber, and More
10 Fall Cocktails to Try in Seattle Right Now
Espresso Martinis, Cinnamon Whiskey, and More
The Top 58 Events in Seattle This Week: Oct 9–15, 2023
Refract, Adam Sandler, and More Top Picks
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 6–8, 2023
Halloween Pet Parade, On the Edge: International Latinx Performance Art Festival, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: Melissa Miranda's New Restaurant Is Almost Here, Seabird Is One of Bon Appétit's Best New Restaurants, and MacPherson's Says Goodbye
October 6, 2023 Edition

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me