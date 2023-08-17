EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Madonna, Mike Birbiglia, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Rainn Wilson and More Event Updates for August 17
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
August 17, 2023
|
Like
Queen of pop Madonna has announced rescheduled dates for her highly anticipated Celebration tour. (Madonna via Facebook)
Time goes by so slowly for those who wait…and finally, the wait is over! Madonna has unveiled the rescheduled dates for her career-spanning Celebration tour, which was postponed last month due to a health scare. Fastidious bear expert-turned-spiritual writer Rainn Wilson will visit town in celebration of his latest book release. Funny mainstay Mike Birbiglia will also drop by Seattle—we recommend wearing shoes to his show. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

MUSIC

alt-j: An Awesome Wave 10th Anniversary Show Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Dec 1-3)
Third show added

Amigo the Devil Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mon Nov 6)

Big Gigantic Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Oct 12)

Big Wreck Remind List
Neumos (Thurs Nov 30)

Dirty Honey Remind List
The Showbox (Sun Nov 26)

Disco Lines Remind List
The Showbox (Fri Nov 10)

The Linda Lindas Remind List
The Showbox (Mon Nov 13)

Nia Archives Remind List
Neumos (Wed Oct 25)

Story of the Year Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 10)

Tyla Yaweh Remind List
Neumos (Mon Nov 13)

COMEDY

Mike Birbiglia Live! Remind List
Moore Theatre (Jan 20, 2024)

Roy Wood Jr. Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun Dec 31)

Salon of Shame #104 Remind List
Theatre Off Jackson (Tues Sept 12)

FOOD & DRINK

Brew at the Zoo Remind List
Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs Oct 5)

READINGS & TALKS

An Evening with Rainn Wilson Remind List
Moore Theatre (Fri Dec 1)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Damien Jurado Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Aug 21-22)
Second night added

Splean Remind List
The Showbox (Sat Nov 18)

COMEDY

Elite Comedy Fest Brincos Dieras Remind List
The Paramount (Wed Nov 22)

Gabriel Iglesias: Don't Worry Be Fluffy Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Nov 3)

FOOD & DRINK

Bacon Eggs & Kegs Remind List
Lumen Field (Oct 14-15)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Thunderbirds 23-24 Home Games Remind List
Accesso Showare Center (Sep 30-Mar 24)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Depeche Mode Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Nov 26)
Young Fathers added as support

Madonna: The Celebration Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Rescheduled to Feb 17-18, 2024 from July 18-19, 2023)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Get out your planner! Bumbershoot Remind List has released their full festival schedule.

Reggae on the Way has rebranded their summer session as “Maui Aid on the Way Remind List ,” with net ticket proceeds donated to wildfire relief. Across the city, several restaurants are also putting on fundraisers.

HUMP! Film Festival’s spankin’ new streaming library lets horny folks view a “veritable smorgasbord of humpy goodness” from their own homes, with annual lineups from the past few festivals and greatest hits volumes available. 

Lindy West has expanded her Pacific Northwest tour, offering multiple ways to see her comedy show, Every Castle, Ranked. She’ll head to Thing Remind List later this month, followed by appearances in Portland Remind List , Olympia, and Edmonds Remind List .

