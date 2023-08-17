Ticket Alert: Madonna, Mike Birbiglia, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Rainn Wilson and More Event Updates for August 17

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 18

MUSIC

alt-j: An Awesome Wave 10th Anniversary Show

Showbox SoDo (Dec 1-3)

Third show added

Amigo the Devil

Moore Theatre (Mon Nov 6)

Big Gigantic

Showbox SoDo (Thurs Oct 12)

Big Wreck

Neumos (Thurs Nov 30)

Dirty Honey

The Showbox (Sun Nov 26)

Disco Lines

The Showbox (Fri Nov 10)

The Linda Lindas

The Showbox (Mon Nov 13)

Nia Archives

Neumos (Wed Oct 25)

Story of the Year

Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 10)

Tyla Yaweh

Neumos (Mon Nov 13)

COMEDY

Mike Birbiglia Live!

Moore Theatre (Jan 20, 2024)

Roy Wood Jr.

Moore Theatre (Sun Dec 31)

Salon of Shame #104

Theatre Off Jackson (Tues Sept 12)

FOOD & DRINK

Brew at the Zoo

Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs Oct 5)

READINGS & TALKS

An Evening with Rainn Wilson

Moore Theatre (Fri Dec 1)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Damien Jurado

Tractor Tavern (Aug 21-22)

Second night added

Splean

The Showbox (Sat Nov 18)

COMEDY

Elite Comedy Fest Brincos Dieras

The Paramount (Wed Nov 22)

Gabriel Iglesias: Don't Worry Be Fluffy

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Nov 3)

FOOD & DRINK

Bacon Eggs & Kegs

Lumen Field (Oct 14-15)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Thunderbirds 23-24 Home Games

Accesso Showare Center (Sep 30-Mar 24)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Depeche Mode

Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Nov 26)

Young Fathers added as support

Madonna: The Celebration Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Rescheduled to Feb 17-18, 2024 from July 18-19, 2023)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Get out your planner! Bumbershoot has released their full festival schedule.

Reggae on the Way has rebranded their summer session as “Maui Aid on the Way ,” with net ticket proceeds donated to wildfire relief. Across the city, several restaurants are also putting on fundraisers.

HUMP! Film Festival’s spankin’ new streaming library lets horny folks view a “veritable smorgasbord of humpy goodness” from their own homes, with annual lineups from the past few festivals and greatest hits volumes available.

Lindy West has expanded her Pacific Northwest tour, offering multiple ways to see her comedy show, Every Castle, Ranked. She’ll head to Thing later this month, followed by appearances in Portland , Olympia, and Edmonds .