Ticket Alert: Madonna, Mike Birbiglia, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 18
MUSIC
alt-j: An Awesome Wave 10th Anniversary Show
Showbox SoDo (Dec 1-3)
Third show added
Amigo the Devil
Moore Theatre (Mon Nov 6)
Big Gigantic
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Oct 12)
Big Wreck
Neumos (Thurs Nov 30)
Dirty Honey
The Showbox (Sun Nov 26)
Disco Lines
The Showbox (Fri Nov 10)
The Linda Lindas
The Showbox (Mon Nov 13)
Nia Archives
Neumos (Wed Oct 25)
Story of the Year
Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 10)
Tyla Yaweh
Neumos (Mon Nov 13)
COMEDY
Mike Birbiglia Live!
Moore Theatre (Jan 20, 2024)
Roy Wood Jr.
Moore Theatre (Sun Dec 31)
Salon of Shame #104
Theatre Off Jackson (Tues Sept 12)
FOOD & DRINK
Brew at the Zoo
Woodland Park Zoo (Thurs Oct 5)
READINGS & TALKS
An Evening with Rainn Wilson
Moore Theatre (Fri Dec 1)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Damien Jurado
Tractor Tavern (Aug 21-22)
Second night added
Splean
The Showbox (Sat Nov 18)
COMEDY
Elite Comedy Fest Brincos Dieras
The Paramount (Wed Nov 22)
Gabriel Iglesias: Don't Worry Be Fluffy
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Nov 3)
FOOD & DRINK
Bacon Eggs & Kegs
Lumen Field (Oct 14-15)
SPORTS & RECREATION
Seattle Thunderbirds 23-24 Home Games
Accesso Showare Center (Sep 30-Mar 24)
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Depeche Mode
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Nov 26)
Young Fathers added as support
Madonna: The Celebration Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Rescheduled to Feb 17-18, 2024 from July 18-19, 2023)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Get out your planner! Bumbershoot has released their full festival schedule.
Reggae on the Way has rebranded their summer session as "Maui Aid on the Way," with net ticket proceeds donated to wildfire relief. Across the city, several restaurants are also putting on fundraisers.
HUMP! Film Festival’s spankin’ new streaming library lets horny folks view a “veritable smorgasbord of humpy goodness” from their own homes, with annual lineups from the past few festivals and greatest hits volumes available.
Lindy West has expanded her Pacific Northwest tour, offering multiple ways to see her comedy show, Every Castle, Ranked. She'll head to Thing later this month, followed by appearances in Portland, Olympia, and Edmonds.