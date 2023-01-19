Ticket Alert: Madonna, Phish, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, The Roots and More Event Updates for January 19

ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

MUSIC

The Black Dahlia Murder

Neptune Theatre (Thurs May 18)

Eric Church: The Outsiders Revival Tour

Gorge Amphitheatre (Sat Sept 9)

Hippie Sabotage: Trailblazer Tour

Showbox SoDo (Thurs April 27)

Madonna: The Celebration Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (July 18-19)

Phish

Climate Pledge Arena (April 14-15)

Ricardo Arjona: Blanco y Negro Tour

WaMu Theater (Fri April 28)

Sepultura + Kreator: Klash of the Titans Tour

The Showbox (Tues May 30)

Snakehips

The Showbox (Sat May 13)

Wage War: The Manic Tour

Showbox SoDo (Wed April 26)

Yaeji

The Showbox (Sat April 8)

COMEDY

Margaret Cho *late show newly added*

Neptune Theatre (Sun June 4)

Rory Scovel

Neptune Theatre (Fri June 16)

SPORTS & RECREATION

WWE Monday Night RAW

Climate Pledge Arena (Mon April 10)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Belltown Bloom 2023

The Crocodile (May 5-6)

The Roots

Showbox SoDo (Mon Feb 20)

PERFORMANCE

Sasha Velour

Neptune Theatre (Mon April 10)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

READINGS & TALKS

Seven Things I’ve Learned: An Evening with Ira Glass

Benaroya Hall (Sat May 20)

On sale Wed Jan 25

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Beginning this week, Seattle Public Library’s Central Library will be open during evening hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays until 8 pm. The Faye G. Allen Children's Center located on level 1 will continue to close at 6 pm.

The always-elegant Metropolitan Fashion Week Seattle will take place at The Winemakers Reserve in Woodinville this year. The evening will showcase sustainable high fashion with a runway show featuring over 750 pieces by local and international designers.

Seattle Opera has announced their 60th anniversary season , which will reprise operatic performances from across history. The season will include works from the 18th century through the ‘80s, including a Seattle premiere of X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X and enduring favorites like Das Rheingold and The Barber of Seville .