EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
⛄️ Winter
🧧 Lunar New Year
❤️ Valentine's Day
👀 2023 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Madonna, Phish, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, The Roots and More Event Updates for January 19
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
January 19, 2023
Like
Share
Madonna's Celebration tour will be a retrospective of her over four-decade career. (Madonna via Facebook)
Time goes by so slowly for those who wait… and there’s no time to hesitate when Madonna tickets drop tomorrow. The material girl will perform highlights from her over 40-year career on her Celebration tour. Legendary jam band Phish will also swim over to Seattle this coming spring. Plus, beloved hip-hop crew The Roots have penned in a local tour date for next month. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 20

MUSIC

The Black Dahlia Murder Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs May 18)

Eric Church: The Outsiders Revival Tour Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Sat Sept 9)

Hippie Sabotage: Trailblazer Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs April 27)

Madonna: The Celebration Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (July 18-19)

Phish Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (April 14-15)

Ricardo Arjona: Blanco y Negro Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Fri April 28)

Sepultura + Kreator: Klash of the Titans Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (Tues May 30)

Snakehips Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat May 13)

Wage War: The Manic Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Wed April 26)

Yaeji Add to a List
The Showbox (Sat April 8)

COMEDY

Margaret Cho Add to a List *late show newly added*
Neptune Theatre (Sun June 4)

Rory Scovel Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri June 16)

SPORTS & RECREATION

WWE Monday Night RAW Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Mon April 10)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Belltown Bloom 2023 Add to a List
The Crocodile (May 5-6)

The Roots Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (Mon Feb 20)

PERFORMANCE

Sasha Velour Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Mon April 10)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

READINGS & TALKS

Seven Things I’ve Learned: An Evening with Ira Glass Add to a List
Benaroya Hall (Sat May 20)
On sale Wed Jan 25

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Beginning this week, Seattle Public Library’s Central Library Add to a List will be open during evening hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays until 8 pm. The Faye G. Allen Children's Center located on level 1 will continue to close at 6 pm.

The always-elegant Metropolitan Fashion Week Seattle Add to a List will take place at The Winemakers Reserve in Woodinville this year. The evening will showcase sustainable high fashion with a runway show featuring over 750 pieces by local and international designers.

Seattle Opera has announced their 60th anniversary season Add to a List , which will reprise operatic performances from across history. The season will include works from the 18th century through the ‘80s, including a Seattle premiere of X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X Add to a List and enduring favorites like Das Rheingold Add to a List and The Barber of Seville Add to a List .

You Might Also Like

Ticket Alert: Madonna, Phish, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, The Roots and More Event Updates for January 19
Where to Get Soup in Seattle
Chowder, Pho, and More
The Top 68 Events in Seattle This Week: Jan 17-22, 2023
J.I.D &amp; Smino, Samson and Delilah in Concert, and More Top Picks
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This MLK Day Weekend: Jan 13-16, 2023
MLK Day March and Rally, Tết in Seattle, and More Cheap &amp; Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: Lobster Rolls, Local Seafood, and the Departure of Northlake Tavern
January 13, 2023 Edition
Ticket Alert: Sam Smith, M83, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Rauw Alejandro and More Event Updates for January 12

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!