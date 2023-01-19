Ticket Alert: Madonna, Phish, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, JANUARY 20
MUSIC
The Black Dahlia Murder
Neptune Theatre (Thurs May 18)
Eric Church: The Outsiders Revival Tour
Gorge Amphitheatre (Sat Sept 9)
Hippie Sabotage: Trailblazer Tour
Showbox SoDo (Thurs April 27)
Madonna: The Celebration Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (July 18-19)
Phish
Climate Pledge Arena (April 14-15)
Ricardo Arjona: Blanco y Negro Tour
WaMu Theater (Fri April 28)
Sepultura + Kreator: Klash of the Titans Tour
The Showbox (Tues May 30)
Snakehips
The Showbox (Sat May 13)
Wage War: The Manic Tour
Showbox SoDo (Wed April 26)
Yaeji
The Showbox (Sat April 8)
COMEDY
Margaret Cho
*late show newly added*
Neptune Theatre (Sun June 4)
Rory Scovel
Neptune Theatre (Fri June 16)
SPORTS & RECREATION
WWE Monday Night RAW
Climate Pledge Arena (Mon April 10)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Belltown Bloom 2023
The Crocodile (May 5-6)
The Roots
Showbox SoDo (Mon Feb 20)
PERFORMANCE
Sasha Velour
Neptune Theatre (Mon April 10)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
READINGS & TALKS
Seven Things I’ve Learned: An Evening with Ira Glass
Benaroya Hall (Sat May 20)
On sale Wed Jan 25
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Beginning this week, Seattle Public Library's Central Library will be open during evening hours on Wednesdays and Thursdays until 8 pm. The Faye G. Allen Children's Center located on level 1 will continue to close at 6 pm.
The always-elegant Metropolitan Fashion Week Seattle will take place at The Winemakers Reserve in Woodinville this year. The evening will showcase sustainable high fashion with a runway show featuring over 750 pieces by local and international designers.
Seattle Opera has announced their 60th anniversary season, which will reprise operatic performances from across history. The season will include works from the 18th century through the '80s, including a Seattle premiere of X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X and enduring favorites like Das Rheingold and The Barber of Seville.