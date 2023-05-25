Ticket Alert: Maluma, Men I Trust, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, More Event Updates for May 25

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 26

MUSIC

Maluma: Don Juan Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Sept 3)

Men I Trust

Paramount Theatre (Sat Oct 28)

On sale at 9 am

Saint Motel

Neptune Theatre (Tues Sept 26)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Billy Idol

Spokane Pavilion (Mon Aug 28)

Escape the Fate: Out of The Shadows Tour

The Showbox (Tues Oct 3)

Gigantic Bicycle Festival 2023

Centennial Fields Park, Snoqualmie (Aug 4-5)

Iration: IRL Fall Tour

Showbox SoDo (Tues Oct 17)

Jeff Rosenstock

The Showbox (Mon Dec 11)

Leonid & Friends: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago

Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 29)

Ozomatli

Nectar Lounge (Sat Oct 7)

Roosevelt

The Showbox (Fri Oct 6)

COMEDY

Gabriel Iglesias

Tulalip Amphitheatre (Sun July 9)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Niall Horan: The Show Live On Tour

White River Amphitheater (July 23, 2024)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Rainbow Kitten Surprise *canceled*

WaMu Theater (Sat Sept 23)

Valley *postponed; new date TBA*

Neptune Theatre (Wed May 24)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS