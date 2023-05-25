EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Maluma, Men I Trust, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, More Event Updates for May 25
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, and Lindsay Costello
May 25, 2023
|
Like
Hopefully Maluma's upcoming Don Juan tour means a new album is also in the works.
Self-proclaimed “Pretty Boy, Dirty Boy” Maluma is bringing his Latin pop hits to Seattle this fall. Dream pop trio Men I Trust will also embark on a tour this fall with fellow Canadian indie rock band TOPS. Plus, three theater companies have announced their upcoming seasons—drama kids, don’t miss the tea! Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 26

MUSIC

Maluma: Don Juan Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Sept 3)

Men I Trust Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Sat Oct 28)
On sale at 9 am

Saint Motel Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Sept 26)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Billy Idol Remind List
Spokane Pavilion (Mon Aug 28)

Escape the Fate: Out of The Shadows Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Tues Oct 3)

Gigantic Bicycle Festival 2023 Remind List
Centennial Fields Park, Snoqualmie (Aug 4-5)

Iration: IRL Fall Tour Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Tues Oct 17)

Jeff Rosenstock Remind List
The Showbox (Mon Dec 11)

Leonid & Friends: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 29)

Ozomatli Remind List
Nectar Lounge (Sat Oct 7)

Roosevelt Remind List
The Showbox (Fri Oct 6)

COMEDY

Gabriel Iglesias Remind List
Tulalip Amphitheatre (Sun July 9)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Niall Horan: The Show Live On Tour
 Remind List White River Amphitheater (July 23, 2024)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Rainbow Kitten Surprise Remind List *canceled*
WaMu Theater (Sat Sept 23)

Valley Past Event List *postponed; new date TBA*
Neptune Theatre (Wed May 24)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Tickets for Snoqualmie’s music, art, and bicycle festival Gigantic Bicycle Festival are on sale now, with a music lineup including folk rock gem Thao, garage rock trio Bleached, indie singer-songwriter Maita, Seattle-based supergroup Who Is She?, and more.

It's an exciting week for theater heads, with three companies announcing new seasons: ArtsWest has announced its 2023-2024 season, which will include a production of yummy Lynn Nottage comedy Clyde’s and Mindy Kaling-penned Hollywood satire Matt & BenBook-It Repertory Theatre's 2023/24 season will draw performances from classics like Frankenstein, or The Modern Prometheus and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. Plus, Intiman Theatre has also announced its 50th anniversary season, which includes the world premiere of The Lion Tells His Tale and holiday boogie-down Black Nativity.

Seattle Rep has announced the final show of its 2023/24 season, Jinkx Monsoon & Major Scales: Together Again, Again! The dystopic tale stars RuPaul's Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon and musician Major Scales; tickets go on sale August 14, 2023.

