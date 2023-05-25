Ticket Alert: Maluma, Men I Trust, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, MAY 26
MUSIC
Maluma: Don Juan Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Sept 3)
Men I Trust
Paramount Theatre (Sat Oct 28)
On sale at 9 am
Saint Motel
Neptune Theatre (Tues Sept 26)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Billy Idol
Spokane Pavilion (Mon Aug 28)
Escape the Fate: Out of The Shadows Tour
The Showbox (Tues Oct 3)
Gigantic Bicycle Festival 2023
Centennial Fields Park, Snoqualmie (Aug 4-5)
Iration: IRL Fall Tour
Showbox SoDo (Tues Oct 17)
Jeff Rosenstock
The Showbox (Mon Dec 11)
Leonid & Friends: A Tribute to the Music of Chicago
Neptune Theatre (Sun Oct 29)
Ozomatli
Nectar Lounge (Sat Oct 7)
Roosevelt
The Showbox (Fri Oct 6)
COMEDY
Gabriel Iglesias
Tulalip Amphitheatre (Sun July 9)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
MUSIC
Niall Horan: The Show Live On Tour
Niall Horan: The Show Live On Tour
White River Amphitheater (July 23, 2024)
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Rainbow Kitten Surprise
*canceled*
WaMu Theater (Sat Sept 23)
Valley
Past Event
*postponed; new date TBA*
Neptune Theatre (Wed May 24)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
It's an exciting week for theater heads, with three companies announcing new seasons: ArtsWest has announced its 2023-2024 season, which will include a production of yummy Lynn Nottage comedy Clyde’s and Mindy Kaling-penned Hollywood satire Matt & Ben. Book-It Repertory Theatre's 2023/24 season will draw performances from classics like Frankenstein, or The Modern Prometheus and 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea. Plus, Intiman Theatre has also announced its 50th anniversary season, which includes the world premiere of The Lion Tells His Tale and holiday boogie-down Black Nativity.
Seattle Rep has announced the final show of its 2023/24 season, Jinkx Monsoon & Major Scales: Together Again, Again! The dystopic tale stars RuPaul's Drag Race winner Jinkx Monsoon and musician Major Scales; tickets go on sale August 14, 2023.