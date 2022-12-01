Ticket Alert: Metallica, Illenium, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2
MUSIC
Bryce Vine: Serotonin Tour
Showbox SoDo (March 4, 2023)
The Charlatans with Ride
The Showbox (Feb 14, 2023)
Mac Ayres: Comfortable Enough Tour
The Showbox (March 25, 2023)
Metallica: M72 World Tour
Lumen Field (Aug 30-Sept 1)
The Modern Nostalgia Tour: Jeremy Passion, Jesse Barrera, Gabe Bondoc, and Albert Posis
Neumos (April 19, 2023)
The Wonder Years: The Hum Goes On Forever Tour
The Showbox (March 7, 2023)
READINGS & TALKS
Robert Greene and Ryan Holiday
Moore Theatre (March 11, 2023)
PERFORMANCE
Dragula Titans with the Boulet Brothers
Moore Theatre (May 12, 2023)
On sale at noon
PODCAST
Small Town Murder
Neptune Theatre (March 24, 2023)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Barely Alive: Feel The Panic Tour
The Showbox (March 3, 2023)
Illenium
Gorge Amphitheatre (May 27-28)
Vanessa Carlton
Triple Door (April 4, 2023)
FOOD & DRINK
Canlis New Year's Eve Party
Canlis (Sat Dec 31)
PERFORMANCE
Christmas with Creed Bratton
Neptune Theatre (Sun Dec 18)
PODCAST
La Cotorrisa
Neptune Theatre (Feb 12, 2023)
COMEDY
Neal Brennan: Brand New Neal
Neptune Theatre (Sept 16, 2023) *late show added*