Event News

Ticket Alert: Metallica, Illenium, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Bryce Vine and More Event Updates for December 2
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
December 1, 2022
Like
Share
Metallica will rock Lumen Field for two nights with two different sets and two different opening acts. (Metallica via Facebook)
Heavy metal masters Metallica will ride the lightning all the way to Seattle on their M72 world tour, supporting their forthcoming album, 72 Seasons. Melodic bass producer Illenium has announced a two-day EDM festival at the Gorge next summer. Plus, Billboard charting hip-hop artist Bryce Vine will stop by next spring on his Serotonin tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

MUSIC

Bryce Vine: Serotonin Tour Add to a List
Showbox SoDo (March 4, 2023)

The Charlatans with Ride Add to a List
The Showbox (Feb 14, 2023)

Mac Ayres: Comfortable Enough Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (March 25, 2023)

Metallica: M72 World Tour Add to a List
Lumen Field (Aug 30-Sept 1)

The Modern Nostalgia Tour: Jeremy Passion, Jesse Barrera, Gabe Bondoc, and Albert Posis Add to a List
Neumos (April 19, 2023)

The Wonder Years: The Hum Goes On Forever Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (March 7, 2023)

READINGS & TALKS

Robert Greene and Ryan Holiday Add to a List
Moore Theatre (March 11, 2023)

PERFORMANCE

Dragula Titans with the Boulet Brothers Add to a List
Moore Theatre (May 12, 2023) 
On sale at noon

PODCAST

Small Town Murder Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (March 24, 2023)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Barely Alive: Feel The Panic Tour Add to a List
The Showbox (March 3, 2023)

Illenium Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheatre (May 27-28)

Vanessa Carlton Add to a List
Triple Door (April 4, 2023)

FOOD & DRINK

Canlis New Year's Eve Party Add to a List
Canlis (Sat Dec 31)

PERFORMANCE

Christmas with Creed Bratton Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Dec 18)

PODCAST

La Cotorrisa Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 12, 2023)

COMEDY

Neal Brennan: Brand New Neal Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sept 16, 2023) *late show added*

