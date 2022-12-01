Ticket Alert: Metallica, Illenium, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Bryce Vine and More Event Updates for December 2

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 2

MUSIC

Bryce Vine: Serotonin Tour

Showbox SoDo (March 4, 2023)

The Charlatans with Ride

The Showbox (Feb 14, 2023)

Mac Ayres: Comfortable Enough Tour

The Showbox (March 25, 2023)

Metallica: M72 World Tour

Lumen Field (Aug 30-Sept 1)

The Modern Nostalgia Tour: Jeremy Passion, Jesse Barrera, Gabe Bondoc, and Albert Posis

Neumos (April 19, 2023)

The Wonder Years: The Hum Goes On Forever Tour

The Showbox (March 7, 2023)

READINGS & TALKS

Robert Greene and Ryan Holiday

Moore Theatre (March 11, 2023)

PERFORMANCE

Dragula Titans with the Boulet Brothers

Moore Theatre (May 12, 2023)

On sale at noon

PODCAST

Small Town Murder

Neptune Theatre (March 24, 2023)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Barely Alive: Feel The Panic Tour

The Showbox (March 3, 2023)

Illenium

Gorge Amphitheatre (May 27-28)

Vanessa Carlton

Triple Door (April 4, 2023)

FOOD & DRINK

Canlis New Year's Eve Party

Canlis (Sat Dec 31)

PERFORMANCE

Christmas with Creed Bratton

Neptune Theatre (Sun Dec 18)

PODCAST

La Cotorrisa

Neptune Theatre (Feb 12, 2023)

COMEDY

Neal Brennan: Brand New Neal

Neptune Theatre (Sept 16, 2023) *late show added*