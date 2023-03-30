Ticket Alert: Modest Mouse and Pixies, boygenius, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Chateau Ste. Michelle's Summer Concert Series and More Event Updates for March 30

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 31

MUSIC

BlueBucksClan

Neumos (Thurs June 1)

boygenius with Carly Rae Jepsen & Illuminati Hotties

Gorge Amphitheatre (Sat July 29)

On sale at noon

Jungle

WaMu Theater (Fri Sept 15)

Lauren Daigle: The Kaleidoscope Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 18)

Maisie Peters: The Good Witch Comes To North America

The Showbox (Mon Aug 28)

Mild Minds

Neumos (Sat June 17)

Modest Mouse and Pixies with Cat Power

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Sept 8)

Mt. Joy

Marymoor Park (Fri July 21)

Owl City

Neptune Theater (Sat Sept 30)

Rina Sawayama: Hold the Girl Tour - Reloaded

Paramount Theatre (Thurs Sept 28)

The Smashing Pumpkins: The World is a Vampire Tour

White River Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 5)

Son Volt

Neumos (Sun Sept 24)

COMEDY

Ben Schwartz & Friends

Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 29)

Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny

Moore Theatre (Fri Dec 15)

Kathleen Madigan: Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos

Moore Theatre (Sat Dec 2)

Paula Poundstone

Neptune Theatre (Fri June 23)

Neal Brennan *second date newly added*

Neptune Theatre (Fri Sept 8)

PERFORMANCE

Bishop Blanchet High School's All Shook Up

Moore Theatre (Apr 28-30)

PODCASTS

Lovett or Leave It: The Errors Tour 2023

Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 4)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily

Neptune Theatre (Sun Sept 24)

Peso Pluma

Moore Theatre (Sat Aug 19)

COMEDY

Shane Gillis *late show newly added*

Neptune Theatre (Sat Apr 15)

Pinky Patel

Neptune Theatre (Sat June 10)

PODCASTS

True Crime Obsessed

Neptune Theatre (Weds Aug 9)

ON SALE MONDAY, APRIL 3

MUSIC

Amos Lee with Preservation Hall Jazz Band

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Wed Aug 2)

The Australian Pink Floyd Show

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun Aug 6)

Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer On Earth

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun June 18)

Charlie Puth with Alexander Stewart

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sat July 1)

Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sept 16-17)

Diana Krall

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun July 9)

Elvis Costello & The Imposters

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri June 9)

Fitz And The Tantrums

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun July 8)

Gary Clark Jr.

Chateau Ste. Michelle (July 22-23)

Gipsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun Aug 20)

Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová (of Swell Season)

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Wed Aug 23)

Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R.

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sept 2-3)

Jason Mraz and His Superband

Chateau Ste. Michelle (July 14-15)

Leftover Salmon, Railroad Earth, and Yonder Mountain String Band

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun June 25)

Lindsey Stirling

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Thurs Aug 31)

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun July 16)

Michael Franti & Spearhead with SOJA

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri Aug 4)

Natalie Merchant

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri Sept 22)

Pink Martini with China Forbes

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun Aug 27)

RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sat July 29)

Regina Spektor

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sat Aug 5)

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun June 4)

Rodrigo y Gabriela with Bahamas

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Thurs June 8)

Sheryl Crow

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Thurs July 20)

Steve Miller Band

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri Sept 15)

Taj Mahal Quartet with Los Lobos

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri June 23)

Tori Amos

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri July 28)

Trampled By Turtles

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri July 21)

Trombone Shorty with Ziggy Marley

Chateau Ste. Michelle (July 27 & 30)

ON SALE SOON

NF: Hope Tour

WaMu Theater (Wed Aug 9)

Verified Fan registration open

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Sabrina Carpenter

Moved to the Paramount Theatre from the Showbox SoDo (Tues Apr 11)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Chateau Ste. Michelle has announced their summer concert series with big names like James Taylor, Ringo Starr, Elvis Costello, Kelsea Ballerini, Charlie Puth, Regina Spektor, and many others.

Weekend passes for Kremwerk’s Pride festival are on sale with early-bird tickets starting at just $30. Keep your eyes peeled for the upcoming lineup!

The lineup for Wildrose’s Pride festivities have been revealed with three days of renowned DJs. VIP tickets are on sale now.