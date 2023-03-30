Ticket Alert: Modest Mouse and Pixies, boygenius, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 31
MUSIC
BlueBucksClan
Neumos (Thurs June 1)
boygenius with Carly Rae Jepsen & Illuminati Hotties
Gorge Amphitheatre (Sat July 29)
On sale at noon
Jungle
WaMu Theater (Fri Sept 15)
Lauren Daigle: The Kaleidoscope Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 18)
Maisie Peters: The Good Witch Comes To North America
The Showbox (Mon Aug 28)
Mild Minds
Neumos (Sat June 17)
Modest Mouse and Pixies with Cat Power
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Sept 8)
Mt. Joy
Marymoor Park (Fri July 21)
Owl City
Neptune Theater (Sat Sept 30)
Rina Sawayama: Hold the Girl Tour - Reloaded
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Sept 28)
The Smashing Pumpkins: The World is a Vampire Tour
White River Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 5)
Son Volt
Neumos (Sun Sept 24)
COMEDY
Ben Schwartz & Friends
Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 29)
Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny
Moore Theatre (Fri Dec 15)
Kathleen Madigan: Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos
Moore Theatre (Sat Dec 2)
Paula Poundstone
Neptune Theatre (Fri June 23)
Neal Brennan
*second date newly added*
Neptune Theatre (Fri Sept 8)
PERFORMANCE
Bishop Blanchet High School's All Shook Up
Moore Theatre (Apr 28-30)
PODCASTS
Lovett or Leave It: The Errors Tour 2023
Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 4)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily
Neptune Theatre (Sun Sept 24)
Peso Pluma
Moore Theatre (Sat Aug 19)
COMEDY
Shane Gillis
*late show newly added*
Neptune Theatre (Sat Apr 15)
Pinky Patel
Neptune Theatre (Sat June 10)
PODCASTS
True Crime Obsessed
Neptune Theatre (Weds Aug 9)
ON SALE MONDAY, APRIL 3
MUSIC
Amos Lee with Preservation Hall Jazz Band
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Wed Aug 2)
The Australian Pink Floyd Show
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun Aug 6)
Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer On Earth
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun June 18)
Charlie Puth with Alexander Stewart
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sat July 1)
Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sept 16-17)
Diana Krall
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun July 9)
Elvis Costello & The Imposters
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri June 9)
Fitz And The Tantrums
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun July 8)
Gary Clark Jr.
Chateau Ste. Michelle (July 22-23)
Gipsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun Aug 20)
Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová (of Swell Season)
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Wed Aug 23)
Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R.
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sept 2-3)
Jason Mraz and His Superband
Chateau Ste. Michelle (July 14-15)
Leftover Salmon, Railroad Earth, and Yonder Mountain String Band
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun June 25)
Lindsey Stirling
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Thurs Aug 31)
Lyle Lovett and his Large Band
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun July 16)
Michael Franti & Spearhead with SOJA
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri Aug 4)
Natalie Merchant
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri Sept 22)
Pink Martini with China Forbes
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun Aug 27)
RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sat July 29)
Regina Spektor
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sat Aug 5)
Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun June 4)
Rodrigo y Gabriela with Bahamas
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Thurs June 8)
Sheryl Crow
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Thurs July 20)
Steve Miller Band
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri Sept 15)
Taj Mahal Quartet with Los Lobos
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri June 23)
Tori Amos
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri July 28)
Trampled By Turtles
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri July 21)
Trombone Shorty with Ziggy Marley
Chateau Ste. Michelle (July 27 & 30)
ON SALE SOON
NF: Hope Tour
WaMu Theater (Wed Aug 9)
Verified Fan registration open
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Sabrina Carpenter
Moved to the Paramount Theatre from the Showbox SoDo (Tues Apr 11)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Chateau Ste. Michelle has announced their summer concert series with big names like James Taylor, Ringo Starr, Elvis Costello, Kelsea Ballerini, Charlie Puth, Regina Spektor, and many others.
Weekend passes for Kremwerk's Pride festival are on sale with early-bird tickets starting at just $30. Keep your eyes peeled for the upcoming lineup!
The lineup for Wildrose's Pride festivities have been revealed with three days of renowned DJs. VIP tickets are on sale now.