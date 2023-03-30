EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Modest Mouse and Pixies, boygenius, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Chateau Ste. Michelle's Summer Concert Series and More Event Updates for March 30
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, and Lindsay Costello
March 30, 2023
Like
Share
Good news for people who love good news: Pixies, Modest Mouse, and Cat Power are all coming to Seattle on one bill! (Pixies via Facebook)
Here come your bands! Modest Mouse is teaming up with Pixies and special guest Cat Power. Indie-rock supergroup boygenius (Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker, and Lucy Dacus) will bring girl power and Carly Rae Jepsen to the Gorge Amphitheatre. Christian pop superstar Lauren Daigle will make a Seattle stop along her Kaleidoscope tour. Plus, Chateau Ste. Michelle is releasing tickets for its summer concert lineup next Monday, so consider this your early warning for shows from Charlie Puth, Sheryl Crow, Elvis Costello, and plenty of other big names. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, MARCH 31

MUSIC

BlueBucksClan Add to a List
Neumos (Thurs June 1)

boygenius with Carly Rae Jepsen & Illuminati Hotties Add to a List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Sat July 29)
On sale at noon

Jungle Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Fri Sept 15)

Lauren Daigle: The Kaleidoscope Tour Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 18)

Maisie Peters: The Good Witch Comes To North America Add to a List
The Showbox (Mon Aug 28)

Mild Minds Add to a List
Neumos (Sat June 17)

Modest Mouse and Pixies with Cat Power Add to a List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Sept 8)

Mt. Joy Add to a List
Marymoor Park (Fri July 21)

Owl City Add to a List
Neptune Theater (Sat Sept 30)

Rina Sawayama: Hold the Girl Tour - Reloaded Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Sept 28)

The Smashing Pumpkins: The World is a Vampire Tour Add to a List
White River Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 5)

Son Volt Add to a List
Neumos (Sun Sept 24)

COMEDY

Ben Schwartz & Friends Add to a List
Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 29)

Jimmy Carr: Terribly Funny Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Fri Dec 15)

Kathleen Madigan: Boxed Wine & Tiny Banjos Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat Dec 2)

Paula Poundstone Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Fri June 23)

Neal Brennan Add to a List *second date newly added*
Neptune Theatre (Fri Sept 8)

PERFORMANCE

Bishop Blanchet High School's All Shook Up Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Apr 28-30)

PODCASTS

Lovett or Leave It: The Errors Tour 2023 Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 4)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, and Shahzad Ismaily Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sun Sept 24)

Peso Pluma Add to a List
Moore Theatre (Sat Aug 19)

COMEDY

Shane Gillis Add to a List *late show newly added*
Neptune Theatre (Sat Apr 15)

Pinky Patel Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Sat June 10)

PODCASTS

True Crime Obsessed Add to a List
Neptune Theatre (Weds Aug 9)

ON SALE MONDAY, APRIL 3

MUSIC

Amos Lee with Preservation Hall Jazz Band Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Wed Aug 2)

The Australian Pink Floyd Show Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun Aug 6)

Barenaked Ladies: Last Summer On Earth Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun June 18)

Charlie Puth with Alexander Stewart Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sat July 1)

Counting Crows with Dashboard Confessional Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sept 16-17)

Diana Krall Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun July 9)

Elvis Costello & The Imposters Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri June 9)

Fitz And The Tantrums Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun July 8)

Gary Clark Jr. Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (July 22-23)

Gipsy Kings with Nicolas Reyes Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun Aug 20)

Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglová (of Swell Season) Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Wed Aug 23)

Goo Goo Dolls with O.A.R. Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sept 2-3)

Jason Mraz and His Superband Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (July 14-15)

Leftover Salmon, Railroad Earth, and Yonder Mountain String Band Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun June 25)

Lindsey Stirling Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Thurs Aug 31)

Lyle Lovett and his Large Band Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun July 16)

Michael Franti & Spearhead with SOJA Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri Aug 4)

Natalie Merchant Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri Sept 22)

Pink Martini with China Forbes Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun Aug 27)

RAIN: A Tribute to the Beatles Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sat July 29)

Regina Spektor Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sat Aug 5)

Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun June 4)

Rodrigo y Gabriela with Bahamas Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Thurs June 8)

Sheryl Crow Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Thurs July 20)

Steve Miller Band Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri Sept 15)

Taj Mahal Quartet with Los Lobos Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri June 23)

Tori Amos Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri July 28)

Trampled By Turtles Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Fri July 21)

Trombone Shorty with Ziggy Marley Add to a List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (July 27 & 30)

ON SALE SOON

NF: Hope Tour Add to a List
WaMu Theater (Wed Aug 9)
Verified Fan registration open

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Sabrina Carpenter Add to a List
Moved to the Paramount Theatre from the Showbox SoDo (Tues Apr 11)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Chateau Ste. Michelle has announced their summer concert series Add to a List with big names like James Taylor, Ringo Starr, Elvis Costello, Kelsea Ballerini, Charlie Puth, Regina Spektor, and many others.

Weekend passes for Kremwerk’s Pride festival Add to a List are on sale with early-bird tickets starting at just $30. Keep your eyes peeled for the upcoming lineup! 

The lineup for Wildrose’s Pride Add to a List festivities have been revealed with three days of renowned DJs. VIP tickets are on sale now.

