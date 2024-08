Ticket Alert: Modest Mouse, Wooli, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Emerald City Comic Con and More Event Updates for August 22

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 23

MUSIC

The Dandy Warhols 30th Anniversary Show & Brunch

Spanish Ballroom (Dec 14–15)

Death From Above 1979

The Crocodile (Jan 20, 2025)

Emily King

Neptune Theatre (Tues Nov 19)

EVAN GIIA

The Showbox (Thurs Dec 5)

Gavin Adcock

The Showbox (Feb 22, 2025)

Godspeed You! Black Emperor

Neptune Theatre (May 9, 2025)

On sale at 8 am

Gregorian: Pure Chants Tour

Moore Theatre (Fri Dec 6)

Hockey Dad x Remo Drive

Vera Project (Sat Nov 16)

Jane's Addiction & Love and Rockets

WaMu Theater (Tues Oct 8)

Modest Mouse: Good News For People Who Love Bad News Anniversary Tour

Paramount Theatre (Wed Oct 30)

Myles Smith

Showbox SoDo (Apr 2, 2025)

Sebastian Bach - 'Child Within the Man' Tour

El Corazón (Sun Oct 6)

Weston Estate - Superbloom Tour

The Showbox (Mon Oct 14)

Wooli

WaMu Theater (Fri Dec 13)

PODCASTS

Dropouts Podcast

Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 9)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Crown Magnetar

El Corazón (Tues Nov 12)

Hyolyn

Showbox SoDo (Sun Nov 3)

JUNNY

Neumos (Wed Nov 13)

Kuinka - Celebrating Ten Years of "The Wild North"

Tractor Tavern (Sat Nov 16)

Kurt Travis: Everything Is Beautiful 10 Year Tour

Madame Lou's (Fri Nov 22)

Paul Cauthen

Showbox SoDo (Sat Oct 26)

Shanin Blake - Divine Dopamine Tour

The Crocodile (Fri Dec 6)

Snow Strippers

Neumos (Tues Oct 22)

Sungazer

The Crocodile (Tues Dec 10)

Will Wood - Slouching Towards Bethlehem! Tour

Here-After (Nov 7–8)

Your Old Droog

Barboza (Sat Oct 12)

GEEK & GAMING

Emerald City Comic Con

Seattle Convention Center (Mar 6–9, 2025)

READINGS & TALKS

Tegan & Sara Book Tour: Crush

Washington Hall (Tues Oct 1)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

MUSIC

Of The Trees

Showbox SoDo (Fri Dec 6)

On sale Wed Aug 28

COMEDY

Liang Haiyuan - The Man In The Corner 2

Moore Theatre (Wed Oct 30)

On sale Wed Aug 28

PERFORMANCE

Back to the Future

Paramount Theatre (Dec 10–22)

On sale Tues Aug 27

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Loveless

Neptune Theatre (Tues Oct 22)

Canceled

O.M.D. - Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark

Moore Theatre (June 10–11, 2025)

Rescheduled from Sept 9 & 12

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

National Nordic Museum has announced that Lāth Carlson, the former executive director of Dubai’s Museum of the Future and Seattle’s Living Computers Museum + Labs, will become the institution’s new executive director and CEO.