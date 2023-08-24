Ticket Alert: Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees, Eddie Vedder, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Noname and More Event Updates for August 27

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

MUSIC

Blxst & Bino Rideaux

Showbox SoDo (Sat Sept 16)

Cory Wong

Paramount Theatre (Fri Feb 16)

Daniel Seavey

The Showbox (Fri Oct 13)

Eddie Vedder

Benaroya Hall (Oct 23-24)

JP Saxe

The Showbox (Wed Jan 31)

Living Legends & Brother Ali

The Showbox (Wed Nov 29)

Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees

Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Nov 9)

Nessa Barrett

Showbox SoDo (Wed Nov 15)

On sale at noon

Noname

Showbox SoDo (Mon Nov 13)

The O'Jays

Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 19)

Rising Appalachia

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Nov 2)

Roy Woods

Showbox SoDo (Tues Nov 7)

Royal & the Serpent

The Crocodile (Mon Nov 13)

Soen

Neumos (June 6, 2024)

On sale at noon

Subtronics: Cyclops Dome

Tacoma Dome (Nov 24-25)

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP

Moore Theatre (Fri Mar 1)

COMEDY

Jared Freid: The Family Business Tour

Neptune Theatre (Sat Oct 7)

Late show added

Me Caigo De Risa USA Tour

Moore Theatre (Feb 4, 2024)

On sale at 9 am

GEEK & GAMING

The International 2023 Dota 2 Championships

Climate Pledge Arena (Oct 27-29)

ON SALE NOW



COMEDY

Bruce McCulloch: Tales of Bravery and Stupidity

Washington Hall (Jan 20, 2024)

Mike Birbiglia Live!

Moore Theatre (Jan 21, 2024)

Second show added

PERFORMANCE

Teatro ZinZanni

The Sanctuary at Lotte Hotel Seattle (Oct 12, 2023-Mar 31, 2024)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Amber Liu

The Crocodile (Wed Jan 17)

On sale Sat Aug 26 at noon

STAYC

Showbox SoDo (Tues Oct 24)

On sale Wed Aug 30

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Forever Reign: A Celebration of Megan Rapinoe , OL Reign’s final regular at-home match this season, has moved up its start time to 5 pm in order to air nationally during primetime. Additional tickets have also been released to meet demand with the goal of breaking club attendance records.

One-, two-, and four-day passes are now on sale for Ballard’s 11th annual Freakout Festival .