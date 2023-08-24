EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees, Eddie Vedder, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Noname and More Event Updates for August 27
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
August 24, 2023
|
Like
Ready or not, here Ms. Lauryn Hill comes, you can't hide. (Ms. Lauryn Hill via Facebook)
Ready or not, lyrical master Ms. Lauryn Hill will reunite with the Fugees for the 25th anniversary of her debut solo album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. Hometown hero Eddie Vedder has announced two rare solo performances with all proceeds benefiting the EB Research Partnership. Plus, Chicago rapper Noname will stop by this fall to support her new album, Sundial. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 25

MUSIC

Blxst & Bino Rideaux Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Sept 16)

Cory Wong Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Fri Feb 16)

Daniel Seavey Remind List
The Showbox (Fri Oct 13)

Eddie Vedder Remind List
Benaroya Hall (Oct 23-24)

JP Saxe Remind List
The Showbox (Wed Jan 31)

Living Legends & Brother Ali Remind List
The Showbox (Wed Nov 29)

Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Nov 9)

Nessa Barrett Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Nov 15)
On sale at noon

Noname Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mon Nov 13)

The O'Jays Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 19)

Rising Appalachia Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Nov 2)

Roy Woods Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Tues Nov 7)

Royal & the Serpent Remind List
The Crocodile (Mon Nov 13)

Soen Remind List
Neumos (June 6, 2024)
On sale at noon

Subtronics: Cyclops Dome Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Nov 24-25)

Tommy Emmanuel, CGP Remind List
Moore Theatre (Fri Mar 1)

COMEDY

Jared Freid: The Family Business Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Oct 7)
Late show added

Me Caigo De Risa USA Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Feb 4, 2024)
On sale at 9 am

GEEK & GAMING

The International 2023 Dota 2 Championships Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Oct 27-29)

ON SALE NOW

COMEDY

Bruce McCulloch: Tales of Bravery and Stupidity Remind List
Washington Hall (Jan 20, 2024)

Mike Birbiglia Live! Remind List
Moore Theatre (Jan 21, 2024)
Second show added

PERFORMANCE

Teatro ZinZanni Remind List
The Sanctuary at Lotte Hotel Seattle (Oct 12, 2023-Mar 31, 2024)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Amber Liu Remind List
The Crocodile (Wed Jan 17)
On sale Sat Aug 26 at noon

STAYC Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Tues Oct 24)
On sale Wed Aug 30

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Forever Reign: A Celebration of Megan Rapinoe Remind List , OL Reign’s final regular at-home match this season, has moved up its start time to 5 pm in order to air nationally during primetime. Additional tickets have also been released to meet demand with the goal of breaking club attendance records. 

One-, two-, and four-day passes are now on sale for Ballard’s 11th annual Freakout Festival Remind List

