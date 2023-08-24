Ticket Alert: Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees, Eddie Vedder, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 25
MUSIC
Blxst & Bino Rideaux
Showbox SoDo (Sat Sept 16)
Cory Wong
Paramount Theatre (Fri Feb 16)
Daniel Seavey
The Showbox (Fri Oct 13)
Eddie Vedder
Benaroya Hall (Oct 23-24)
JP Saxe
The Showbox (Wed Jan 31)
Living Legends & Brother Ali
The Showbox (Wed Nov 29)
Ms. Lauryn Hill & Fugees
Climate Pledge Arena (Thurs Nov 9)
Nessa Barrett
Showbox SoDo (Wed Nov 15)
On sale at noon
Noname
Showbox SoDo (Mon Nov 13)
The O'Jays
Paramount Theatre (Thurs Oct 19)
Rising Appalachia
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Nov 2)
Roy Woods
Showbox SoDo (Tues Nov 7)
Royal & the Serpent
The Crocodile (Mon Nov 13)
Soen
Neumos (June 6, 2024)
On sale at noon
Subtronics: Cyclops Dome
Tacoma Dome (Nov 24-25)
Tommy Emmanuel, CGP
Moore Theatre (Fri Mar 1)
COMEDY
Jared Freid: The Family Business Tour
Neptune Theatre (Sat Oct 7)
Late show added
Me Caigo De Risa USA Tour
Moore Theatre (Feb 4, 2024)
On sale at 9 am
GEEK & GAMING
The International 2023 Dota 2 Championships
Climate Pledge Arena (Oct 27-29)
ON SALE NOW
COMEDY
Bruce McCulloch: Tales of Bravery and Stupidity
Washington Hall (Jan 20, 2024)
Mike Birbiglia Live!
Moore Theatre (Jan 21, 2024)
Second show added
PERFORMANCE
Teatro ZinZanni
The Sanctuary at Lotte Hotel Seattle (Oct 12, 2023-Mar 31, 2024)
ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
Amber Liu
The Crocodile (Wed Jan 17)
On sale Sat Aug 26 at noon
STAYC
Showbox SoDo (Tues Oct 24)
On sale Wed Aug 30
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Forever Reign: A Celebration of Megan Rapinoe, OL Reign's final regular at-home match this season, has moved up its start time to 5 pm in order to air nationally during primetime. Additional tickets have also been released to meet demand with the goal of breaking club attendance records.
One-, two-, and four-day passes are now on sale for Ballard's 11th annual Freakout Festival.