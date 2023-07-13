Ticket Alert: Natalia Lafourcade, Playboi Carti, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 14
MUSIC
The Brian Jonestown Massacre
Neumos (Wed Oct 4)
The Church
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Sept 28)
Glaive: I Care So Much That I Don’t Care At All
The Showbox (Fri Sept 29)
Junior H
accesso Showare Center (Fri Sept 29)
Lil Tracy
The Showbox (Tues Oct 10)
Meshuggah
Paramount Theatre (Fri Nov 24)
Natalia Lafourcade
WaMu Theater (Fri Dec 8)
Nghtmre & Netsky: The Great Sonic Wars Tour
WaMu Theater (Sat Nov 4)
Patty Griffin & Todd Snider
Moore Theatre (Sun Oct 29)
Playboi Carti: Antagonist Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Sept 12)
On sale at noon
Slaughter Beach, Dog
The Showbox (Jan 20, 2024)
The Struts
Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 25)
TesseracT
The Showbox (Thurs Oct 26)
Victoria Monét: The JAGUAR Tour
The Showbox (Sat Oct 7)
Wax Motif
The Showbox (Thurs Sept 28)
Yeule with Sasami
Neumos (Thurs Oct 5)
Yussef Dayes
The Showbox (Tues Nov 28)
COMEDY
Anthony Jeselnik
*late show added*
Paramount Theatre (Fri Dec 1)
On sale at 11 am
Jared Freid
Neptune Theatre (Sat Oct 7)
Taylor Tomlinson
*third show added*
Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 22)
Trevor Noah: Off the Record Tour
*third show added*
Paramount Theatre (Mar 22, 2024)
Vir Das
Moore Theatre (Feb 2, 2024)
PERFORMANCE
Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret
Neptune Theatre (Mon Nov 6)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Brad Mehldau Trio
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Nov 9)
Habstrakt
The Showbox (Fri Aug 4)
Head Automatica
Showbox SoDo (Tues Sept 5)
Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four in Joy to the World
Moore Theatre (Mon Dec 4)
Mariachi Sol de Mexico: Jose Hernandez' Merry-Achi Christmas
Moore Theatre (Wed Dec 13)
serpentwithfeet: Heart of Brick
Moore Theatre (Wed Nov 1)
COMEDY
Rahul Subramanian
*show added*
Neptune Theatre (Sun Aug 6)
Jimmy Dore
Washington Hall (Feb 10, 2024)
PODCASTS
Dungeons and Daddies
Neptune Theatre (Mon Aug 21)
SPORTS & RECREATION
Seattle Kraken Home Games
Climate Pledge Arena (Sept 25–Apr 11)
Ballard FC hosts USL2 Playoffs
Interbay Stadium (Fri July 21 & Sun July 23)
ON SALE SOON
SPORTS & RECREATION
Seattle Mariners 2024 Home Games
T-Mobile Park (Various dates & times, Mar 28–Sept 29)
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour
Lumen Field (Rescheduled to Sept 14 from Sept 13)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Seattle Public Theater has announced its 34th annual season, with productions of the eerily prescient Titanish, post-Iranian Revolution tale The Forgotten History of Mastaneh, Macbeth: A Rock Musical, and audience fave A Very Die Hard Christmas. (Yippee-ki-yay.)
KEXP has announced the lineup for their free Concerts at the Mural series with performances from R&B queen Baby Rose, techno-pop star Jessy Lanza, indie pop band Deep Sea Diver, and more.
Calling all troll lovers: Northwest Trolls: Way of the Bird King, a sculpture exhibition by Danish artist and environmentalist Thomas Dambo, will be installed this summer, with six massive Nordic trolls landing in scenic spots across the Pacific Northwest. Five of the trolls will pop up in locations around the Puget Sound.
Bumbershoot has announced its Out of Sight arts programming for the upcoming festival. Founded as a response to the Seattle Art Fair in 2015, Out of Sight has since become "one of the state's largest surveys of contemporary art in the Pacific Northwest," and Bumbershoot attendees can peep this year's works (curated by buzzy regional art names like Jaleesa Johnston and Roya Amirsoleymani) at Fisher Pavilion on Labor Day weekend.