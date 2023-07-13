EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Event News

Ticket Alert: Natalia Lafourcade, Playboi Carti, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Newly Added Comedy Tour Dates and More Event Updates for July 13
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
July 13, 2023
|
Like
Natalia Lafourcade's latest album De Todas las Flores references "the inner flowers that have withered and the ones still blooming."
Soprano superstar Natalia Lafourcade, who holds the record for most Latin Grammys won by a female artist, will stop by on her De Todas Las Flores tour this December. Hip-hop fans will also be pleased to hear that Playboi Carti and Lil Tracy have both announced Seattle dates. Plus, Trevor Noah has added a third night to the Seattle leg of his Off the Record tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 14

MUSIC

The Brian Jonestown Massacre Remind List
Neumos (Wed Oct 4)

The Church Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Sept 28)

Glaive: I Care So Much That I Don’t Care At All Remind List
The Showbox (Fri Sept 29)

Junior H Remind List
accesso Showare Center (Fri Sept 29)

Lil Tracy Remind List
The Showbox (Tues Oct 10)

Meshuggah Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Fri Nov 24)

Natalia Lafourcade Remind List
WaMu Theater (Fri Dec 8)

Nghtmre & Netsky: The Great Sonic Wars Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Sat Nov 4)

Patty Griffin & Todd Snider Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun Oct 29)

Playboi Carti: Antagonist Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Sept 12)
On sale at noon

Slaughter Beach, Dog Remind List
The Showbox (Jan 20, 2024)

The Struts Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 25)

TesseracT Remind List
The Showbox (Thurs Oct 26)

Victoria Monét: The JAGUAR Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Sat Oct 7)

Wax Motif Remind List
The Showbox (Thurs Sept 28)

Yeule with Sasami Remind List
Neumos (Thurs Oct 5)

Yussef Dayes Remind List
The Showbox (Tues Nov 28)

COMEDY

Anthony Jeselnik Remind List *late show added*
Paramount Theatre (Fri Dec 1)
On sale at 11 am

Jared Freid Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Oct 7)

Taylor Tomlinson Remind List *third show added*
Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 22)

Trevor Noah: Off the Record Tour Remind List *third show added*
Paramount Theatre (Mar 22, 2024)

Vir Das Remind List
Moore Theatre (Feb 2, 2024)

PERFORMANCE

Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Nov 6)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Brad Mehldau Trio Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Nov 9)

Habstrakt Remind List
The Showbox (Fri Aug 4)

Head Automatica Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Tues Sept 5)

Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four in Joy to the World Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mon Dec 4)

Mariachi Sol de Mexico: Jose Hernandez' Merry-Achi Christmas Remind List
Moore Theatre (Wed Dec 13)

serpentwithfeet: Heart of Brick Remind List
Moore Theatre (Wed Nov 1)

COMEDY

Rahul Subramanian Remind List *show added*
Neptune Theatre (Sun Aug 6)

Jimmy Dore Remind List
Washington Hall (Feb 10, 2024)

PODCASTS

Dungeons and Daddies Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Aug 21)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Kraken Home Games Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sept 25–Apr 11)

Ballard FC hosts USL2 Playoffs Remind List
Interbay Stadium (Fri July 21 & Sun July 23)

ON SALE SOON

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Mariners 2024 Home Games Remind List
T-Mobile Park (Various dates & times, Mar 28–Sept 29)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour Remind List
Lumen Field (Rescheduled to Sept 14 from Sept 13)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Seattle Public Theater has announced its 34th annual season Remind List , with productions of the eerily prescient Titanish, post-Iranian Revolution tale The Forgotten History of Mastaneh Remind List , Macbeth: A Rock Musical Remind List , and audience fave A Very Die Hard Christmas Remind List . (Yippee-ki-yay.)

KEXP has announced the lineup for their free Concerts at the Mural Remind List series with performances from R&B queen Baby Rose, techno-pop star Jessy Lanza, indie pop band Deep Sea Diver, and more. 

Calling all troll lovers: Northwest Trolls: Way of the Bird King, a sculpture exhibition by Danish artist and environmentalist Thomas Dambo, will be installed this summer, with six massive Nordic trolls landing in scenic spots across the Pacific Northwest. Five of the trolls will pop up in locations around the Puget Sound.

Bumbershoot Remind List has announced its Out of Sight arts programming for the upcoming festival. Founded as a response to the Seattle Art Fair in 2015, Out of Sight has since become “one of the state’s largest surveys of contemporary art in the Pacific Northwest,” and Bumbershoot attendees can peep this year’s works (curated by buzzy regional art names like Jaleesa Johnston and Roya Amirsoleymani) at Fisher Pavilion on Labor Day weekend.

