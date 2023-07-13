Ticket Alert: Natalia Lafourcade, Playboi Carti, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Newly Added Comedy Tour Dates and More Event Updates for July 13

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JULY 14

MUSIC

The Brian Jonestown Massacre

Neumos (Wed Oct 4)

The Church

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Sept 28)

Glaive: I Care So Much That I Don’t Care At All

The Showbox (Fri Sept 29)

Junior H

accesso Showare Center (Fri Sept 29)

Lil Tracy

The Showbox (Tues Oct 10)

Meshuggah

Paramount Theatre (Fri Nov 24)

Natalia Lafourcade

WaMu Theater (Fri Dec 8)

Nghtmre & Netsky: The Great Sonic Wars Tour

WaMu Theater (Sat Nov 4)

Patty Griffin & Todd Snider

Moore Theatre (Sun Oct 29)

Playboi Carti: Antagonist Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (Tues Sept 12)

On sale at noon

Slaughter Beach, Dog

The Showbox (Jan 20, 2024)

The Struts

Moore Theatre (Sat Nov 25)

TesseracT

The Showbox (Thurs Oct 26)

Victoria Monét: The JAGUAR Tour

The Showbox (Sat Oct 7)

Wax Motif

The Showbox (Thurs Sept 28)

Yeule with Sasami

Neumos (Thurs Oct 5)

Yussef Dayes

The Showbox (Tues Nov 28)

COMEDY

Anthony Jeselnik *late show added*

Paramount Theatre (Fri Dec 1)

On sale at 11 am

Jared Freid

Neptune Theatre (Sat Oct 7)

Taylor Tomlinson *third show added*

Paramount Theatre (Sun Oct 22)

Trevor Noah: Off the Record Tour *third show added*

Paramount Theatre (Mar 22, 2024)

Vir Das

Moore Theatre (Feb 2, 2024)

PERFORMANCE

Alan Cumming & Ari Shapiro Och & Oy! A Considered Cabaret

Neptune Theatre (Mon Nov 6)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Brad Mehldau Trio

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Nov 9)

Habstrakt

The Showbox (Fri Aug 4)

Head Automatica

Showbox SoDo (Tues Sept 5)

Jenny Oaks Baker & Family Four in Joy to the World

Moore Theatre (Mon Dec 4)

Mariachi Sol de Mexico: Jose Hernandez' Merry-Achi Christmas

Moore Theatre (Wed Dec 13)

serpentwithfeet: Heart of Brick

Moore Theatre (Wed Nov 1)

COMEDY

Rahul Subramanian *show added*

Neptune Theatre (Sun Aug 6)

Jimmy Dore

Washington Hall (Feb 10, 2024)

PODCASTS

Dungeons and Daddies

Neptune Theatre (Mon Aug 21)

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Kraken Home Games

Climate Pledge Arena (Sept 25–Apr 11)

Ballard FC hosts USL2 Playoffs

Interbay Stadium (Fri July 21 & Sun July 23)

ON SALE SOON

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Mariners 2024 Home Games

T-Mobile Park (Various dates & times, Mar 28–Sept 29)

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Beyoncé: Renaissance World Tour

Lumen Field (Rescheduled to Sept 14 from Sept 13)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Seattle Public Theater has announced its 34th annual season , with productions of the eerily prescient Titanish, post-Iranian Revolution tale The Forgotten History of Mastaneh , Macbeth: A Rock Musical , and audience fave A Very Die Hard Christmas . (Yippee-ki-yay.)

KEXP has announced the lineup for their free Concerts at the Mural series with performances from R&B queen Baby Rose, techno-pop star Jessy Lanza, indie pop band Deep Sea Diver, and more.

Calling all troll lovers: Northwest Trolls: Way of the Bird King, a sculpture exhibition by Danish artist and environmentalist Thomas Dambo, will be installed this summer, with six massive Nordic trolls landing in scenic spots across the Pacific Northwest. Five of the trolls will pop up in locations around the Puget Sound.

Bumbershoot has announced its Out of Sight arts programming for the upcoming festival. Founded as a response to the Seattle Art Fair in 2015, Out of Sight has since become “one of the state’s largest surveys of contemporary art in the Pacific Northwest,” and Bumbershoot attendees can peep this year’s works (curated by buzzy regional art names like Jaleesa Johnston and Roya Amirsoleymani) at Fisher Pavilion on Labor Day weekend.