Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 11
MUSIC
Aterciopelados
The Crocodile (Mon Nov 27)
Beach Fossils
Showbox SoDo (Wed Nov 8)
eaJ
Neumos (Mon Nov 6)
Fever Ray
Showbox SoDo (Tues Nov 14)
Free Throw
Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 18)
Games We Play
Neumos (Sat Oct 14)
On sale at 7 am
John Craigie
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Nov 16)
Luis Miguel
Climate Pledge Arena (Apr 4, 2024)
The Maine
The Showbox (Sun Nov 19)
Nathaniel Rateliff
Paramount Theatre (Mon Nov 20)
STRFKR
ALMA Tacoma (Sun Oct 22)
COMEDY
Chelcie Lynn
Neptune Theatre (Mon Nov 20)
Tommy Tiernan
Moore Theatre (Mon Oct 16)
SPORTS & RECREATION
All Elite Wrestling: Collision
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Sept 30)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Damien Jurado
Tractor Tavern (Tues Aug 22)
The Rose: Dawn to Dusk World Tour
WaMu Theater (Sun Oct 8)
COMEDY
John Oliver
Paramount Theatre (Sat Sept 9)
Late show added
Sturniolo Triplets
The Showbox (Tues Sept 26)
PERFORMANCE
Hadestown
Paramount Theatre (Oct 31-Nov 5)
It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Alaska... A Christmas Show
Neptune Theatre (Wed Dec 6)
SPORTS & RECREATION
UKG NWSL Challenge Cup Semi-Final: OL Reign vs Racing Louisville FC
Lumen Field (Wed Sept 6)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
FOOD & DRINK
Bacon Eggs & Kegs
Lumen Field (Oct 14-15)
On sale Wed Aug 16
SPORTS & RECREATION
Seattle Thunderbirds 23-24 Home Games
Accesso Showare Center (Sep 30-Mar 24)
On sale Wed Aug 16
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Day In Day Out Remind Like List has unveiled its schedule for this weekend. However, if you’re planning on taking light rail to the festival or Félix Weekend Remind Like List at T-Mobile, think again. The 1 line will be closed between the Capitol Hill and SODO stations, with free Link shuttle buses running every 10 minutes between the closed stops.
Daily schedules are also out for South Sound Block Party Remind Like List in Olympia next weekend.
Single tickets for Seattle Rep’s 2023/24 season Remind Like List , which includes productions of classics like Little Women Remind Like List and The Tempest Remind Like List alongside Sanctuary City Remind Like List , a pre-DACA tale, and Jinkx Monsoon & Major Scales: Together Again, Again! Remind Like List , go on sale August 14.
The Seattle International Film Festival Remind Like List , which is currently accepting film entries, will be held May 9-19, 2024 at SIFF cinemas and other venues citywide.
Easily amused Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Seattle next week. In advance of the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, she plans to deliver a speech on the Biden administration’s climate actions and headline a “high-priced political fundraiser” co-hosted by Microsoft President Brad Smith.
It’s sunflower season! Check out a variety of local farms and fields to cut your own blooms, get the perfect pic for your dating profile, or run around with the kiddos.