Ticket Alert: Nathaniel Rateliff, Hadestown, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Luis Miguel and More Event Updates for August 10

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

MUSIC

Aterciopelados

The Crocodile (Mon Nov 27)

Beach Fossils

Showbox SoDo (Wed Nov 8)

eaJ

Neumos (Mon Nov 6)

Fever Ray

Showbox SoDo (Tues Nov 14)

Free Throw

Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 18)

Games We Play

Neumos (Sat Oct 14)

On sale at 7 am

John Craigie

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Nov 16)

Luis Miguel

Climate Pledge Arena (Apr 4, 2024)

The Maine

The Showbox (Sun Nov 19)

Nathaniel Rateliff

Paramount Theatre (Mon Nov 20)

STRFKR

ALMA Tacoma (Sun Oct 22)

COMEDY

Chelcie Lynn

Neptune Theatre (Mon Nov 20)

Tommy Tiernan

Moore Theatre (Mon Oct 16)

SPORTS & RECREATION

All Elite Wrestling: Collision

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Sept 30)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Damien Jurado

Tractor Tavern (Tues Aug 22)

The Rose: Dawn to Dusk World Tour

WaMu Theater (Sun Oct 8)

COMEDY

John Oliver

Paramount Theatre (Sat Sept 9)

Late show added

Sturniolo Triplets

The Showbox (Tues Sept 26)

PERFORMANCE

Hadestown

Paramount Theatre (Oct 31-Nov 5)

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Alaska... A Christmas Show

Neptune Theatre (Wed Dec 6)

SPORTS & RECREATION

UKG NWSL Challenge Cup Semi-Final: OL Reign vs Racing Louisville FC

Lumen Field (Wed Sept 6)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

FOOD & DRINK

Bacon Eggs & Kegs

Lumen Field (Oct 14-15)

On sale Wed Aug 16

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Thunderbirds 23-24 Home Games

Accesso Showare Center (Sep 30-Mar 24)

On sale Wed Aug 16

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Day In Day Out has unveiled its schedule for this weekend. However, if you’re planning on taking light rail to the festival or Félix Weekend at T-Mobile, think again. The 1 line will be closed between the Capitol Hill and SODO stations, with free Link shuttle buses running every 10 minutes between the closed stops.

Daily schedules are also out for South Sound Block Party in Olympia next weekend.

Single tickets for Seattle Rep’s 2023/24 season , which includes productions of classics like Little Women and The Tempest alongside Sanctuary City , a pre-DACA tale, and Jinkx Monsoon & Major Scales: Together Again, Again! , go on sale August 14.

The Seattle International Film Festival , which is currently accepting film entries, will be held May 9-19, 2024 at SIFF cinemas and other venues citywide.

Easily amused Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Seattle next week. In advance of the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, she plans to deliver a speech on the Biden administration’s climate actions and headline a “high-priced political fundraiser” co-hosted by Microsoft President Brad Smith.

It’s sunflower season! Check out a variety of local farms and fields to cut your own blooms, get the perfect pic for your dating profile, or run around with the kiddos.