Event News

Ticket Alert: Nathaniel Rateliff, Hadestown, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Luis Miguel and More Event Updates for August 10
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
August 10, 2023
|
Like
Nathaniel Rateliff is flyin' solo for this trip to Seattle.
Nathaniel Rateliff has announced the relaunch of his And It's Still Alright solo acoustic tour with a local stop this November. Descend into the industrial underworld of the apocalyptic Tony-winning musical Hadestown, which hits Seattle in October. Plus, Latin pop star Luis Miguel, known by fans as “el sol de Mexico,” will enter our orbit next spring. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

MUSIC

Aterciopelados Remind List
The Crocodile (Mon Nov 27)

Beach Fossils Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Wed Nov 8)

eaJ Remind List
Neumos (Mon Nov 6)

Fever Ray Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Tues Nov 14)

Free Throw Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat Nov 18)

Games We Play Remind List
Neumos (Sat Oct 14)
On sale at 7 am

John Craigie Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Nov 16)

Luis Miguel Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Apr 4, 2024)

The Maine Remind List
The Showbox (Sun Nov 19)

Nathaniel Rateliff Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Mon Nov 20)

STRFKR Remind List
ALMA Tacoma (Sun Oct 22)

COMEDY

Chelcie Lynn Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Nov 20)

Tommy Tiernan Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mon Oct 16)

SPORTS & RECREATION

All Elite Wrestling: Collision Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Sept 30)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Damien Jurado Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Tues Aug 22)

The Rose: Dawn to Dusk World Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Sun Oct 8)

COMEDY

John Oliver Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Sat Sept 9)
Late show added

Sturniolo Triplets Remind List
The Showbox (Tues Sept 26)

PERFORMANCE

Hadestown Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Oct 31-Nov 5)

It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Alaska... A Christmas Show Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Dec 6)

SPORTS & RECREATION

UKG NWSL Challenge Cup Semi-Final: OL Reign vs Racing Louisville FC Remind List
Lumen Field (Wed Sept 6)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

FOOD & DRINK

Bacon Eggs & Kegs Remind List
Lumen Field (Oct 14-15)
On sale Wed Aug 16

SPORTS & RECREATION

Seattle Thunderbirds 23-24 Home Games Remind List
Accesso Showare Center (Sep 30-Mar 24)
On sale Wed Aug 16

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Day In Day Out Remind List has unveiled its schedule for this weekend. However, if you’re planning on taking light rail to the festival or Félix Weekend Remind List at T-Mobile, think again. The 1 line will be closed between the Capitol Hill and SODO stations, with free Link shuttle buses running every 10 minutes between the closed stops. 

Daily schedules are also out for South Sound Block Party Remind List in Olympia next weekend.

Single tickets for Seattle Rep’s 2023/24 season Remind List , which includes productions of classics like Little Women Remind List and The Tempest Remind List alongside Sanctuary City Remind List , a pre-DACA tale, and Jinkx Monsoon & Major Scales: Together Again, Again! Remind List , go on sale August 14.

The Seattle International Film Festival Remind List , which is currently accepting film entries, will be held May 9-19, 2024 at SIFF cinemas and other venues citywide. 

Easily amused Vice President Kamala Harris will visit Seattle next week. In advance of the one-year anniversary of the Inflation Reduction Act, she plans to deliver a speech on the Biden administration’s climate actions and headline a “high-priced political fundraiser” co-hosted by Microsoft President Brad Smith. 

It’s sunflower season! Check out a variety of local farms and fields to cut your own blooms, get the perfect pic for your dating profile, or run around with the kiddos.

