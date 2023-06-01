EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
☀️ June Events
👀 2023 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Niall Horan, Boys Like Girls, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Black Veil Brides and More Event Updates for June 1
by Audrey Vann and Lindsay Costello
June 1, 2023
|
Like
You'll need fast hands to grab tickets for Niall Horan's biggest headline tour to date.
Directioners, are you listening? Niall Horan has revealed dates for The Show tour next summer in support of his forthcoming album. Black Veil Brides and Boys Like Girls will bring you back to your Hot Topic days with tour stops in Seattle this fall. Plus, we’ve got your early warning for Janelle Monáe tickets, which go on sale next Wednesday. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 2

MUSIC

Be Your Own Pet Remind List
Neumos (Fri Nov 17)
On sale at 9 am

Black Veil Brides + VV Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Mon Oct 16)

Boys Like Girls: The Speaking Our Language Tour Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Wed Oct 11)

Blonde Redhead Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 18)

Charlie Puth Remind List *second night added*
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun July 2)

Infected Mushroom Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sat July 29)

The Japanese House Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Nov 4)

Jessie Murph Remind List
The Showbox (Wed Oct 4)

Movements Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Oct 10)

Niall Horan: The Show Live On Tour Remind List
White River Amphitheater (July 23, 2024)

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Oct 20)

Rawayana Remind List
Neumos (Tues Oct 31)

Royal Blood Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Mon Nov 13)

Super Diamond Remind List
The Showbox (Jan 26, 2024)

PERFORMANCE

Ghost Files Live! Remind List
Moore Theatre (Thurs Aug 3)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Midnight Tyrannosaurus: The Gauntlet Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Sat July 8)

COMEDY

Please Don’t Destroy Remind List *late show added*
Neptune Theatre (Fri Aug 11)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull: The Trilogy Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Dec 8)
Verified Fan presale now open

Guns N’ Roses Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Oct 14)

Janelle Monáe: The Age of Pleasure Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Wed Aug 30)
On sale Wed June 7

Joji: Pandemonium Tour
 Remind List Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Oct 11)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Single tickets to Seattle Opera’s 60th anniversary season Remind List , which includes performances of X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X Remind List and The Barber of Seville Remind List , are on sale now.

The Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts & Lectures have launched the ninth summer of Book Bingo Remind List , which encourages participants to expand their reading horizons (categories include "BIPOC or LGBTQIA+ horror," "hip-hop,” "includes a recipe," "workers' rights," and more) for the chance to win cool prizes, including a subscription to a 2023/24 Seattle Arts & Lectures series.

You Might Also Like

This Week in Seattle Food News: The Jerk Shack Expands to the Central District, The Comfort Zone Opens a Mount Baker Location, and Layers Sandwich Co. Plans a Restaurant
June 2, 2023 Edition
Ticket Alert: Niall Horan, Boys Like Girls, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Black Veil Brides and More Event Updates for June 1
The Best Things To Do in Seattle This Month: June 2023
Pride Events, Fremont Solstice Parade, and More Major Things To Do All Month Long
Where to Get Great Doughnuts in Seattle
Doce Donut Co., Dough Joy, and More
The Top 32 Events in Seattle This Week: May 30–June 4, 2023
The National, Bagel Trot, and More Top Picks
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Memorial Day Weekend: May 26–29, 2023
Northwest Folklife, Spring Market, and More Cheap &amp; Easy Events Under $15

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me