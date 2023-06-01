Ticket Alert: Niall Horan, Boys Like Girls, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, JUNE 2
MUSIC
Neumos (Fri Nov 17)
On sale at 9 am
Paramount Theatre (Mon Oct 16)
Paramount Theatre (Wed Oct 11)
Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 18)
Charlie Puth *second night added*
Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sun July 2)
Showbox SoDo (Sat July 29)
Neptune Theatre (Fri Nov 4)
The Showbox (Wed Oct 4)
Neptune Theatre (Tues Oct 10)
White River Amphitheater (July 23, 2024)
Neptune Theatre (Fri Oct 20)
Neumos (Tues Oct 31)
Paramount Theatre (Mon Nov 13)
The Showbox (Jan 26, 2024)
PERFORMANCE
Ghost Files Live!
Moore Theatre (Thurs Aug 3)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Midnight Tyrannosaurus: The Gauntlet Tour
The Showbox (Sat July 8)
COMEDY
Please Don't Destroy
*late show added*
Neptune Theatre (Fri Aug 11)
ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
Enrique Iglesias, Ricky Martin, and Pitbull: The Trilogy Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Dec 8)
Verified Fan presale now open
Guns N' Roses
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Oct 14)
Janelle Monáe: The Age of Pleasure Tour
WaMu Theater (Wed Aug 30)
On sale Wed June 7
Joji: Pandemonium Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Oct 11)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Single tickets to Seattle Opera's 60th anniversary season, which includes performances of X: The Life and Times of Malcolm X and The Barber of Seville, are on sale now.
The Seattle Public Library and Seattle Arts & Lectures have launched the ninth summer of Book Bingo, which encourages participants to expand their reading horizons (categories include "BIPOC or LGBTQIA+ horror," "hip-hop," "includes a recipe," "workers' rights," and more) for the chance to win cool prizes, including a subscription to a 2023/24 Seattle Arts & Lectures series.