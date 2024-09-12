EverOut The Stranger
Noisy Creek
Portland Mercury Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🍎 September Events
🤑 Cheap & Easy
🏈 Where to Watch Football
👀 2024 at a Glance
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Thee Sacred Souls, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, More Event Updates for September 12
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
September 12, 2024
|
Like
Nick Cave will bring his poetic lyricism to Seattle on The Wild God Tour.
Murder balladeer and goth icon Nick Cave will tour North America with his band the Bad Seeds for the first time since 2018. San Diego-based soul trio Thee Sacred Souls have dropped dates for their Live For You tour. Plus, training season's over—it's almost time to grab tickets for pop powerhouse Dua Lipa, whose Radical Optimism tour is now open for presale registration. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13

MUSIC

Apashe Remind List
WaMu Theater (Jan 24, 2025)
On sale at noon

ATLiens Remind List
WaMu Theater (Mar 1, 2025)

Brother Ali with Ant Remind List
Neumos (Thurs Nov 14)

Dhruv Remind List
Neumos (Feb 12, 2025)

Dream Theater - 40th Anniversary Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Feb 27, 2025)

Frequency Tour feat. Seori, Katie, and Jiselle Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Nov 21)

Hippo Campus Remind List
The Showbox (May 12–13)

KEXP & Cloudbreak Music Festival Present: Smokey Brights 10-Year Anniversary Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Nov 22–23)

Moontricks Remind List
The Showbox (Jan 24, 2025)

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds: The Wild God Tour Remind List
Paramount Theatre (May 12, 2025)

Refused Are Fucking Dead Farewell Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Apr 5, 2025)

Role Model Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Apr 6, 2025)

Sam Grisman Project Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Fri Nov 15)

Soccer Mommy with Hana Vu Remind List
The Showbox (Mar 3, 2025)

Sun Room Remind List
Neumos (Feb 7, 2025)

Take It To the Limit - A Tribute to the Eagles Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Dec 2)

Terror Remind List
El Corazón (Fri Oct 25)

Thee Sacred Souls Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Jan 17, 2025)

Tornillo - Estilo Fino Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Wed Nov 6)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra - The Lost Christmas Eve Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 23)

Wunderhorse Remind List
The Crocodile (Feb 8, 2025)

COMEDY

Ben Schwartz & Friends Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Apr 11, 2025)

Bored Teachers: The Struggle Is Real! Comedy Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Mar 8, 2025)
On sale at 4 pm

Jarlath Regan - In Bits Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 12, 2025)

Sofia Niño de Rivera Remind List
Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 29)

READINGS & TALKS

In Conversation with Larry David Remind List
Benaroya Hall (Fri Oct 4)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Andre Nickatina Remind List
Nectar Lounge (Fri Nov 15)

Beautiful Freaks + Mikey Moo Remind List
Neumos (Thurs Nov 21)

Cursive with Pile Remind List
The Crocodile (Feb 4, 2025)

Gogol Bordello: Scream of My Blood Tour Remind List
Triple Door (Mon Nov 11)
Second date added

Sirvan Khosravi & Ehaam Remind List
Moore Theatre (Sun Oct 27)

TeZATalks Remind List
Neumos (Thurs Oct 10)

COMEDY

Julio Torres: Color Theories Remind List
The Crocodile (Tues Nov 12)

FILM

Warren Miller's "75" Remind List
McCaw Hall (Sat Nov 23)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Seattle Christmas Market Remind List
Seattle Center (Nov 21–Dec 24)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Dua Lipa Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Oct 15–16, 2025)
Presale registration closes Tues Sept 17; on sale Thurs Sept 19 at 10 am

PERFORMANCE

Grand Kyiv Ballet: The Snow Queen Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Dec 24)
On sale Thurs Sept 26

Kimberly Akimbo Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Jan 7–12, 2025)
On sale Tues Sept 17

Netse Mot: One People Gathering Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 22)
On sale Fri Sept 20

SPORTS

Monster Jam Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Jan 17–19)
On sale Tues Sept 17

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

Childish Gambino - The New World Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Sept 25)
Postponed

Gloria Trevi - Mi Soundtrack Us Tour 2024 Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Sun Sept 22)
Canceled

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

After closing the doors to Café Nordo in 2022, Ripple Productions, the arts organization behind the dinner theater, has introduced Nebula, a new immersive entertainment company. Nebula’s first production, Ghosts of Nebula: The Missing Six Remind List , is a supernatural theatrical experience set within the historic Georgetown Steam Plant. Tickets for the eerie guided tour, which runs October 18–November 2, are on sale now. The event is an introduction to Nebula’s long-term plan of building a storytelling “multiverse” and event venue. 

The University of Washington has announced its lineup of autumn lectures Remind List , targeting speakers who can “help us navigate the Presidential election” like author Mónica Guzmán and former KUOW host Steve Scher Remind List , professor Priya Donti Remind List , and filmmaker Boots Riley Remind List , among others.

You Might Also Like

Ticket Alert: Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Thee Sacred Souls, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, More Event Updates for September 12
Get a Friday the 13th Tattoo at One of These Seattle Shops
Special Flash Deals for September 13, 2024
Where to Find Mooncakes and More for the 2024 Mid-Autumn Festival in Seattle
Kemi Dessert Bar, Lucky Envelope Brewing, and More
The Top 45 Events in Seattle This Week: Sept 9–15, 2024
Art + Culture Week Seattle, Black & Loud Fest, and More
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 6–8, 2024
San Gennaro Festival, Art + Culture Week, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: Hot Cakes, Hummus, and Cheese Tea
September 6, 2024 Edition

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me