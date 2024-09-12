Ticket Alert: Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, Thee Sacred Souls, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 13
MUSIC
Apashe
WaMu Theater (Jan 24, 2025)
On sale at noon
ATLiens
WaMu Theater (Mar 1, 2025)
Brother Ali with Ant
Neumos (Thurs Nov 14)
Dhruv
Neumos (Feb 12, 2025)
Dream Theater - 40th Anniversary Tour
Moore Theatre (Feb 27, 2025)
Frequency Tour feat. Seori, Katie, and Jiselle
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Nov 21)
Hippo Campus
The Showbox (May 12–13)
KEXP & Cloudbreak Music Festival Present: Smokey Brights 10-Year Anniversary
Tractor Tavern (Nov 22–23)
Moontricks
The Showbox (Jan 24, 2025)
Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds: The Wild God Tour
Paramount Theatre (May 12, 2025)
Refused Are Fucking Dead Farewell Tour
The Showbox (Apr 5, 2025)
Role Model
Showbox SoDo (Apr 6, 2025)
Sam Grisman Project
Tractor Tavern (Fri Nov 15)
Soccer Mommy with Hana Vu
The Showbox (Mar 3, 2025)
Sun Room
Neumos (Feb 7, 2025)
Take It To the Limit - A Tribute to the Eagles
Neptune Theatre (Mon Dec 2)
Terror
El Corazón (Fri Oct 25)
Thee Sacred Souls
Paramount Theatre (Jan 17, 2025)
Tornillo - Estilo Fino Tour
The Showbox (Wed Nov 6)
Trans-Siberian Orchestra - The Lost Christmas Eve
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 23)
Wunderhorse
The Crocodile (Feb 8, 2025)
COMEDY
Ben Schwartz & Friends
Paramount Theatre (Apr 11, 2025)
Bored Teachers: The Struggle Is Real! Comedy Tour
Moore Theatre (Mar 8, 2025)
On sale at 4 pm
Jarlath Regan - In Bits
Neptune Theatre (Apr 12, 2025)
Sofia Niño de Rivera
Moore Theatre (Fri Nov 29)
READINGS & TALKS
In Conversation with Larry David
Benaroya Hall (Fri Oct 4)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Andre Nickatina
Nectar Lounge (Fri Nov 15)
Beautiful Freaks + Mikey Moo
Neumos (Thurs Nov 21)
Cursive with Pile
The Crocodile (Feb 4, 2025)
Gogol Bordello: Scream of My Blood Tour
Triple Door (Mon Nov 11)
Second date added
Sirvan Khosravi & Ehaam
Moore Theatre (Sun Oct 27)
TeZATalks
Neumos (Thurs Oct 10)
COMEDY
Julio Torres: Color Theories
The Crocodile (Tues Nov 12)
FILM
Warren Miller's "75"
McCaw Hall (Sat Nov 23)
WINTER HOLIDAYS
Seattle Christmas Market
Seattle Center (Nov 21–Dec 24)
ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
Dua Lipa
Climate Pledge Arena (Oct 15–16, 2025)
Presale registration closes Tues Sept 17; on sale Thurs Sept 19 at 10 am
PERFORMANCE
Grand Kyiv Ballet: The Snow Queen
Paramount Theatre (Tues Dec 24)
On sale Thurs Sept 26
Kimberly Akimbo
Paramount Theatre (Jan 7–12, 2025)
On sale Tues Sept 17
Netse Mot: One People Gathering
Paramount Theatre (Tues Oct 22)
On sale Fri Sept 20
SPORTS
Monster Jam
Tacoma Dome (Jan 17–19)
On sale Tues Sept 17
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
Childish Gambino - The New World Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Sept 25)
Postponed
Gloria Trevi - Mi Soundtrack Us Tour 2024
White River Amphitheatre (Sun Sept 22)
Canceled
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
After closing the doors to Café Nordo in 2022, Ripple Productions, the arts organization behind the dinner theater, has introduced Nebula, a new immersive entertainment company. Nebula's first production, Ghosts of Nebula: The Missing Six, is a supernatural theatrical experience set within the historic Georgetown Steam Plant. Tickets for the eerie guided tour, which runs October 18–November 2, are on sale now. The event is an introduction to Nebula's long-term plan of building a storytelling "multiverse" and event venue.
The University of Washington has announced its lineup of autumn lectures, targeting speakers who can "help us navigate the Presidential election" like author Mónica Guzmán and former KUOW host Steve Scher, professor Priya Donti, and filmmaker Boots Riley, among others.