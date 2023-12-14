EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
❄️ December Events
👀 2024 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Event News

Ticket Alert: Nicki Minaj, Def Leppard & Journey, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Kathleen Hanna and More Event Updates for December 14
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
December 14, 2023
|
Like
Super freaky girl Nicki Minaj is scheduled to pull up on Seattle next spring. (Nicki Minaj via Facebook)
Get ready Barbz, Nicki Minaj is celebrating the release of Pink Friday 2 with a brand-new tour. Def Leppard will pour some sugar on Seattle next fall with fellow arena rockers Journey. Plus, rebel girl Kathleen Hanna of the Olympia-born punk outfit Bikini Kill will discuss her new memoir at Town Hall Seattle. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15

MUSIC

Caifanes and Café Tacvba - North America Tour 2024 Remind List
WAMU Theater (May 20, 2024)

Channel Tres Remind List
Showbox SoDo (May 4, 2024)

Damian + Stephen Marley: Traffic Jam 2024 Remind List
Roseland Theater (Feb 26, 2024)

Def Leppard / Journey: The Summer Stadium Tour 2024 Remind List
T-Mobile Park (Sept 4, 2024)

Dirty Loops Remind List
The Crocodile (Apr 8, 2024)

Hail The Sun & Intervals: Spring 2024 Remind List
The Crocodile (Mar 17, 2024) 

Hailu Mergia Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Mar 1, 2024)

Ladysmith Black Mambazo Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 28, 2024)

Lee Fields & Monophonics Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 15, 2024)

Lil Tecca: HVN ON EARTH TOUR Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mar 10, 2024) 

Nicki Minaj Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Mar 10, 2024)
On sale at 9 am

Nicotine Dolls Remind List
The Crocodile (Mar 21, 2024)

Sarah McLachlan - Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour Remind List
Chateau Ste. Michelle (May 25-26, 2024)
On sale at noon

Still Corners Remind List
The Crocodile (Apr 21, 2024)

Teezo Touchdown Remind List
Neumos (May 18, 2024)
On sale at 9 am

Timmy Trumpet's Freakshow Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mar 30, 2024)

The Veronicas Remind List
The Showbox (Apr 5, 2024)

Wheatus (Acoustic) Remind List
Here-After (Apr 2, 2024)

Wreckno Remind List
The Showbox (Feb 23, 2024) 

COMEDY

Ben Schwartz & Friends Remind List
Paramount Theatre (May 5, 2024) 

Fortune Feimster: Live, Laugh, Love! Remind List
Moore Theatre (Apr 13, 2024)
Special live taping event

Franco Escamilla: 1995 US Tour Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Oct 18, 2024)

Josh Wolf: Bring Your Kid To Work Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 8, 2024)

Letterkenny Presents: A Night of Stand Up Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mar 19, 2024)

Sheng Wang Remind List
Neptune Theatre (May 18, 2024) 
Fourth show added

PERFORMANCE

TommyInnit: How To Be A Billionaire Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 12, 2024) 
On sale at 9 am

PODCASTS

Ladies and Tangents Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 18, 2024)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Ana Tijoux Remind List
The Crocodile (Mar 19, 2024)

Barely Alive: Better Off Dead Tour Remind List
The Showbox (Mar 22, 2024)

Cheekface Remind List
Madame Lou’s (Apr 21, 2024)

Chong the Nomad x Samurai Del - BEAT SPHERE: An Immersive 360º DJ Experience Remind List
Neumos (Jan 11, 2024)

I Don’t Know How But They Found Me (iDKHOW) Remind List
The Crocodile (Apr 19, 2024)

LIVt - I Just Want My Bitches To Fly Release Show Remind List
Neumos (Jan 27, 2024)

NOAHFINNCE Remind List
The Crocodile (Apr 7, 2024)

Social Distortion Remind List
The Showbox (Sept 13-15, 2024)
Rescheduled from July 1-3, 2023

COMEDY

Marlon Wayans Remind List
Moore Theatre (Feb 16, 2024)

Ralph Barbosa Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Apr 25, 2024)
Third show added

READINGS & TALKS

A Conversation with Sohla El-Waylly Remind List
Town Hall Seattle (Feb 1, 2024)

Kathleen Hanna: Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk Remind List
Town Hall Seattle (May 22, 2024)

ON SALE NEXT WEEK

PERFORMANCE

Beetlejuice Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Apr 2-7, 2024)
On sale Tues Dec 19

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

After years of financial struggles and a temporary closure, the owners of Cafe Racer have teamed up with the Allied Arts Foundation to revive the concert venue. Regular programming will start up again in the new year. 

You Might Also Like

Ticket Alert: Nicki Minaj, Def Leppard & Journey, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, Kathleen Hanna and More Event Updates for December 14
Where to Eat and Drink for Christmas 2023 in Portland
Beef Wellington, Bûches de Noël, and More
The Top 50 Events in Seattle This Week: Dec 11–17, 2023
The Eric Andre Explosion, Devendra Banhart, and More Top Picks
Where to Eat and Drink for Christmas 2023 in Seattle
Beef Wellington, Mont Blanc Tarts, and More
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Dec 8–10, 2023
Christmas Ship Parade of Boats, Wintry Weekend Ice Skating Rink, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: Fresh Pasta, Mortadella, and Fried Chicken Galore
December 8, 2023 Edition

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me