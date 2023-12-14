Ticket Alert: Nicki Minaj, Def Leppard & Journey, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, DECEMBER 15
MUSIC
Caifanes and Café Tacvba - North America Tour 2024
WAMU Theater (May 20, 2024)
Channel Tres
Showbox SoDo (May 4, 2024)
Damian + Stephen Marley: Traffic Jam 2024
Roseland Theater (Feb 26, 2024)
Def Leppard / Journey: The Summer Stadium Tour 2024
T-Mobile Park (Sept 4, 2024)
Dirty Loops
The Crocodile (Apr 8, 2024)
Hail The Sun & Intervals: Spring 2024
The Crocodile (Mar 17, 2024)
Hailu Mergia
Tractor Tavern (Mar 1, 2024)
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
Neptune Theatre (Mar 28, 2024)
Lee Fields & Monophonics
Neptune Theatre (Mar 15, 2024)
Lil Tecca: HVN ON EARTH TOUR
Showbox SoDo (Mar 10, 2024)
Nicki Minaj
Climate Pledge Arena (Mar 10, 2024)
On sale at 9 am
Nicotine Dolls
The Crocodile (Mar 21, 2024)
Sarah McLachlan - Fumbling Towards Ecstasy 30th Anniversary Tour
Chateau Ste. Michelle (May 25-26, 2024)
On sale at noon
Still Corners
The Crocodile (Apr 21, 2024)
Teezo Touchdown
Neumos (May 18, 2024)
On sale at 9 am
Timmy Trumpet's Freakshow
Showbox SoDo (Mar 30, 2024)
The Veronicas
The Showbox (Apr 5, 2024)
Wheatus (Acoustic)
Here-After (Apr 2, 2024)
Wreckno
The Showbox (Feb 23, 2024)
COMEDY
Ben Schwartz & Friends
Paramount Theatre (May 5, 2024)
Fortune Feimster: Live, Laugh, Love!
Moore Theatre (Apr 13, 2024)
Special live taping event
Franco Escamilla: 1995 US Tour
Paramount Theatre (Oct 18, 2024)
Josh Wolf: Bring Your Kid To Work Tour
Neptune Theatre (Mar 8, 2024)
Letterkenny Presents: A Night of Stand Up
Showbox SoDo (Mar 19, 2024)
Sheng Wang
Neptune Theatre (May 18, 2024)
Fourth show added
PERFORMANCE
TommyInnit: How To Be A Billionaire
Neptune Theatre (Mar 12, 2024)
On sale at 9 am
PODCASTS
Ladies and Tangents
Neptune Theatre (Apr 18, 2024)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Ana Tijoux
The Crocodile (Mar 19, 2024)
Barely Alive: Better Off Dead Tour
The Showbox (Mar 22, 2024)
Cheekface
Madame Lou’s (Apr 21, 2024)
Chong the Nomad x Samurai Del - BEAT SPHERE: An Immersive 360º DJ Experience
Neumos (Jan 11, 2024)
I Don’t Know How But They Found Me (iDKHOW)
The Crocodile (Apr 19, 2024)
LIVt - I Just Want My Bitches To Fly Release Show
Neumos (Jan 27, 2024)
NOAHFINNCE
The Crocodile (Apr 7, 2024)
Social Distortion
The Showbox (Sept 13-15, 2024)
Rescheduled from July 1-3, 2023
COMEDY
Marlon Wayans
Moore Theatre (Feb 16, 2024)
Ralph Barbosa
Neptune Theatre (Apr 25, 2024)
Third show added
READINGS & TALKS
A Conversation with Sohla El-Waylly
Town Hall Seattle (Feb 1, 2024)
Kathleen Hanna: Rebel Girl: My Life as a Feminist Punk
Town Hall Seattle (May 22, 2024)
ON SALE NEXT WEEK
PERFORMANCE
Beetlejuice
Paramount Theatre (Apr 2-7, 2024)
On sale Tues Dec 19
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
After years of financial struggles and a temporary closure, the owners of Cafe Racer have teamed up with the Allied Arts Foundation to revive the concert venue. Regular programming will start up again in the new year.