Ticket Alert: ODESZA, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Justin Timberlake and More Event Updates for February 1
by Audrey Vann, Janey Wong, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
February 1, 2024
|
Like
ODESZA is bringing their Last Goodbye era to a close with a four-city Finale run featuring extended sets. (ODESZA via Facebook)
Washington-born indietronica duo ​​ODESZA will say a "last goodbye" at the Gorge this summer (don’t worry, that’s just the name of their latest album and tour.) East Coast rapper A Boogie Wit da Hoodie has unveiled dates for his Better Off Alone tour, which includes a local stop this spring. And nobody asked for this, but looks like we have no choice in the matter—Justin Timberlake will take over Climate Pledge for two nights on his Forget Tomorrow tour. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.


Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

MUSIC

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat May 18)

Aidan Bissett Remind List
Neumos (Tues Apr 16)

Benson Boone - Fireworks and Rollerblades World Tour Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri May 3)

Camera Obscura Remind List
The Crocodile (Fri June 7)

Combo Chimbita x Pachyman Remind List
Neumos (Tues Apr 23)

Flight to Paulie - Celebrating the Life of Our Friend and Musical Brother Paulie Passarelli Remind List
The Showbox (Sun Mar 3)

Future Islands Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 13)

Goth Babe Remind List
Remlinger Farms (Fri Oct 4)

Hoodoo Gurus Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Sept 23)

ITZY: Born to Be World Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Thurs June 6)
On sale at 3 pm

The Jayhawks - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Celebration Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Mar 29-31)

Jesse McCartney Remind List
The Showbox (Fri May 10)

Justin Timberlake - The Forget Tomorrow World Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (May 2-3)

Kenny Mason Remind List
Neumos (Mon Apr 22)

Knocked Loose Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Tues May 14)

Lake Street Dive Remind List
Venue TBA (Aug 3-4)

LCD Soundsystem Remind List
The Paramount (May 16-19)

Marc E. Bassy Remind List
Neumos (Tues Mar 5)

Medium Build Remind List
Neumos (May 30-31)

Novo Amor Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Oct 1)

​​ODESZA - The Finale Remind List
Gorge Amphitheatre (July 4-6)

Spanish Love Songs & Oso Oso Remind List
El Corazón (Tues Apr 9)

Steel Panther Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Apr 27)

Train & REO Speedwagon: Summer Road Trip Tour Remind List
White River Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 31)

COMEDY

Are You Garbage: Thru the Roof Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri June 7)

Colin Quinn Live Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Sat May 4)

Kristin Key Remind List
Benaroya Hall (Fri Mar 8)

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour Remind List
WaMu Theater (Sat Apr 13)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

FAZI Remind List
The Crocodile (Fri Mar 22)

The Halluci Nation Remind List
The Crocodile (Wed Mar 13)

Jazz is Dead Welcomes: Ghost-Note Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs July 11)

Mickey Darling Remind List
The Crocodile (Thurs Apr 4)

Shannon and The Clams Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 16)

Sid Sriram Remind List
The Crocodile (Wed Apr 17)

South Sound Block Party 2024 Remind List
Port of Olympia (Aug 23-24)
Early bird tickets on sale now

Timber! Outdoor Music Festival 2024 Remind List
Tolt-MacDonald Park (July 25-27)
Early bird tickets on sale Thurs Feb 1 at 6 pm

COMEDY

Isabel Hagen Remind List
Benaroya Hall (Fri May 31)

Will King Remind List
Benaroya Hall (Fri Apr 26)

PODCASTS

I Think Not! Live Remind List
The Crocodile (Sun Mar 24)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Dave Matthews Band Remind List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 30-Sept 1)
On sale Fri Feb 16

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

The Last Dinner Party Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Apr 11)
Moved from The Showbox; additional tickets on sale now

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The re-rebranded Seattle Reign FC announced their schedule for the 2024 NWSL season with 13 home games at Lumen Field Remind List , and 13 on the road.

Benaroya Hall will bring three music-infused stand-up comedy acts to the stage this spring, including “Lesbian National Anthem” singer Kristen Key Remind List , “Something’s Wrong with Stacy’s Mom” singer Will King Remind List , and classically trained violist-turned-comic Isabel Hagen Remind List .

