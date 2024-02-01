Ticket Alert: ODESZA, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2
MUSIC
A Boogie Wit da Hoodie
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat May 18)
Aidan Bissett
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Tues Apr 16)
Benson Boone - Fireworks and Rollerblades World Tour
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Fri May 3)
Camera Obscura
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Fri June 7)
Combo Chimbita x Pachyman
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Tues Apr 23)
Flight to Paulie - Celebrating the Life of Our Friend and Musical Brother Paulie Passarelli
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Sun Mar 3)
Future Islands
Remind
Like
List
Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 13)
Goth Babe
Remind
Like
List
Remlinger Farms (Fri Oct 4)
Hoodoo Gurus
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Mon Sept 23)
ITZY: Born to Be World Tour
Remind
Like
List
WaMu Theater (Thurs June 6)
On sale at 3 pm
The Jayhawks - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Celebration
Remind
Like
List
Tractor Tavern (Mar 29-31)
Jesse McCartney
Remind
Like
List
The Showbox (Fri May 10)
Justin Timberlake - The Forget Tomorrow World Tour
Remind
Like
List
Climate Pledge Arena (May 2-3)
Kenny Mason
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Mon Apr 22)
Knocked Loose
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Tues May 14)
Lake Street Dive
Remind
Like
List
Venue TBA (Aug 3-4)
LCD Soundsystem
Remind
Like
List
The Paramount (May 16-19)
Marc E. Bassy
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (Tues Mar 5)
Medium Build
Remind
Like
List
Neumos (May 30-31)
Novo Amor
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Oct 1)
ODESZA - The Finale
Remind
Like
List
Gorge Amphitheatre (July 4-6)
Spanish Love Songs & Oso Oso
Remind
Like
List
El Corazón (Tues Apr 9)
Steel Panther
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Sat Apr 27)
Train & REO Speedwagon: Summer Road Trip Tour
Remind
Like
List
White River Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 31)
COMEDY
Are You Garbage: Thru the Roof Tour
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Fri June 7)
Colin Quinn Live
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Sat May 4)
Kristin Key
Remind
Like
List
Benaroya Hall (Fri Mar 8)
Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour
Remind
Like
List
WaMu Theater (Sat Apr 13)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
FAZI
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Fri Mar 22)
The Halluci Nation
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Wed Mar 13)
Jazz is Dead Welcomes: Ghost-Note
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs July 11)
Mickey Darling
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Thurs Apr 4)
Shannon and The Clams
Remind
Like
List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 16)
Sid Sriram
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Wed Apr 17)
South Sound Block Party 2024
Remind
Like
List
Port of Olympia (Aug 23-24)
Early bird tickets on sale now
Timber! Outdoor Music Festival 2024
Remind
Like
List
Tolt-MacDonald Park (July 25-27)
Early bird tickets on sale Thurs Feb 1 at 6 pm
COMEDY
Isabel Hagen
Remind
Like
List
Benaroya Hall (Fri May 31)
Will King
Remind
Like
List
Benaroya Hall (Fri Apr 26)
PODCASTS
I Think Not! Live
Remind
Like
List
The Crocodile (Sun Mar 24)
ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
Dave Matthews Band
Remind
Like
List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 30-Sept 1)
On sale Fri Feb 16
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
The Last Dinner Party
Remind
Like
List
Showbox SoDo (Thurs Apr 11)
Moved from The Showbox; additional tickets on sale now
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
The re-rebranded Seattle Reign FC announced their schedule for the 2024 NWSL season with 13 home games at Lumen Field Remind Like List , and 13 on the road.
Benaroya Hall will bring three music-infused stand-up comedy acts to the stage this spring, including “Lesbian National Anthem” singer Kristen Key Remind Like List , “Something’s Wrong with Stacy’s Mom” singer Will King Remind Like List , and classically trained violist-turned-comic Isabel Hagen Remind Like List .