Ticket Alert: ODESZA, A Boogie Wit da Hoodie, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week

Plus, Justin Timberlake and More Event Updates for February 1

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 2

MUSIC

A Boogie Wit da Hoodie

Climate Pledge Arena (Sat May 18)

Aidan Bissett

Neumos (Tues Apr 16)

Benson Boone - Fireworks and Rollerblades World Tour

Showbox SoDo (Fri May 3)

Camera Obscura

The Crocodile (Fri June 7)

Combo Chimbita x Pachyman

Neumos (Tues Apr 23)

Flight to Paulie - Celebrating the Life of Our Friend and Musical Brother Paulie Passarelli

The Showbox (Sun Mar 3)

Future Islands

Paramount Theatre (Fri Sept 13)

Goth Babe

Remlinger Farms (Fri Oct 4)

Hoodoo Gurus

Neptune Theatre (Mon Sept 23)

ITZY: Born to Be World Tour

WaMu Theater (Thurs June 6)

On sale at 3 pm

The Jayhawks - A Tractor 30th Anniversary Celebration

Tractor Tavern (Mar 29-31)

Jesse McCartney

The Showbox (Fri May 10)

Justin Timberlake - The Forget Tomorrow World Tour

Climate Pledge Arena (May 2-3)

Kenny Mason

Neumos (Mon Apr 22)

Knocked Loose

Showbox SoDo (Tues May 14)

Lake Street Dive

Venue TBA (Aug 3-4)

LCD Soundsystem

The Paramount (May 16-19)

Marc E. Bassy

Neumos (Tues Mar 5)

Medium Build

Neumos (May 30-31)

Novo Amor

Neptune Theatre (Tues Oct 1)

​​ODESZA - The Finale

Gorge Amphitheatre (July 4-6)

Spanish Love Songs & Oso Oso

El Corazón (Tues Apr 9)

Steel Panther

Showbox SoDo (Sat Apr 27)

Train & REO Speedwagon: Summer Road Trip Tour

White River Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 31)

COMEDY

Are You Garbage: Thru the Roof Tour

Neptune Theatre (Fri June 7)

Colin Quinn Live

Neptune Theatre (Sat May 4)

Kristin Key

Benaroya Hall (Fri Mar 8)

Tina Fey & Amy Poehler: Restless Leg Tour

WaMu Theater (Sat Apr 13)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

FAZI

The Crocodile (Fri Mar 22)

The Halluci Nation

The Crocodile (Wed Mar 13)

Jazz is Dead Welcomes: Ghost-Note

Neptune Theatre (Thurs July 11)

Mickey Darling

The Crocodile (Thurs Apr 4)

Shannon and The Clams

Neptune Theatre (Wed Oct 16)

Sid Sriram

The Crocodile (Wed Apr 17)

South Sound Block Party 2024

Port of Olympia (Aug 23-24)

Early bird tickets on sale now

Timber! Outdoor Music Festival 2024

Tolt-MacDonald Park (July 25-27)

Early bird tickets on sale Thurs Feb 1 at 6 pm

COMEDY

Isabel Hagen

Benaroya Hall (Fri May 31)

Will King

Benaroya Hall (Fri Apr 26)

PODCASTS

I Think Not! Live

The Crocodile (Sun Mar 24)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Dave Matthews Band

Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 30-Sept 1)

On sale Fri Feb 16

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

The Last Dinner Party

Showbox SoDo (Thurs Apr 11)

Moved from The Showbox; additional tickets on sale now

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

The re-rebranded Seattle Reign FC announced their schedule for the 2024 NWSL season with 13 home games at Lumen Field , and 13 on the road.

Benaroya Hall will bring three music-infused stand-up comedy acts to the stage this spring, including “Lesbian National Anthem” singer Kristen Key , “Something’s Wrong with Stacy’s Mom” singer Will King , and classically trained violist-turned-comic Isabel Hagen .