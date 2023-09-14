Ticket Alert: Olivia Rodrigo, Fall Out Boy, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.
ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15
MUSIC
Cold War Kids - 20 Years Tour
Moore Theatre (Feb 3, 2024)
Dar Williams & Amy Ray Band
Neptune Theatre (Jan 25, 2024)
Earl Sweatshirt with The Alchemist
Showbox SoDo (Mon Nov 6)
cFall Out Boy
Climate Pledge Arena (Mar 1, 2024)
G3 25th Anniversary Reunion: Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson & Steve Vai
Moore Theatre (Jan 31, 2024)
Ginger Root
Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 15)
Indigo De Souza
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 29)
Jenny Lewis - Joy’All Ball Tour
Paramount Theatre (Sat Dec 2)
Kidz Bop: Never Stop Live Tour
Paramount Theatre (Sun Dec 3)
King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard
Gorge Amphitheatre (Sat Sept 24)
Lukas Graham
Neptune Theatre (Feb 16, 2024)
MxPx
The Showbox (Sat Dec 30)
Shallou
Neumos (Fri Nov 10)
Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 25)
TroyBoi
Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 17)
COMEDY
Adam Sandler: The I Missed You Tour
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Oct 13)
On sale at noon
David Nihill: Shelf Help Tour
Neptune Theatre (Mar 3, 2024)
O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Dec 14)
Trevor Noah: Off The Record
Paramount Theatre (Mar 23, 2024)
Fourth show added
PERFORMANCE
Bluey's Big Play
Paramount Theatre (Jan 20-21, 2024)
Dick & Angel: Dare to Do It
Remind
Paramount Theatre (Feb 26, 2024)
Grand Kyiv Ballet: Snow White
Paramount Theatre (Dec 20-23)
ON SALE NOW
MUSIC
Racoma
Tractor Tavern (Thurs Nov 9)
Sunn O))) Shoshin duo
Remind
Moore Theatre (Wed Nov 22)
Viva Vera 2023
Seattle Design Center (Sat Nov 11)
FILM
Warren Miller's All Time
McCaw Hall (Sat Nov 18)
PERFORMANCE
Ian Bell's Brown Derby Series presents: THE KRAFT
Oddfellows West Hall (Sat Oct 28)
Third show added
Jingle All the Gay
West Hall (Dec 8-24)
WINTER HOLIDAYS
Christmas Ship Festival
Various locations (Nov 24–Dec 23)
ON SALE SOON
MUSIC
Olivia Rodrigo
Climate Pledge Arena (Aug 6, 2024)
Ticketmaster registration open now until Sun Sept 17; registration on sale Thurs Sept 21
PERFORMANCE
MJ The Musical
Paramount Theatre (Dec 7–17)
On sale Tues Sept 19
SPORTS & RECREATION
Monster Jam
Tacoma Dome (Jan 12–14, 2024)
On sale Tues Sept 19
EVENT UPDATES
MUSIC
The Black Angels & The Dandy Warhols
Neptune Theatre (Tues Oct 17)
The Dandy Warhols added
Daniel Seavey
*Canceled*
The Showbox (Fri Oct 13)
R-Day 2023
Georgetown (Sat Sept 16)
Lineup change - Helms Alee will replace Red Fang
YG, Tyga, and Saweetie: Str8 to the Klub US Tour
*Canceled*
Tacoma Dome (Wed Oct 4)
OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS
Book-It Repertory Theatre has announced that it will cease operations in 2023 after 33 years of transforming literature into beloved theater productions. Citing pandemic recovery troubles and a “business model that doesn’t work in today’s environment,” the company has canceled its 2023/24 season; Book-It’s final production was Solaris Past Event Like List .