Event News

Ticket Alert: Olivia Rodrigo, Fall Out Boy, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale

Plus, Adam Sandler and More Event Updates for September 14
by Audrey Vann, Lindsay Costello, and Shannon Lubetich
September 14, 2023
Pop starlet Olivia Rodrigo will spill her guts on her upcoming tour. Register through Ticketmaster now for your best chance at tickets! (Nick Walker)
Olivia Rodrigo has set dates for her Guts tour next summer—not a bad idea, right? Emo-pop heavies Fall Out Boy will have you feeling thankful “fr th mmrs” with a local stop this winter. Plus, Adam Sandler will slap on a baggy tee and basketball shorts for some old-school, laid-back dad humor. Read on for details on those and other newly announced events, plus some news you can use.

 

Tickets go on sale at 10 am unless otherwise noted.

ON SALE FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 15

MUSIC

Cold War Kids - 20 Years Tour Remind List
Moore Theatre (Feb 3, 2024)

Dar Williams & Amy Ray Band Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Jan 25, 2024)

Earl Sweatshirt with The Alchemist Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Mon Nov 6)

cFall Out Boy Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Mar 1, 2024)

G3 25th Anniversary Reunion: Joe Satriani, Eric Johnson & Steve Vai Remind List
Moore Theatre (Jan 31, 2024)

Ginger Root Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 15)

Indigo De Souza Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Wed Nov 29)

Jenny Lewis - Joy’All Ball Tour Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Sat Dec 2)

Kidz Bop: Never Stop Live Tour Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Sun Dec 3)

King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard Remind List
Gorge Amphitheatre (Sat Sept 24)

Lukas Graham Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Feb 16, 2024)

MxPx Remind List
The Showbox (Sat Dec 30)

Shallou Remind List
Neumos (Fri Nov 10)

Trans-Siberian Orchestra: The Ghosts Of Christmas Eve Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Sat Nov 25)

TroyBoi Remind List
Showbox SoDo (Fri Nov 17)

COMEDY

Adam Sandler: The I Missed You Tour Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Oct 13)
On sale at noon

David Nihill: Shelf Help Tour Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Mar 3, 2024)

O Christmas Tea: A British Comedy Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Thurs Dec 14)

Trevor Noah: Off The Record Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Mar 23, 2024)
Fourth show added

PERFORMANCE

Bluey's Big Play Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Jan 20-21, 2024)

Dick & Angel: Dare to Do It Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Feb 26, 2024)

Grand Kyiv Ballet: Snow White Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Dec 20-23)

ON SALE NOW

MUSIC

Racoma Remind List
Tractor Tavern (Thurs Nov 9)

Sunn O))) Shoshin duo Remind List
Moore Theatre (Wed Nov 22)

Viva Vera 2023 Remind List
Seattle Design Center (Sat Nov 11)

FILM

Warren Miller's All Time Remind List
McCaw Hall (Sat Nov 18)

PERFORMANCE

Ian Bell's Brown Derby Series presents: THE KRAFT Remind List
Oddfellows West Hall (Sat Oct 28)
Third show added

Jingle All the Gay Remind List
West Hall (Dec 8-24)

WINTER HOLIDAYS

Christmas Ship Festival Remind List
Various locations (Nov 24–Dec 23)

ON SALE SOON

MUSIC

Olivia Rodrigo Remind List
Climate Pledge Arena (Aug 6, 2024)
Ticketmaster registration open now until Sun Sept 17; registration on sale Thurs Sept 21

PERFORMANCE

MJ The Musical Remind List
Paramount Theatre (Dec 7–17)
On sale Tues Sept 19

SPORTS & RECREATION

Monster Jam Remind List
Tacoma Dome (Jan 12–14, 2024)
On sale Tues Sept 19

EVENT UPDATES

MUSIC

The Black Angels & The Dandy Warhols Remind List
Neptune Theatre (Tues Oct 17)
The Dandy Warhols added

Daniel Seavey Remind List *Canceled*
The Showbox (Fri Oct 13)

R-Day 2023 Remind List
Georgetown (Sat Sept 16)
Lineup change - Helms Alee will replace Red Fang

YG, Tyga, and Saweetie: Str8 to the Klub US Tour Remind List *Canceled*
Tacoma Dome (Wed Oct 4)

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

Book-It Repertory Theatre has announced that it will cease operations in 2023 after 33 years of transforming literature into beloved theater productions. Citing pandemic recovery troubles and a “business model that doesn’t work in today’s environment,” the company has canceled its 2023/24 season; Book-It’s final production was Solaris Past Event List .

Okay, who drew shorts on the Lincoln Park troll?! Danish artist and environmentalist Thomas Dambo’s sculpture, which is part of his Northwest Trolls: Way of the Bird King public art series, was vandalized with black, spray-painted shorts sometime after its completion 20 days ago. To catch unveilings of the other trolls (sans shorts) that Dambo created for the project, you can head to Vashon on September 17 or National Nordic Museum on September 18. Just leave the spray paint at home, people!

